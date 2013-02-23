TV Ratings: ‘Undercover Boss’ return boosts CBS Friday, while ‘Shark Tank’ helps ABC split

Fast National ratings for Friday, February 22, 2013.

After two weeks of terrible ratings from “The Job,” CBS’ Friday lineup got a tiny boost from the return of “Undercover Boss,” though ABC still won the night among young viewers thanks to “Shark Tank.”

Among other Friday notables, “Nikita” had a down week for The CW, FOX’s “Touch” remained low-but-flat and NBC’s news-driven lineup had another OK week.

Among adults 18-49, ABC averaged a 1.5 rating for Friday night, tops in the key demographic. CBS’ 1.4 key demo rating and the 1.3 key demo rating for NBC were close behind. FOX averaged a 0.9 key demo rating and The CW did a 0.3 key demo rating for the night.

Overall, though, CBS averaged an estimated 9.26 million viewers and a 5.8 rating/10 share for Friday primetime. There was a big drop to ABC’s 3.9/6 and 5.92 million viewers and NBC’s 5.65 million and 3.9/7. FOX was fourth with a 1.8/3 and 2.805 million viewers, topping the 0.6/1 and 949,000 viewers for The CW.





8 p.m. – “Undercover Boss” averaged 7.325 million viewers and a 1.5 rating among adults 18-49 for CBS in the 8 p.m. hour, more than 2 million viewers below the show’s last new episode three weeks ago. NBC’s “Dateline” averaged 5.8 million viewers and a 1.3 key demo rating in second. ABC was third with “Last Man Standing” (6.01 million and a 1.3 key demo) and “Malibu Country” (5.05 million and a 1.1 key demo rating). FOX’s “Kitchen Nightmares” drew 3.1 million viewers and a 1.1 key demo rating in fourth. The CW’s “Nikita” averaged 1.26 million viewers and a lower-than-normal 0.3 key demo rating.

9 p.m. – “CSI: NY” kept CBS in first overall in the 9 p.m. hour with 9.39 million viewers, though the network slipped to third with a 1.2 rating among adults 18-49. “Dateline” had NBC in second with 6.645 million viewers and a 1.5 key demo rating. ABC’s “Shark Tank” was third with nearly 6.44 million viewers and won the hour with a 1.8 key demo rating. FOX’s “Touch” averaged only 2.51 million viewers and a 0.7 key demo rating, beating the 642,000 viewers and 0.2 key demo rating for an encore of The CW’s “Cult” premiere.

10 p.m. – “Blue Bloods” averaged 11.06 million viewers and a 1.4 rating among adults 18-49 to lead the 10 p.m. hour for CBS. ABC’s “20/20” tied for the key demo lead with a 1.4 rating and was a distant second with 5.79 million viewers. On NBC, “Rock Center” averaged nearly 4.5 million viewers and a 1.0 key demo rating.

All ratings information comes from preliminary Fast National Nielsen data, which includes live and same-day DVR viewing. All numbers are subject to change.