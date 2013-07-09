TV Ratings: ‘Under the Dome,’ ‘The Bachelorette’ lead Monday

Fast National ratings for Monday, July 8, 2013.

Despite shedding another million viewers, “Under the Dome” declined only seven percent among young viewers in its third airing, helping CBS split Monday night among young viewers and lead overall.

ABC, which saw small gains for both “The Bachelorette” and “Mistresses,” also tied among young viewers.

Among other notables, NBC’s “Get Out Alive” had a weak premieres, while “Siberia” showed only tiny declines in its second airing.

For the night, ABC and CBS averaged a 1.7 rating among adults 18-49, easily beating NBC’s 1.3 rating in the key demographic. FOX’s 0.6 rating and The CW’s 0.2 key demo rating followed.

Overall, CBS averaged a 4.2 rating/7 share and 6.53 million viewers for Monday night, topping ABC’s 4.1/7 and 5.865 million viewers. NBC was third overall with 3.98 million viewers and a 2.3/4, followed by FOX’s 1.52 million viewers and 1.0/2. The CW averaged a 0.4/1 and 545,000 viewers for the night.

8 p.m. – ABC started the night in first with 6.74 million viewers and a 1.9 rating among adults 18-49 for “The Bachelorette.” NBC’s “American Ninja Warrior” was second with 5.045 million viewers and a 1.6 key demo rating, beating the 4.085 million viewers and 1.1 key demo rating for CBS’ repeat of “How I Met Your Mother” and “2 Broke Girls.” FOX’s pair of “Raising Hope” repeats averaged only 1.65 million viewers and a 0.6 key demo rating, followed by The CW’s 754,000 viewers and 0.2 key demo rating for “Oh Sit!”

9 p.m. – “The Bachelorette” kept ABC in first for the 9 p.m. hour with 6.88 million viewers and a 1.9 rating among adults 18-49. CBS’ repeats of “2 Broke Girls” and “Mike & Molly” finished second overall with 4.93 million viewers and third with a 1.3 key demo rating. The premiere of NBC’s “Get Out Alive with Bear Grylls” averaged 4.17 million viewers and a 1.4 key demo rating, but NBC is touting a small up-tick among young viewers in the second half-hour as a sign of future good fortune. FOX’s “New Girl” and “Mindy Project” repeats averaged 1.38 million viewers and a 0.6 key demo rating, easily beating the anemic 336,000 viewers and 0.1 key demo rating for The CW’s repeat of “The Carrie Diaries.”

10 p.m. – You’ve seen how easily ABC won the night’s first two primetime hours. How was CBS able to catch up? Well, “Under the Dome” averaged 10.57 million viewers and a 2.7 rating among adults 18-49 for the 10 p.m. hour. ABC’s “Mistresses” wasn’t especially close in second with 3.97 million viewers and a 1.2 key demo rating, at least beating the 2.72 million viewers and 1.0 key demo rating for NBC’s “Siberia.”

All ratings information comes from preliminary Fast National Nielsen data, which includes live and same-day DVR viewing. All numbers are subject to change.