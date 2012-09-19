TV Ratings: ‘The Voice’ rises, ‘Go On’ holds for NBC Tuesday

Fast National ratings for Tuesday, September 18, 2012.

“The Voice” posted its second straight night of Week 2 improvement, leading into relatively stable performances by “Go On” and “Parenthood” and giving NBC an easy win among young viewers on the final pre-season Tuesday of the summer. CBS, with a trio of “NCIS”-related repeats, actually won the night overall.

FOX, meanwhile, got only a tiny finale bump for “So You Think You Can Dance,” which was flat against last week’s already lackluster performance episode until a 9:30 p.m. spike.

For the night, NBC averaged a 3.1 rating among adults 18-49, tops in the key demographic. FOX’s 1.6 rating, CBS’ 1.5 rating and the 1.4 key demo rating for ABC followed at a distance, still far ahead of the 0.3 key demo rating for The CW.

Overall, CBS averaged an estimated 8.765 million viewers and a 5.9 rating/9 share for Tuesday night. NBC was close behind with a 5.4/9 and 8.705 million viewers. ABC was third with 6.28 million viewers and a 4.3/7, beating the 4.625 million viewers and 2.8/4 for FOX. The CW averaged a 0.5/1 and 634,000 viewers.

8 p.m. – “The Voice” averaged 13.31 million viewers and was up by 13 percent with a 4.5 rating among adults 18-49 for the 8 p.m. hour. CBS got a big overall bump for an “NCIS” repeat, which averaged 10.175 million viewers and a 1.6 key demo rating for second. FOX was a distant third with 4.26 million viewers and a 1.5 key demo rating for “So You Think You Can Dance.” ABC’s repeats of “The Middle” and “Last Man Standing” averaged 4.01 million viewers and a 1.1 key demo rating. The CW’s “Hart of Dixie” repeat averaged 680,000 viewers and a 0.3 key demo rating.

9 p.m. – CBS moved into first overall in the 9 p.m. hour with 8.425 million viewers for an “NCIS: Los Angeles” repeat, though the network finished fourth with a 1.5 key demo rating. NBC was second overall and first in the key demo with the steady “Go On” (9.325 million viewers and a 3.3 key demo rating) and slightly off “The New Normal” (6.2 million and a 2.2 key demo). ABC was third with 7.15 million viewers and a 1.6 key demo rating for a special edition of “20/20,” featuring Barbara Walters counting down the best TV shows of all-time. FOX’s “So You Think You Can Dance” hit 4.99 million viewers and a 1.8 key demo rating in its final hour of the season. And on The CW, a repeat of “The Next” averaged 587,000 viewers and a 0.2 key demo rating.

10 p.m. – A second “NCIS: Los Angeles” repeat won the 10 p.m. hour overall for CBS with 7.69 million viewers and finished third with a 1.4 rating among adults 18-49. ABC’s “20/20” averaged 7.675 million viewers and a 1.6 key demo rating for second. On NBC, “Parenthood” averaged 5.04 million viewers and won the hour with a 1.8 key demo rating.

All ratings information comes from preliminary Fast National Nielsen data, which includes live and same-day DVR viewing. All numbers are subject to change.