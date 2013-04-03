TV Ratings: ‘The Voice’ gives ‘New Normal’ a finale bump as NBC splits Tuesday

Fast National ratings for Tuesday, April 2, 2013.

“The Voice” dominated the 8 p.m. hour on Tuesday night and also gave “The New Normal” its best ratings since October, though CBS repeats still ended up leading primetime overall.

Among other Tuesday notables, ABC’s “Splash” continued a steady ratings nosedive, while CBS’ “Golden Boy” slipped without originals as a lead-in.

For the night, NBC averaged a 2.3 rating among adults 18-49, tops in the key demographic. ABC’s 1.7 rating and FOX’s 1.6 rating followed fairly closely in the key demo, with CBS averaging a 1.4 rating. The CW did a 0.2 key demo rating on Tuesday night.

Overall, though, CBS averaged an estimated 9.54 million viewers and a 6.2 rating/10 share, edging out the 9.33 million viewers and 6.1/10 for ABC in Tuesday primetime. NBC was third with a 4.5/7 and 6.98 million viewers, well ahead of the 3.73 million viewers and 2.3/4 for FOX. The CW averaged only 690,000 viewers and a 0.5/1.

[Univision averaged 3.81 million viewers and a 1.5 rating among adults 18-49 for Tuesday night.]

8 p.m. – “The Voice” was up from last Tuesday for NBC, averaging 13.61 million viewers and a 4.3 rating among adults 18-49 in the 8 p.m. hour. A repeat of “NCIS” was second overall with 10.88 million viewers and tied for third with a 1.4 key demo rating. ABC’s “Splash” was down to 5.71 million viewers and a 1.4 rating in its third airing. FOX’s “Hell’s Kitchen” remained steady with 4.74 million viewers and a 1.9 key demo rating. On The CW, a repeat of “Hart of Dixie” averaged 748,000 viewers and a 0.3 key demo rating.

9 p.m. – The “Dancing with the Stars” results show averaged 13.6 million viewers and a 2.2 rating among adults 18-49 to put ABC in first for the 9 p.m. hour. CBS’ repeat of “NCIS: Los Angeles” was second overall with 10.02 million viewers and tied for second with a 1.6 key demo rating. NBC’s two episodes of “The New Normal” finished third with 4.26 million viewers and a 1.4 key demo rating, with “The Voice” boosting the bubble comedy to its strongest 18-49 ratings since October and its biggest audience since September. FOX was fourth with a “New Girl” repeat (2.75 million viewers and a 1.3 key demo rating) and a new “The Mindy Project” (2.68 million and a 1.4 key demo). The CW’s repeat of “Beauty and the Beast” drew 632,000 viewers and a 0.2 key demo rating.

10 p.m. – “Body of Proof” was down from last week, but still won the 10 p.m. hour for ABC with 8.68 million viewers and a 1.5 rating among adults 18-49. CBS’ “Golden Boy” drew 7.73 million viewers and a 1.3 key demo rating in second. NBC’s “Smash” averaged 3.07 million viewers and a 0.9 key demo rating in third.

All ratings information comes from preliminary Fast National Nielsen data, which includes live and same-day DVR viewing. All numbers are subject to change.