TV Ratings: ‘The Voice,’ ‘Go On’ lead NBC on Tuesday

Fast National ratings for Tuesday, September 11, 2012.

The second night of blind auditions on “The Voice” continued to draw good-but-not-great numbers for NBC, improving over the show’s 8 p.m. numbers for its Monday premiere, but down from Monday’s 9 p.m. numbers and significantly below the second non-Super Bowl night of auditions from the most recent spring season.

[Again, it’s going to be hard to find comparable numbers for “The Voice” compared to past spring seasons other than to say that despite a total lack of competition, the first two nights have been down from previous season openers.]

“The Voice” was the centerpiece of NBC’s comfortable Tuesday ratings wins, but the network also got a fairly big second airing for the Matthew Perry comedy “Go One” and saw “The New Normal” basically replicate its ratings from Monday’s sneak premiere.

For the night, NBC averaged a 2.9 rating among adults 18-49, far ahead of second place FOX’s 1.5 rating in the key demographic. CBS averaged a 1.2 key demo rating, followed by ABC’s 0.7 rating and the 0.3 key demo rating for The CW.

Overall, NBC averaged an estimated 8.39 million viewers and a 5.4 rating/9 share for Tuesday night. CBS wasn’t far off in second with 7.46 million viewers and a 5.1/8. FOX was a distant third with a 2.6/4 and 4.29 million viewers, comfortably ahead of the 1.7/3 and 2.42 million viewers. The CW averaged a 0.4/1 and 670,000 for Tuesday.

8 p.m. – “The Voice” started primetime in first for NBC with 11.3 million viewers and a 3.9 rating among adults 18-49. CBS’ repeat of “NCIS” was a distant second with 8.64 million viewers and a 1.2 key demo rating. The first part of FOX’s “So You Think You Can Dance” finale, airing in an unusual Tuesday home, averaged 3.6 million viewers and a 1.2 key demo rating. ABC’s repeats of “The Middle” and “Last Man Standing” finished fourth with 3.44 million viewers and a 0.9 key demo rating. On The CW, a repeat of “Hart of Dixie” averaged 702,000 viewers and a 0.3 key demo rating.

9 p.m. – NBC’s time period premiere of “Go On” held onto a good percentage of its lead-in with 9.57 million viewers and a 3.4 rating among adults 18-49, while “The New Normal” averaged 7 million viewers and a 2.5 key demo rating, basically the same as it drew out of “The Voice” on Monday, also a decent sign. CBS’ repeat of “Hawaii Five-0” was second with 6.92 million viewers and third with a 1.1 key demo rating. “So You Think You Can Dance” got a bump in its second hour and rose to 4.97 million viewers and a 1.7 key demo rating. ABC’s repeats of “Happy Endings” and “Don’t Trust the B—- in Apartment 23” were far back with 2.11 million viewers and a 0.7 key demo rating. The CW trailed with 639,000 viewers and a 0.2 key demo rating for “The Next.”

10 p.m. – CBS won the 10 p.m. hour overall with 6.8 million viewers and finished second with a 1.2 rating among adults 18-49 for a repeat of “NCIS: Los Angeles.” NBC’s season premiere of “Parenthood” averaged 5.57 million viewers and a 1.9 key demo rating.

All ratings information comes from preliminary Fast National Nielsen data, which includes live and same-day DVR viewing. All numbers are subject to change.