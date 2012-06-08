TV Ratings: ‘The Choice’ is no ‘The Voice,’ as CBS repeats win Thursday

Fast National ratings for Thursday, June 7, 2012.

FOX’s “The Voice” homage “The Choice” won its premiere hour among young viewers, but the scuzzy dating show couldn’t help FOX pass CBS’ repeats to win Thursday night.

Meanwhile, NBC got an unimpressive premiere for the Canadian drama “Saving Hope,” while “Duets” and “Breaking Pointe” both suffered week-to-week declines.

Among adults 18-49, CBS won Thursday night with a 1.6 rating, edging out the 1.5 rating for FOX in the key demographic. ABC’s 1.2 rating followed, while NBC averaged a 0.7 rating and The CW averaged a 0.2 rating.

Overall, CBS had a bit more breathing room with a 4.6 rating/8 share and 6.92 million viewers for Thursday primetime. ABC was second with a 3.6/6 and 5.3 million viewers, followed by FOX’s 2.4/4 and 3.76 million viewers. NBC averaged a 1.9/3 and 2.74 million viewers, topping The CW’s 0.4/1 and 595,000 viewers.

[Univision averaged 3.14 million viewers and a 1.2 rating among adults 18-49 for Thursday night.]

8 p.m. – Repeats of “The Big Bang Theory” and “2 Broke Girls” started primetime in first for CBS with 7.22 million viewers and a 1.9 rating among adults 18-49. ABC’s “Duets” was second overall with 5.02 million viewers and third with a 1.1 key demo rating. FOX’s “Take Me Out” premiere averaged an unimpressive 3.31 million viewers, but its 1.3 key demo rating beat “Duets.” NBC’s repeats of “The Office” and “Parks and Recreation” averaged 1.94 million viewers and a 0.6 key demo rating, far ahead of the 687,000 viewers and 0.2 key demo rating for the second week of The CW’s “Breaking Pointe.”

9 p.m. – A “Person of Interest” repeat averaged 6.91 million viewers to win the 9 p.m. hour for CBS, coming in second with a 1.5 rating among adults 18-49. In its second hour, “Duets” was up to 5.44 million viewers and a 1.3 key demo rating. FOX’s “The Choice” premiere averaged 4.21 million viewers and won the hour with a 1.7 key demo rating. The premiere of “Saving Hope” on NBC averaged 3.12 million viewers and a 0.7 key demo rating, which would be DOA in the regular season, even if NBC is unlikely to pull it now. The CW’s repeat of “The Vampire Diaries” averaged 503,000 viewers and a 0.2 key demo.

10 p.m. – CBS closed primetime with 6.65 million viewers and a 1.5 rating among adults 18-49 for a repeat of “The Mentalist.” ABC’s “Rookie Blue” was second with 5.42 million viewers and a 1.3 key demo rating, both down from last week. NBC’s “Rock Center” was third with 3.16 million viewers and a 0.7 key demo rating.

All ratings information comes from preliminary Fast National Nielsen data, which includes live and same-day DVR viewing. All numbers are subject to change.