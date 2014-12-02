TV Ratings: ‘The Voice’ leads NBC Monday as ‘State of Affairs,’ ‘Sleepy Hollow’ rise

12.02.14 4 years ago

Fast National ratings for Monday, December 1, 2014.

As holiday specials and repeats began to creep across primetime, NBC led Monday night paced by “The Voice” and a small bump for “State of Affairs.”

ABC took second for the night with decent numbers for the “CMA Country Christmas” special, while FOX's “Sleepy Hollow” got a tiny bump for its midseason finale-type-thing, despite having a “Gotham” repeat as its lead-in.

On the repeat front, CBS' “Mike & Molly” marathon did decently, while The CW's two holiday specials got OK numbers as well.

On to Monday ratings…

Among adults 18-49, NBC averaged a 2.3 rating for Monday night, tops in the key demographic. ABC was second with a 1.5 key demo rating, followed by FOX's 1.2 key demo rating and the 1.1 key demo rating for CBS. The CW averaged a 0.4 key demo rating for Monday primetime.

Overall, NBC averaged an estimated 9.68 million viewers and a 6.1 rating/10 share for Monday primetime, edging out the 5.5/9 and 8.685 million viewers for ABC. CBS finished third for the night with 5.36 million viewers, followed by FOX's 3.755 million viewers and a 2.3/4. The CW averaged 1.55 million viewers and a 1.0/1 for the night.

8 p.m. – “The Voice” averaged 10.83 million viewers and a 2.6 rating among adults 18-49 to lead NBC in the 8 p.m. hour. ABC's “CMA Country Christmas” averaged 9.06 million viewers and a 1.6 key demo rating for second. Two “Mike & Molly” repeats put CBS in third with 5.96 million viewers and a 1.2 key demo rating, ahead of the 3.01 million viewers and 1.0 key demo rating for FOX's “Gotham” repeat. The CW's second “Grandma Got Run Over By a Reindeer” airing in four days averaged 1.6 million viewers and a 0.4 key demo rating.

9 p.m. – “The Voice” rose to 11.17 million viewers and a 2.8 rating among adults 18-49 for NBC in the 9 p.m. hour. ABC's “CMA Country Christmas,” however, dipped to 8.64 million viewers and a 1.5 key demo rating in its second hour. CBS' two “Mike & Molly” repeats averaged 5.09 million viewers and a 1.1 key demo rating, compared to the 4.495 million viewers and 1.5 key demo rating for FOX's “Sleepy Hollow.” The CW's “Greatest Holiday Commercials Countdown” averaged 1.5 million viewers and a 0.4 key demo rating.

10 p.m. – ABC moved into first overall in the 10 p.m. hour with 8.35 million viewers for “Castle,” which finished second with a 1.5 rating among adults 18-49. NBC's “State of Affairs” averaged 7.03 million viewers for second and won the hour with a 1.6 key demo rating. CBS' “Scorpion” repeat averaged 5.02 million viewers and a 1.0 key demo rating. 

All ratings information comes from preliminary Fast National Nielsen data, which includes live and same-day DVR viewing. All numbers are subject to change.

