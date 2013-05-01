TV Ratings: ‘The Voice’ boosts ‘Grimm’ as NBC, CBS split Tuesday

Fast National ratings for Tuesday, April 30, 2013.

NBC expanded “The Voice” to two hours and boosted the Tuesday launch of “Grimm,” as the network won the night among young viewers, though CBS’ lineup of procedurals dominated overall as usual.

It was a mixed bag for Tuesday originals. “NCIS” and “Hart of Dixie” were among the few rising shows, while “NCIS: Los Angeles” and FOX’s comedies dipped. Meanwhile, Diane Sawyer’s heavily promoted interview with Amanda Knox delivered fewer viewers than recent installments of “Body of Proof,” but a higher rating with young viewers.

Among adults 18-49, NBC won Tuesday night with a 3.1 rating, comfortably ahead of CBS’ 2.2 rating in the key demographic. FOX’s 1.8 rating and ABC’s 1.4 key demo rating followed, while The CW averaged a 0.4 rating.

Overall, though, CBS averaged an estimated 12.785 million viewers and an 8.2 rating/13 share for Tuesday, beating NBC’s 6.1/10 and 9.745 million viewers with ease. ABC was third with a 5.3/8 and 7.78 million viewers, with FOX’s 2.4/4 and 3.9 million viewers in fourth. The CW averaged 874,000 viewers and a 0.6/1.

[Univision averaged 3.43 million viewers and a 1.4 rating among adults 18-49 for Tuesday night.]

8 p.m. – “NCIS” averaged 17.68 million viewers to win the 8 p.m. hour for CBS and finished second with a 3.0 rating among adults 18-49. NBC’s “The Voice” averaged 11.2 million viewers and a 3.4 rating to win the key demographic. FOX was third with the 4.66 million viewers and 1.9 key demo rating for “Hell’s Kitchen,” which topped the 4.29 million viewers and 0.9 key demo for ABC’s “Splash,” a series low. The CW’s “Hart of Dixie” was up a hair with 1.2 million viewers and a 0.5 key demo rating.

9 p.m. – “NCIS: Los Angeles” won the 9 p.m. hour with 12.93 million viewers, though it hit a series low with a 2.2 rating among adults 18-49. NBC’s “The Voice,” which was down from last Tuesday’s single-hour telecast, averaged 12.05 million viewers and won the hour with a 4.1 key demo rating. ABC’s “Dancing with the Stars” averaged 10.58 million viewers for third, but its 1.5 key demo rating was fourth for the hour and, yes, a series low. FOX was third in the key demo and fourth overall with “New Girl” (3.63 million and a 2.0 key demo) and “The Mindy Project” (2.63 million and a 1.3 key demo). The CW’s “America’s Next Top Model” repeat averaged 545,000 viewers and a 0.2 key demo rating.

10 p.m. – ABC’s Amanda Knox interview won the 10 p.m. hour with 8.46 million viewers and finished second with a 1.7 rating among adults 18-49. CBS’ “Golden Boy” averaged 7.75 million viewers in second and a 1.3 key demo rating in third. “Grimm” averaged 5.99 million viewers and a 2.0 key demo rating in its Tuesday debut, though those numbers will certainly dip in Final figures.

All ratings information comes from preliminary Fast National Nielsen data, which includes live and same-day DVR viewing. All numbers are subject to change.