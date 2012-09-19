TV Ratings: ‘The Voice’ rises, ‘Go On’ holds for NBC Tuesday

#Parenthood #The Voice
09.19.12 6 years ago
Fast National ratings for Tuesday, September 18, 2012.
“The Voice” posted its second straight night of Week 2 improvement, leading into relatively stable performances by “Go On” and “Parenthood” and giving NBC an easy win among young viewers on the final pre-season Tuesday of the summer. CBS, with a trio of “NCIS”-related repeats, actually won the night overall.
FOX, meanwhile, got only a tiny finale bump for “So You Think You Can Dance,” which was flat against last week’s already lackluster performance episode until a 9:30 p.m. spike.
For the night, NBC averaged a 3.1 rating among adults 18-49, tops in the key demographic. FOX’s 1.6 rating, CBS’ 1.5 rating and the 1.4 key demo rating for ABC followed at a distance, still far ahead of the 0.3 key demo rating for The CW.
Overall, CBS averaged an estimated 8.765 million viewers and a 5.9 rating/9 share for Tuesday night. NBC was close behind with a 5.4/9 and 8.705 million viewers. ABC was third with 6.28 million viewers and a 4.3/7, beating the 4.625 million viewers and 2.8/4 for FOX. The CW averaged a 0.5/1 and 634,000 viewers.
8 p.m. – “The Voice” averaged 13.31 million viewers and was up by 13 percent with a 4.5 rating among adults 18-49 for the 8 p.m. hour. CBS got a big overall bump for an “NCIS” repeat, which averaged 10.175 million viewers and a 1.6 key demo rating for second. FOX was a distant third with 4.26 million viewers and a 1.5 key demo rating for “So You Think You Can Dance.” ABC’s repeats of “The Middle” and “Last Man Standing” averaged 4.01 million viewers and a 1.1 key demo rating. The CW’s “Hart of Dixie” repeat averaged 680,000 viewers and a 0.3 key demo rating.
9 p.m. – CBS moved into first overall in the 9 p.m. hour with 8.425 million viewers for an “NCIS: Los Angeles” repeat, though the network finished fourth with a 1.5 key demo rating. NBC was second overall and first in the key demo with the steady “Go On” (9.325 million viewers and a 3.3 key demo rating) and slightly off “The New Normal” (6.2 million and a 2.2 key demo).  ABC was third with 7.15 million viewers and a 1.6 key demo rating for a special edition of “20/20,” featuring Barbara Walters counting down the best TV shows of all-time. FOX’s “So You Think You Can Dance” hit 4.99 million viewers and a 1.8 key demo rating in its final hour of the season. And on The CW, a repeat of “The Next” averaged 587,000 viewers and a 0.2 key demo rating.
10 p.m. – A second “NCIS: Los Angeles” repeat won the 10 p.m. hour overall for CBS with 7.69 million viewers and finished third with a 1.4 rating among adults 18-49. ABC’s “20/20” averaged 7.675 million viewers and a 1.6 key demo rating for second. On NBC, “Parenthood” averaged 5.04 million viewers and won the hour with a 1.8 key demo rating.
All ratings information comes from preliminary Fast National Nielsen data, which includes live and same-day DVR viewing. All numbers are subject to change.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Parenthood#The Voice
TAGS20/20GO ONNIELSEN RATINGSPARENTHOODRATINGSSO YOU THINK YOU CAN DANCEthe new normalTHE VOICETuesdayTV RATINGS

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

08.03.18 2 days ago
Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 5 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 5 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 6 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

07.27.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.24.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP