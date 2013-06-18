TV Ratings: ‘The Voice’ finale performances rise for NBC Monday

Fast National ratings for Monday, June 17, 2013.

“The Voice” got a bump for the performance portion of its season finale on Monday, leading an NBC sweep in all measures for primetime.

Against the “Voice” finale, all originals were down, which basically means ABC’s “The Bachelorette” and “Mistresses,” though it should be noted that “The Voice” was also down either from last spring’s finale or last winter’s finale.

Among adults 18-49, NBC averaged a 3.0 rating for Monday night, doubling up the 1.5 rating for ABC in the key demographic. CBS’ 0.9 key demo rating, the 0.6 key demo rating for FOX and The CW’s 0.2 key demo rating trailed.

Overall, NBC averaged an estimated 10.54 million viewers and a 6.4 rating/11 share for Monday, again doubling (and then some) the 3.4/6 and 4.87 million viewers for ABC. CBS was third with 4.14 million viewers and a 2.8/5, far ahead of the 0.9/1 and 1.46 million viewers for FOX. The CW averaged a 0.4/1 and 640,000 viewers.

[Univision averaged 3.81 million viewers and a 1.4 rating among adults 18-49 for Monday.]

8 p.m. – “The Voice” led the 8 p.m. hour for NBC with 11.51 million viewers and a 3.2 rating among adults 18-49. ABC’s “The Bachelorette” was far back in second with 5.44 million viewers and a 1.7 rating among adults 18-49. CBS’ repeats of “How I Met Your Mother” and “Mike & Molly” averaged 3.69 million viewers and a 0.9 key demo rating in third. FOX was fourth with a “Raising Hope” repeat (1.78 million and a 0.6 key demo) and a new “”Goodwin Games” (1.46 million and a 0.5 key demo rating). The CW’s “Oh Sit!” averaged 889,000 viewers and a 0.3 key demo rating.

9 p.m. – NBC stayed in first in the 9 p.m. hour with “The Voice” rising to 13.16 million viewers and a 3.8 rating among adults 18-49. “The Bachelorette” actually dipped a little in its second hour with 5.41 million viewers and a 1.6 key demo rating. CBS stayed third with 4.22 million viewers and a 1.0 key demo rating for repeats of “2 Broke Girls” and “Mike & Molly.” On FOX, repeats of “New Girl” and “Anger Management” averaged only 1.31 million viewers and a 0.5 key demo rating. The CW’s repeat of “The Carrie Diaries” averaged 391,000 viewers and a 0.1 key demo rating, doing a “0” share both overall and in the demo.





10 p.m. – A second preview of “The Winner Is…” won the 10 p.m. hour for NBC with 6.94 million viewers and a 2.0 rating among adults 18-49. A “Hawaii Five-0” repeat was second overall with 4.51 million viewers for CBS, finishing third with a 0.9 key demo rating. ABC’s “Mistresses” was second in the key demo with a 1.2 rating and third overall with 3.77 million viewers.

All ratings information comes from preliminary Fast National Nielsen data, which includes live and same-day DVR viewing. All numbers are subject to change.