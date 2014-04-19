TV Ratings: ‘Unforgettable,’ ’20/20′ pace Friday split, with ‘Hannibal’ up

Fast National ratings for Friday, April 18, 2014.
New episodes of “Shark Tank” and “20/20” helped ABC cruise to an easy Friday win among young viewers, while CBS rode a new “Unforgettable” and a “Blue Bloods” repeat to an overall win.
Beyond that, Friday featured only minor variations. FOX's “Kitchen Nightmares” was down in its second week, while “Hannibal” took advantage of a “Dateline” lead-in to get a small bump. The CW's “Hart of Dixie” and “Whose Line” both shed viewers as well.
[CBS notes that its scheduled was delayed a local telethon for 9 percent of the country. Take that as you will.]
On to the numbers…
Among adults 18-49, ABC averaged a 1.5 rating for Friday primetime, comfortably ahead of the 1.0 rating for NBC and FOX in the key demographic. CBS was fourth with a 0.8 key demo rating, while The CW averaged a 0.3 key demo rating.
Overall, though, CBS averaged an estimated 7.33 million viewers and a 4.7 rating/9 share for Friday night, topping the 6.43 million viewers and 4.0/7 for ABC. NBC's 4.955 million viewers and 3.3/6 finished third, followed by FOX's 2.72 million viewers and 1.7/3. The CW trailed with a 0.7/1 and 1.07 million viewers.
8 p.m. – CBS' “Unforgettable” slipped from last week but still won the 8 p.m. hour with 7.17 million viewers, coming in fourth with a 0.9 rating among adults 18-49. NBC's “Dateline” was second with 5.48 million viewers and tied for the hour lead with a 1.0 key demo rating. ABC was third overall and tied for first in the key demo with a new “Last Man Standing” (5.21 million and a 1.1 key demo) and a “Last Man Standing” repeat (4.04 million and a 0.8 key demo rating). FOX's “Kitchen Nightmares” averaged 2.94 million viewers and was also part of that key demo tie with a 1.0 rating. The CW's new “Whose Line Is It Anyway?” and a repeat averaged 1.33 million viewers and a 0.4 key demo rating.
9 p.m. – It was a tight battle for the 9 p.m. hour. ABC's “Shark Tank” won the hour with 6.47 million viewers and a 1.6 rating among adults 18-49. NBC's “Dateline” was a close second with 6.46 million viewers and a 1.2 key demo rating. CBS' “Hawaii Five-0” was also in the hunt with 6.44 million viewers and finished fourth with a 0.7 key demo rating. There was a drop to the 2.5 million viewers and 0.9 key demo rating for the second hour of “Kitchen Nightmares” on FOX. The CW's “Hart of Dixie” trailed with 805,000 viewers and a 0.3 key demo rating.
10 p.m. – A repeat of “Blue Bloods” led the 8 p.m. hour with 8.39 million viewers, but finished tied for second with a 0.9 key demo rating. ABC's “20/20” had a big episode with 8.2 million viewers and a night-leading 1.8 key demo rating. NBC's “Hannibal” averaged 2.93 million viewers and a 0.9 key demo rating.
All ratings information comes from preliminary Fast National Nielsen data, which includes live and same-day DVR viewing. All numbers are subject to change.
Let’s hope Hannibal holds in the finals. Though the financial aspect is more important on this one, a 0.9 is still more appealing than a 0.7.
I agree. Hoping the quality show gets a season 3. Fingers crossed.
Hannibal being cancelled is the equivalent of Daryl getting killed in The Walking Dead. We will burn it to the ground!
If Hannibal goes, then we’ve only got 1 season each, maybe, of Parks and Community. So NBC can just be that thing on the channel guide that we tell our kids about great TV shows being on that channel before the dark times…..before the Empire