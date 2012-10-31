TV Ratings: ‘The Voice,’ ‘NCIS’ lead a Sandy-impacted Tuesday

Fast National ratings for Tuesday, October 30, 2012.

While CBS swept Tuesday primetime overall, from “NCIS” to “Vegas,” NBC’s “The Voice” led a nightly sweep among young viewers. Although slightly less-so than Monday night, Tuesday’s ratings are heavily impacted by power outages and preemptions on the East Coast due to the lingering effects of Hurricane Sandy.

Feel free to blame the storm for a weak night for FOX’s “New Girl” and for ABC’s “Happy Endings” and “Don’t Trust the B—- in Apartment 23.”

For the night, NBC averaged a 4.0 rating among adults 18-49, handily beating the 2.6 rating for CBS in the key demographic. FOX’s 1.7 rating was third, followed by ABC’s 1.5 key demo rating. The CW averaged a 0.5 key demo rating for Tuesday primetime.

Overall, though, CBS dominated with 15.06 million viewers and a 9.5 rating/14 share, with NBC’s 10.81 million viewers and 6.3/10 in a distant second. ABC’s 4.7/7 and 6.885 million viewers and FOX’s 3.79 million viewers and 2.2/3 followed for Tuesday night. The CW averaged 1.19 million viewers and a 0.8/1.

8 p.m. – CBS’ “NCIS” was up from last week with 18.33 million viewers and with a 3.4 rating among adults 18-49. Also up was NBC’s “The Voice,” averaging 11.36 million viewers and an hour-winning 4.3 key demo rating. ABC’s “Dancing with the Stars” averaged 11.79 million viewers and a 1.9 key demo rating, down from last Tuesday’s episode. FOX was a distant fourth with “Raising Hope” (4.09 million viewers and a 1.7 key demo) and “Ben and Kate” (3.07 million and a 1.4 key demo). On The CW, “Hart of Dixie” averaged 1.38 million viewers and a 0.6 key demo rating.

9 p.m. – “NCIS: Los Angeles” averaged 16.12 million viewers to win the 9 p.m. hour for CBS and finished second with a 2.8 rating among adults 18-49. NBC’s “The Voice” was first in the key demo with a 4.8 rating and second with 12.755 million viewers. On ABC, “Happy Endings” (4.72 million and a 1.4 key demo) and “Don’t Trust the B—-” (3.37 million and a 1.2 key demo) were both way down from last week. FOX was fourth overall and third in the key demo with “New Girl” (4.81 million viewers and a 2.3 key demo) and “The Mindy Project” (3.19 million viewers and a 1.5 key demo). [Of course, ABC and FOX’s comedies may just have been down because “The Voice” devours more viewers than “Go On” and “The New Normal.”] The CW’s “Emily Owens, MD” averaged 1.01 million viewers and lost half of its key demo lead-in to a 0.3 rating.

10 p.m. – CBS’ “Vegas” was up a tiny bit with 10.74 million viewers and a 1.7 key demo rating. NBC’s Hurricane Sandy news coverage won the hour with a 2.9 key demo rating and finished second with 8.32 million viewers. ABC’s “20/20” averaged 4.82 million viewers and a 1.3 key demo rating in third.

All ratings information comes from preliminary Fast National Nielsen data, which includes live and same-day DVR viewing. All numbers are subject to change, particularly in the case of live events.