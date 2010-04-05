TV Ratings: ‘Undercover Boss’ rules Easter Sunday for CBS

Fast National ratings for Sunday, April 4, 2010.

A holiday Sunday led to yet another low-rated primetime, but CBS’ lineup still triumphed, led by America’s love for the second half-hour of “Undercover Boss.”

Among adults 18-49, CBS averaged a 2.6 rating, beating the 2.0 rating for NBC and ABC’s 1.8 rating in the key demographic. FOX’s 1.3 rating trailed.

Overall, CBS averaged an estimated 10.12 million viewers, far ahead of the 3.8/7 for ABC or NBC’s 3.5/6. Again, FOX trailed with a 1.8/3.

CBS began the night in first with a 5.4/11 for “60 Minutes,” which also won its hour with a 1.4 demo rating. ABC’s “America’s Funniest Home Videos” was second, beating the 2.6/5 for “Dateline NBC.” FOX’s two episodes of “‘Til Death” were fourth with a 1.0/2.

“The Amazing Race” won the 8 p.m. hour for CBS, doing a 5.2/9 and a 2.7 demo rating. ABC’s “Extreme Makeover: Home Edition” was second with a 4.3/8. NBC’s “Minute To Win It” was third with a 2.6/5. That left FOX’s repeats of “The Simpsons” and “The Cleveland Show” in fourth.

In the 9 p.m. hour, CBS got a 7.3/12 for “Undercover Boss,” which also did a 3.9 demo rating. We’re a bit amused that “Undercover Boss” leaps from a 6.6/11 to an 8.0/13 half-hour to half-hour, as viewers tune in for the tear-filled ending. ABC’s “Extreme Makeover: Home Edition” was up to a 5.2/9 in its second hour, better than the first hour of NBC’s “Celebrity Apprentice.” FOX was fourth with a repeat of “Family Guy” (2.7/4) and a new “Sons of Tucson” (1.9/3).

CBS stayed in first overall with a 6.3/11 for “Cold Case.” NBC’s “Celebrity Apprentice” improved to a 4.7/8 overall and won the hour in the 18-49 demo with a 3.1 rating. ABC’s “Brothers & Sisters” repeat finished third.

All ratings information comes from preliminary Fast National Nielsen data, which includes live and same-day DVR viewing. All numbers are subject to change.