TV Ratings: ‘The Voice,’ ‘Revolution’ returns help NBC dominate Monday

Fast National ratings for Monday, March 25, 2013.
For one night at least, NBC is back!
The returns of “The Voice” and “Revolution” lifted NBC out of its midseason doldrums and put the struggling network back in first place in all key measures — Other than, you know, “overall” — on Monday night.
Of course, it’s a matter of spin how “The Voice” and “Revolution” actually did compared to previous performances.
“The Voice” was either way down from last winter’s premiere (a reasonably unfair comparison, given the post-Super Bowl bounce), or slightly up from the show’s fall premiere or slightly down from the fall finale. No matter how you spin it, with a 4.7 rating among adults 18-49 and 13.4 million total viewers, that’s a very good return for “The Voice.”
Similarly, with a 2.7 rating among adults 18-49, “Revolution” was either roughly flat against its end-of-fall averages, slightly down against its fall finale or way down against its September premiere. It’s not an unqualified returning success, but it’s certainly not a disappointing return.
When it comes to other numbers, there was a lot of dropping all around. “The Voice” took a huge bite out of “Dancing with the Stars” on ABC and forced CBS’ 8 p.m. comedies to season lows. Also dropping were FOX’s “The Following” and “Bones,” plus The CW’s “The Carrie Diaries.”
For the night, FOX averaged a 4.0 rating among adults 18-49, far ahead of CBS’ 2.4 rating in the key demographic. ABC’s 2.2 rating and the 2.1 rating for FOX followed in the key demo, well ahead of the 0.3 key demo rating for The CW.
Overall, though, ABC still won the night with 12.95 million viewers and an 8.3 rating/13 share, beating NBC’s 6.6/10 and 11.32 million viewers. There was a drop to CBS’ 7.76 million viewers and 4.8/7 and FOX’s 4.1/6 and 6.69 million viewers. The CW averaged 681,000 viewers and a 0.5/1 for Monday.
8 p.m. – “Dancing with the Stars” led the 8 p.m. hour overall with 13.84 million viewers for ABC, coming in third with a 2.3 rating among adults 18-49. NBC’s “The Voice” returned with 12.46 million viewers and an hour-winning 4.2 key demo rating. FOX’s “Bones” averaged 6.745 million viewers in third and a 1.9 key demo rating in fourth. CBS was fourth overall, but second in the key demo with low numbers for “How I Met Your Mother” (6.85 million and a 2.7 key demo) and “Rules of Engagement” (6.18 million and a 2.1 key demo). The CW’s “The Carrie Diaries” averaged 941,000 viewers and a 0.4 key demo rating.
9 p.m. – ABC narrowly held onto first overall in the 9 p.m. hour with 14.32 million viewers for “Dancing with the Stars,” which finished third with a 2.4 rating among adults 18-49. NBC’s “The Voice” rose to 14.27 million viewers and a 5.1 key demo rating. CBS was third overall and second in the key demo with “2 Broke Girls” (8.55 million and a 2.9 key demo) and “Mike & Molly” (8.64 million and a 2.6 key demo), which were both actually up a hair from last week. FOX’s “The Following” had another week of declines against increased competition with 6.63 million viewers and a 2.3 key demo rating. The CW’s repeat of “Hart of Dixie” averaged only 421,000 viewers and a 0.1 key demo rating.
10 p.m. – “Castle” won the 10 p.m. hour overall with 10.685 million viewers and finished second with a 2.1 rating among adults 18-49. CBS’ “Hawaii Five-0” averaged 8.16 million viewers for second and a 2.0 key demo rating in third. NBC’s “Revolution” won the 10 p.m. hour with 2.7 key demo rating and finished third with 7.25 million viewers.
All ratings information comes from preliminary Fast National Nielsen data, which includes live and same-day DVR viewing. All numbers are subject to change.
Dan,
How disappointed is The CW with The Carrie Diaries going below the Melroza Line*? They had pretty big expectations for this and now it’s just another one of their also-ran shows.
*The Melroza Line is a portmanteau I came up with when a show goes under a million viewers combining baseball’s Mendoza Line (a batter hiting under .200 ) and the new Melrose Place (one of the first shows do go under a million viewers). I thought you would enjoy this Dan.
TheNightStalker – I quite like Melroza Line, though I certainly hope you were explaining the Mendoza Line for *other* readers.
The CW definitely has to be disappointed, but I continue to feel like they’d be smart to renew “Carrie Diaries” and give it a full reboot for the fall. The property is too valuable for them to give up after a soft launch. But yeah, “very disappointed” is probably the answer…
-Daniel
@Dan – I know you’re a Red Sox fan so it was for the benefit of other readers. In the Venn diagram of baseball fans and Hitfix readers, I wasn’t sure how much overlap there was. A reboot would be interesting idea, but has a reboot ever worked? I know NBC tried rebooting Up All Night a couple times and that failed.
TheNightStalker – Not a creative reboot, but a marketing reboot. The show’s actually in reasonably good shape creatively, I’d say. But they could spend the summer airing encores and re-promoting the show and *maybe* it could find new life. Or *any* life, I guess.
-Daniel
@Dan – Ok, Obviously it’s going to be a very female skewing show so they aren’t going to market it to males, but would they be better off marketing to older SATC fans or younger people who might not be so familiar with the original?
TheNightStalker – Totally unclear what they’d want to do differently. I do think, though, that if they play encores frequently enough during the summer, people might watch and discover they like it. I hated “Sex and the City.” I quite like “Carrie Diaries.” So who knows what the right strategy is…
-Daniel
I think one of their big problems was its time slot. Going up against another female skewing show like The Bachelor really hurt it. I know that they wanted to see if it could prop a dying (and now dead) 90210, but that seemed like a lot of pressure for a freshman show. They could have reconfigured their lineup to air it after Hart of Dixie on Tuesdays after Emily Owens got cancelled since Cult was never going to work there, but hindsight is 20/20.
One vote here for more baseball articles on Hitfix. Dan, what’s your opinion on the Cubs’ starting rotation? Strong to quite strong?
Bunny – A lot depends on if you think Samardzija is ready to be an ace. And then perhaps even more depends on if Garza comes back healthy. If Edwin Jackson gets to get to be their third or fourth best starter, they might be OK. If he has to be their best starter, they’re dead.
-Daniel
Similar to Dan’s suggestion of summer reruns and promotion, maybe the CW might also take a note from turn of the century Fox and start airing a show or two starting in the last couple weeks of summer, ahead of the rest of the networks’ premieres. Similar to how The OC launched, and that obviously worked out spectacularly.
The Voice? Never watched it never will.
I’d rather watch something a little more entertaining than a hyped up local talent show.
But yet you feel the need to comment on it…