TV Ratings: ‘The Voice,’ Blake Shelton Christmas special lead NBC Monday

Fast National ratings for Monday, December 3, 2012.
Twas a night of Blake Shelton for NBC and the results were comfortable primetime victories, as “The Voice” dominated its hours and “Blake Shelton’s Not-So-Family Christmas” led among young viewers.
Even with reduced competition — “Extreme Makeover: Home Edition” is tanking in its return to ABC — CBS’ comedies were all down on Monday, in part because a repeat of “2 Broke Girls” was much less successful than last week’s “The Big Bang Theory” repeat.
Also dropping on Monday were FOX’s “Bones” and “The Mob Doctor,” while The CW was relatively steady.
On to the numbers…
Among adults 18-49, NBC averaged a 3.5 rating for Monday night, beating the 2.7 rating for CBS in the key demographic. There was a big drop to FOX’s 1.4 rating and the 1.2 rating for ABC. The CW averaged a 0.4 key demo rating for the night.
Overall, NBC averaged a 6.7 rating/10 share and 10.98 million viewers, topping CBS’ 5.7/9 and 8.92 million viewers. ABC was third with a 3.9/6 and 5.75 million viewers, with FOX’s 3.3/5 and 5.3 million viewers good for fourth. The CW averaged a 0.7/1 and 917,000 viewers for Monday primetime.
8 p.m. – “The Voice” averaged 11.7 million viewers and a 3.6 rating among adults 18-49, up in viewers but down in the demo, to lead the 8 p.m. hour for NBC. A new “How I Met Your Mother” (8.19 million viewers and a 3.0 key demo) and a “2 Broke Girls” repeat (6.73 million viewers and a 2.2 key demo) put CBS in second. FOX’s “Bones” was third with 7.26 million viewers and a 1.9 key demo rating. On ABC, “Extreme Makeover: Home Edition” did a dismal 4.23 million viewers and 0.9 key demo rating, which at least routed the 1.04 million viewers and 0.5 key demo rating for The CW’s “90210.”
9 p.m. – NBC stayed in first for the 9 p.m. hour with 12.28 million viewers and a 4.1 rating among adults 18-49 for “The Voice.” CBS’ “2 Broke Girls” (10.10 and a 3.5 key demo) and “Mike & Molly” (10.185 million viewers and a 3.1 key demo) both had big drops from last week. “Extreme Makeover: Home Edition” moved up to third for ABC with 4.62 million viewers and a 1.1 key demo rating, flexing its muscles against the 3.35 million viewers and 0.8 key demo rating for “The Mob Doctor” on FOX. The CW’s “Gossip Girl” averaged 796,000 viewers and a 0.4 key demo rating.
10 p.m. – “Hawaii Five-0” pushed CBS into first for the 10 p.m. hour with 9.15 million viewers and finished second with a 2.2 rating among adults 18-49. “Blake Shelton’s Not-So-Family Christmas” averaged 8.96 million viewers and a 2.8 key demo rating for NBC. ABC got an idea of how “Castle” performs as a stand-alone drama, with the series averaging 8.41 million viewers and a 1.7 key demo rating without a lead-in.
I really enjoy Blake’s music, I think he is very talented and funny. But, last night’s Christmas Special was disappointing. The repeated use of “Oh my god” was offensive. “Oh my gosh” maybe? Then the slaughter of Rudolph, Santa and the gang was a bit over the line. At least it was aired late enough it didn’t have to explain it to the kids. I’m not a prude, but it was a “Christmas Special”. He did sing a song about Christ. Keeping Christ in it a little more, would have been nice. I’m just saying.
In Blake’s defence…it is called Blake Shelton’s NOT SO FAMILY Christmas. I’m a Grinch and Christmas sets me in a depression, but I gave in and watched because I love Blake and I am so glad I did. It was a Christmas Special that included Christmas Music and I watched it and laughed and enjoyed the heck out of it, especially Rudolph on the plaque. I thank Blake for giving me a Christmas Program to lift my spirits and make me laugh my butt off. He just ain’t right and his fans love it!!
could not stand any more then 5 minutes…shut it off…if the attempt was to mock an entire culture and all that is wholesome to us then mission accomplished…shame on you Shelton
I’m with you!
Agree!
As much Blake Shelton has gained through the Voice, he tore it all down in the first five minutes of his “Blake Shelton’s Not-So-Family Christmas” what an absolute shame to ruin your career with no more of a showing!
I was also disappointed in Blake Shelton’s Christmas special. Guess I am just old school but it was offensive to me also as stated in earlier posts.
I LOVED IT, THOUGHT IT WAS HILLARIOUS
I found Blake quite funny; the Chesnuts bit really made me laugh!
I am a big fan of Blake Shelton’s music but was not a fan of his Christmas Special. I found it lacked the “spirit of christmas”. Even the stage wasn’t Christmasy. I am currently watching the Michael Buble special and it is just beautiful. I think blakes special may have been better kept for an episode of Saturday Night Live.
I like Blake Shelton, but I thought his Christmas special was horrible. I just hope there wasn’t any children watching. It was very disappointing.
Pathetic