TV Ratings: ‘The Voice,’ Blake Shelton Christmas special lead NBC Monday

Fast National ratings for Monday, December 3, 2012.

Twas a night of Blake Shelton for NBC and the results were comfortable primetime victories, as “The Voice” dominated its hours and “Blake Shelton’s Not-So-Family Christmas” led among young viewers.

Even with reduced competition — “Extreme Makeover: Home Edition” is tanking in its return to ABC — CBS’ comedies were all down on Monday, in part because a repeat of “2 Broke Girls” was much less successful than last week’s “The Big Bang Theory” repeat.

Also dropping on Monday were FOX’s “Bones” and “The Mob Doctor,” while The CW was relatively steady.

On to the numbers…

Among adults 18-49, NBC averaged a 3.5 rating for Monday night, beating the 2.7 rating for CBS in the key demographic. There was a big drop to FOX’s 1.4 rating and the 1.2 rating for ABC. The CW averaged a 0.4 key demo rating for the night.

Overall, NBC averaged a 6.7 rating/10 share and 10.98 million viewers, topping CBS’ 5.7/9 and 8.92 million viewers. ABC was third with a 3.9/6 and 5.75 million viewers, with FOX’s 3.3/5 and 5.3 million viewers good for fourth. The CW averaged a 0.7/1 and 917,000 viewers for Monday primetime.

8 p.m. – “The Voice” averaged 11.7 million viewers and a 3.6 rating among adults 18-49, up in viewers but down in the demo, to lead the 8 p.m. hour for NBC. A new “How I Met Your Mother” (8.19 million viewers and a 3.0 key demo) and a “2 Broke Girls” repeat (6.73 million viewers and a 2.2 key demo) put CBS in second. FOX’s “Bones” was third with 7.26 million viewers and a 1.9 key demo rating. On ABC, “Extreme Makeover: Home Edition” did a dismal 4.23 million viewers and 0.9 key demo rating, which at least routed the 1.04 million viewers and 0.5 key demo rating for The CW’s “90210.”

9 p.m. – NBC stayed in first for the 9 p.m. hour with 12.28 million viewers and a 4.1 rating among adults 18-49 for “The Voice.” CBS’ “2 Broke Girls” (10.10 and a 3.5 key demo) and “Mike & Molly” (10.185 million viewers and a 3.1 key demo) both had big drops from last week. “Extreme Makeover: Home Edition” moved up to third for ABC with 4.62 million viewers and a 1.1 key demo rating, flexing its muscles against the 3.35 million viewers and 0.8 key demo rating for “The Mob Doctor” on FOX. The CW’s “Gossip Girl” averaged 796,000 viewers and a 0.4 key demo rating.

10 p.m. – “Hawaii Five-0” pushed CBS into first for the 10 p.m. hour with 9.15 million viewers and finished second with a 2.2 rating among adults 18-49. “Blake Shelton’s Not-So-Family Christmas” averaged 8.96 million viewers and a 2.8 key demo rating for NBC. ABC got an idea of how “Castle” performs as a stand-alone drama, with the series averaging 8.41 million viewers and a 1.7 key demo rating without a lead-in.

All ratings information comes from preliminary Fast National Nielsen data, which includes live and same-day DVR viewing. All numbers are subject to change, particularly in the case of life events.