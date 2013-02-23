TV Ratings: ‘Undercover Boss’ return boosts CBS Friday, while ‘Shark Tank’ helps ABC split

02.23.13 6 years ago
Fast National ratings for Friday, February 22, 2013.
After two weeks of terrible ratings from “The Job,” CBS’ Friday lineup got a tiny boost from the return of “Undercover Boss,” though ABC still won the night among young viewers thanks to “Shark Tank.”
Among other Friday notables, “Nikita” had a down week for The CW, FOX’s “Touch” remained low-but-flat and NBC’s news-driven lineup had another OK week.
Among adults 18-49, ABC averaged a 1.5 rating for Friday night, tops in the key demographic. CBS’ 1.4 key demo rating and the 1.3 key demo rating for NBC were close behind. FOX averaged a 0.9 key demo rating and The CW did a 0.3 key demo rating for the night.
Overall, though, CBS averaged an estimated 9.26 million viewers and a 5.8 rating/10 share for Friday primetime. There was a big drop to ABC’s 3.9/6 and 5.92 million viewers and NBC’s 5.65 million and 3.9/7. FOX was fourth with a 1.8/3 and 2.805 million viewers, topping the 0.6/1 and 949,000 viewers for The CW.

8 p.m. – “Undercover Boss” averaged 7.325 million viewers and a 1.5 rating among adults 18-49 for CBS in the 8 p.m. hour, more than 2 million viewers below the show’s last new episode three weeks ago. NBC’s “Dateline” averaged 5.8 million viewers and a 1.3 key demo rating in second. ABC was third with “Last Man Standing” (6.01 million and a 1.3 key demo) and “Malibu Country” (5.05 million and a 1.1 key demo rating). FOX’s “Kitchen Nightmares” drew 3.1 million viewers and a 1.1 key demo rating in fourth. The CW’s “Nikita” averaged 1.26 million viewers and a lower-than-normal 0.3 key demo rating.
9 p.m. – “CSI: NY” kept CBS in first overall in the 9 p.m. hour with 9.39 million viewers, though the network slipped to third with a 1.2 rating among adults 18-49. “Dateline” had NBC in second with 6.645 million viewers and a 1.5 key demo rating. ABC’s “Shark Tank” was third with nearly 6.44 million viewers and won the hour with a 1.8 key demo rating. FOX’s “Touch” averaged only 2.51 million viewers and a 0.7 key demo rating, beating the 642,000 viewers and 0.2 key demo rating for an encore of The CW’s “Cult” premiere.
10 p.m. – “Blue Bloods” averaged 11.06 million viewers and a 1.4 rating among adults 18-49 to lead the 10 p.m. hour for CBS. ABC’s “20/20” tied for the key demo lead with a 1.4 rating and was a distant second with 5.79 million viewers. On NBC, “Rock Center” averaged nearly 4.5 million viewers and a 1.0 key demo rating.
All ratings information comes from preliminary Fast National Nielsen data, which includes live and same-day DVR viewing. All numbers are subject to change.

