TV Ratings: ‘The Voice,’ sluggish ‘NCIS’ duo pace Tuesday split

Fast National ratings for Tuesday, December 11, 2012.

CBS’ powerful “NCIS” duo had a sluggish week, but still helped the network dominated Tuesday overall, while NBC rode “The Voice” and “Parenthood” to a slim victory among young viewers.

Meanwhile, the absence of NBC comedies didn’t magically funnel huge audiences to FOX and ABC’s struggling comedy blocks, which continued to wallow.

For the night, NBC averaged a 2.6 rating among adults 18-49, edging out CBS’ 2.3 rating in the key demographic. FOX was third with a 1.5 key demo rating, with ABC’s 1.3 key demo rating in fourth. The CW averaged a 0.5 key demo rating for Tuesday primetime.

Overall, though, CBS averaged an estimated 14.25 million viewers and a 9.1 rating/14 share for Tuesday, far ahead of the 5.1/8 and 8.12 million viewers for NBC. ABC was third overall with a 2.5/4 and 4.1 million viewers, with FOX’s 2.1/3 and 3.39 million viewers in fourth. The CW averaged a 0.8/1 and 1.25 million viewers.

8 p.m. – “NCIS” won the 8 p.m. hour for CBS with 17.51 million viewers and finished second with a 2.8 rating among adults 18-49. NBC’s “The Voice” was steady with last Tuesday’s broadcast and averaged 11.31 million viewers and a 3.5 key demo rating.There was a big drop to ABC’s “Santa Claus Is Comin’ To Town,” which averaged 5.64 million viewers and a 1.7 key demo rating in third. On FOX, a new “Raising Hope” (4.03 million viewers and a 1.7 key demo) and a repeat of the “Ben and Kate” pilot (2.27 million and a 0.8 key demo) were fourth. The CW’s “Hart of Dixie” lost a few viewers from last week with 1.42 million and steady level with a 0.6 key demo rating.

9 p.m. – “NCIS: Los Angeles” averaged 14.97 million viewers and won the 9 p.m. hour with a 2.6 rating among adults 18-49 for CBS. NBC’s “Take It All” was up a little from Monday with 7.35 million viewers and a 2.3 key demo rating in second. FOX was third with “New Girl” (4.235 million viewers and a 2.0 key demo) and “The Mindy Project” (3.025 million viewers and a 1.4 key demo), with “Mindy” rising slightly. was fourth with “Happy Endings” (3.28 million viewers and a 1.3 key demo) and “Don’t Trust the B—- in Apt. 23” (2.51 million and a 1.0 key demo). The CW’s airing of “A Muppets Christmas” averaged 1.08 million viewers and a 0.4 key demo rating.

10 p.m. – CBS’ “Vegas” averaged 10.28 million viewers to win the 10 p.m. hour, but finished second with a 1.5 rating among adults 18-49. NBC’s “Parenthood” did a 2.0 key demo rating to win the hour and was second with 5.71 million viewers. ABC’s “Private Practice” averaged 3.77 million viewers and a 1.2 key demo rating.

All ratings information comes from preliminary Fast National Nielsen data, which includes live and same-day DVR viewing. All numbers are subject to change.