TV Ratings: Two ‘Grinches’ get ABC a win on a little-watched night

ABC rode two different versions of “Dr. Seuss’ How the Grinch Stole Christmas” to victory on a repeat-filled night, according to the Nielsen Fast National ratings.

Airing the animated ’60s “Grinch” at 8 and the Jim Carrey film at 8:30, ABC averaged a 2.0/7 in the 18-49 demographic, along with 6.5 million viewers overall, finishing ahead of CBS (1.5/5, 8 million), FOX (1.5/5, 4.9 million), NBC (0.9/3, 2.5 million) and the CW (0.4/1, 1.2 million).

8 p.m. — Both versions of “The Grinch” combined to average a 1.8/6 in the demographic and 6.2 million viewers overall, narrowly edging CBS’ pairing of “The Big Bang Theory” and “$#*! My Dad Says,” which averaged a 1.7/6 and 7.7 million. The first hour of FOX’s “Million Dollar Money Drop” was third with a 1.3/5 and 4.5 million, while repeats of “Community” and “30 Rock” on NBC did a 0.7/3 and 2.5 million. The CW’s “Vampire Diaries” rerun averaged a 0.4/1 and 1.1 million.

9 p.m. — The live-action “Grinch” bumped up to a 2.1/7 and 6.6 million. Hour two of “Money Drop” did a 1.7/5 in the demo and 5.2 million. CBS’ “CSI” repeat was third with a 1.4/4 and 7.8 million. Repeats of “The Office” and “Outsourced” on NBC did a 0.9/3 and 2.6 milion, while Nikita did a 0.5/2 and 1.4 million for the CW.

10 p.m. — “Grinch” continued to hold the lead with a 2.2/7 and 6.6 million. A repeat of “The Mentalist” got CBS a 1.5/5 and 8.7 million, while an additional, hour-long “Office” repeat got NBC a 1.0/3 and 2.5 million.

All ratings information comes from preliminary Fast National Nielsen data, which includes live and same-day DVR viewing. All numbers are subject to change.