TV Ratings: Tight Colts-Texans showdown leads NBC Sunday, ‘Once’ and ‘Revenge’ rise

Fast National ratings for Sunday, November 3, 2013.

A sloppy-but-tight Sunday Night Football game between the Texans and Colts helped NBC score its normal primetime win among young viewers, while an hour of NFL overrun let CBS win the night overall.

With slightly less competition than last Sunday, which included both football and a World Series game, ABC was able to get small week-to-week bumps for “Once Upon a Time” and “Revenge,” plus a flat performance from “Betrayal,” if anybody actually cares how “Betrayal” is doing at this point.

And without football preemptions and overruns, it’s possible to see solid performances from “The Simpsons” and “Family Guy” on FOX.

On to the numbers…

Among adults 18-49, NBC averaged a 4.6 rating for Sunday night, beating CBS’ 3.3 rating in the key demographic. FOX was third with a 1.9 key demo rating, while ABC averaged a 1.6 key demo rating.

Overall, though, CBS averaged an estimated 14.35 million viewers and an 8.9 rating/14 share for Sunday, beating NBC’s 12.62 million viewers and a 7.7/12. ABC was a distant third with a 3.8/6 and 6.06 million viewers, still far ahead of the 2.5/4 and 4.26 million viewers for FOX.

7 p.m. – CBS started primetime with a commanding lead, averaging 23.11 million viewers and a 6.6 rating among adults 18-49 for NFL overrun across much of the country and “60 Minutes” on the left side. ABC’s “America’s Funniest Home Videos” was second overall with 6.97 million viewers and fourth with a 1.4 key demo rating. NBC’s “Football Night in America” had a soft performance with 6.18 million viewers and a 2.0 key demo rating, while FOX’s repeats of “Bob’s Burgers” and “American Dad” averaged 3.87 million viewers and a 1.5 key demo rating.

8 p.m. – A mixture of “60 Minutes” and “The Amazing Race” helped CBS hold onto the overall crown for the 8 p.m. hour with 15.09 million viewers, still coming in second with a 3.2 rating among adults 18-49. The start of Sunday Night Football gave NBC 14.07 million viewers and an hour-winning 5.1 key demo rating. ABC was third with 7.48 million viewers and a 2.3 key demo rating for “Once Upon a Time.” FOX followed with “The Simpsons” (5.46 million viewers and a 2.5 key demo) and “Bob’s Burgers” (3.745 million and a 1.8 key demo).

9 p.m. – The showdown between Houston and Indianapolis averaged 15.96 million viewers and a 5.7 rating among adults 18-49 to lead the 9 p.m. hour for NBC. CBS’ “The Amazing Race” or “Good Wife” averaged 9.4 million viewers for second and a 2.0 key demo rating for third for the hour. ABC’s “Revenge” averaged 6.29 million viewers in third and a 1.7 key demo rating for fourth for the hour. FOX was fourth overall and a distant second in the key demo with “Family Guy” (4.865 million and a 2.5 key demo) and “American Dad” (3.74 million and a 1.9 key demo).

10 p.m. – Football closed primetime with 14.28 million viewers and a 5.6 rating among adults 18-49 for NBC. CBS was second with 9.79 million viewers and a 1.6 key demo rating for “The Good Wife” and “The Mentalist.” ABC’s “Betrayal” averaged 3.51 million viewers and a 1.0 key demo rating.

All ratings information comes from preliminary Fast National Nielsen data, which includes live and same-day DVR viewing. All numbers are subject to change, particularly in the case of live events.