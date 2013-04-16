TV Ratings: ‘The Voice’ battles NBC to Monday crowns

Fast National ratings for Monday, April 15, 2013.

“The Voice” posted week-to-week gains for NBC and carried the network to an easy Monday win among young viewers and a narrow victory over ABC overall.

On a disjointed night of Monday programming, all of CBS’ comedies fall to either season or series low numbers, while FOX’s “Bones” and “The Following” and ABC’s “Castle” and CBS’ “Hawaii Five-0” also dropped.

Note that due to widespread preemptions for coverage of the Boston bombings throughout New England — Boston and Hartford were two of the bigger media markets impacted — all numbers are particularly inexact.

Among adults 18-49, NBC averaged a 4.5 rating for Monday night, doubling up ABC’s 2.2 rating in the key demographic. CBS’ 2.1 key demo rating and the 2.0 key demo rating for FOX followed closely. The CW averaged a 0.3 key demo rating.

Overall, NBC averaged a 7.4 rating/11 share and 12.48 million viewers, compared to ABC’s 8.0/12 and 12.41 million viewers. There was a big drop to CBS’ 7.18 million viewers and 4.6/7, with FOX’s 4.1/6 and 6.45 million viewers good for fourth. The CW averaged 822,000 viewers and a 0.5/1.





8 p.m. – “The Voice” started primetime in first for NBC with 13.63 million viewers and a 4.8 rating among adults 18-49 for NBC. ABC’s “Dancing with the Stars” was second with 13.14 million viewers and third with a 2.2 key demo rating, both up from the same hour last week. FOX’s “Bones” was third with 6.495 million viewers and fourth with a 1.9 key demo rating. CBS was second in the key demo and fourth overall with new episodes of “How I Met Your Mother” (6.58 million and a 2.6 key demo) and “Rules of Engagement” (6.07 million and a 2.0 key demo). The CW’s premiere of “Oh Sit!” averaged 1.09 million viewers and a 0.4 key demo rating, roughly in line with last week’s “Carrie Diaries” finale.

9 p.m. – “The Voice” rose to 14.95 million viewers and a 5.5 rating among adults 18-49 in its second hour for NBC. ABC’s “Dancing with the Stars” was also up with 13.67 million viewers and a 2.3 key demo rating. CBS followed with “2 Broke Girls” (7.48 million and a 2.3 key demo) and “Mike & Molly” (7.05 million and a 2.2 key demo). FOX’s “The Following” averaged 6.41 million viewers and a 2.1 key demo rating, up a hair in viewers, but down in young viewers. The CW’s new “90210” averaged only 558,000 viewers and a 0.2 key demo rating.

10 p.m. – “Castle” led the 10 p.m. hour for ABC with 10.41 million viewers and finished second with a 2.1 rating among adults 18-49. NBC’s news special dedicated to the tragedy in Boston averaged 8.86 million viewers and a 3.1 key demo rating. CBS trailed with 7.65 million viewers and a 1.8 key demo rating for “Hawaii Five-0.”

All ratings information comes from preliminary Fast National Nielsen data, which includes live and same-day DVR viewing. All numbers are subject to change, particularly in the case of live events.