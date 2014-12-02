TV Ratings: ‘The Voice’ leads NBC Monday as ‘State of Affairs,’ ‘Sleepy Hollow’ rise

Fast National ratings for Monday, December 1, 2014.

As holiday specials and repeats began to creep across primetime, NBC led Monday night paced by “The Voice” and a small bump for “State of Affairs.”

ABC took second for the night with decent numbers for the “CMA Country Christmas” special, while FOX's “Sleepy Hollow” got a tiny bump for its midseason finale-type-thing, despite having a “Gotham” repeat as its lead-in.

On the repeat front, CBS' “Mike & Molly” marathon did decently, while The CW's two holiday specials got OK numbers as well.

On to Monday ratings…

Among adults 18-49, NBC averaged a 2.3 rating for Monday night, tops in the key demographic. ABC was second with a 1.5 key demo rating, followed by FOX's 1.2 key demo rating and the 1.1 key demo rating for CBS. The CW averaged a 0.4 key demo rating for Monday primetime.

Overall, NBC averaged an estimated 9.68 million viewers and a 6.1 rating/10 share for Monday primetime, edging out the 5.5/9 and 8.685 million viewers for ABC. CBS finished third for the night with 5.36 million viewers, followed by FOX's 3.755 million viewers and a 2.3/4. The CW averaged 1.55 million viewers and a 1.0/1 for the night.

8 p.m. – “The Voice” averaged 10.83 million viewers and a 2.6 rating among adults 18-49 to lead NBC in the 8 p.m. hour. ABC's “CMA Country Christmas” averaged 9.06 million viewers and a 1.6 key demo rating for second. Two “Mike & Molly” repeats put CBS in third with 5.96 million viewers and a 1.2 key demo rating, ahead of the 3.01 million viewers and 1.0 key demo rating for FOX's “Gotham” repeat. The CW's second “Grandma Got Run Over By a Reindeer” airing in four days averaged 1.6 million viewers and a 0.4 key demo rating.

9 p.m. – “The Voice” rose to 11.17 million viewers and a 2.8 rating among adults 18-49 for NBC in the 9 p.m. hour. ABC's “CMA Country Christmas,” however, dipped to 8.64 million viewers and a 1.5 key demo rating in its second hour. CBS' two “Mike & Molly” repeats averaged 5.09 million viewers and a 1.1 key demo rating, compared to the 4.495 million viewers and 1.5 key demo rating for FOX's “Sleepy Hollow.” The CW's “Greatest Holiday Commercials Countdown” averaged 1.5 million viewers and a 0.4 key demo rating.

10 p.m. – ABC moved into first overall in the 10 p.m. hour with 8.35 million viewers for “Castle,” which finished second with a 1.5 rating among adults 18-49. NBC's “State of Affairs” averaged 7.03 million viewers for second and won the hour with a 1.6 key demo rating. CBS' “Scorpion” repeat averaged 5.02 million viewers and a 1.0 key demo rating.

All ratings information comes from preliminary Fast National Nielsen data, which includes live and same-day DVR viewing. All numbers are subject to change.