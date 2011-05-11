TV Ratings: ‘The Voice’ dips, but NBC splits Tuesday with CBS

Fast National ratings for Tuesday, May 10, 2011.

In its first one-hour episode in its regular time period, NBC’s “The Voice” took a big dip, but the Battles still performed well enough to help the network split the Tuesday ratings race with CBS.

Among adults 18-49, NBC averaged a 3.3 rating for the night, beating CBS’ 2.8 rating and the 2.7 rating for FOX in the key demographic. ABC was a close fourth with a 2.3 rating. The CW’s 0.5 rating wasn’t especially close in fifth.

Overall, though, CBS averaged an estimated 14.48 million viewers to go with a 9.2 rating/15 share. ABC was a solid second with an 8.3/13 and an estimated 12.82 million viewers, far ahead of NBC’s 4.9/8 and 7.97 million viewers. FOX’s 4.1/6 and 6.72 million was good for fourth. As usual, The CW trailed with a 0.8/1 and nearly 1.3 million viewers.

8 p.m. – As usual, CBS’ “NCIS” ruled the 8 p.m. hour overall with 17.1 million viewers and finished second among adults 18-49 with a 3.5 rating. ABC’s “Dancing with the Stars” recap show averaged 11.05 million viewers in second. FOX’s “Glee” rose in viewers with 9.09 million and won the hour with a 3.6 key demo rating. NBC finished fourth overall with the 6.34 million viewers for “Biggest Loser,” which came in third in the key demographic, edging out ABC. Trailing was The CW’s “One Tree Hill” with 1.38 million viewers and a 0.6 rating in the key demo.

9 p.m. – ABC moved into first with 17.11 million viewers and a 3.2 key demo rating for the “Dancing with the Stars” results show. CBS’ “NCIS: Los Angeles” was second with 14.745 million viewers and a 2.8 demo rating. Third place overall went to NBC’s “Biggest Loser” with 7.27 million viewers, also tying for second in the key demo. FOX was fourth with “Raising Hope” (5.445 million and a 2.2 demo rating) and the newly cancelled “Traffic Light” (3.26 million and a 1.4 demo). The CW’s “Hellcats” improved from last week with 1.22 million viewers and a 0.5 demo rating.

10 p.m. – “The Good Wife” won the ultra-competitive 10 p.m. hour overall with 11.59 million viewers, but finished third in the time period with a 2.0 demo rating. ABC’s “Body of Proof” averaged 10.3 million viewers and a 2.1 demo rating for second. NBC’s “The Voice” was third overall with 10.29 million viewers (moving ahead of ABC in the 10:30 half-hour) and a dominant first with a 4.6 demo rating (the show was in the mid-to-upper-5s last week in the demo).

All ratings information comes from preliminary Fast National Nielsen data, which includes live and same-day DVR viewing. All numbers are subject to change.