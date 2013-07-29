TV Ratings: ‘Unforgettable’ return, ‘Big Brother’ help CBS lead Sunday

Fast National ratings for July 28, 2013.

The return of “Unforgettable” lost to “Family Guy” repeats among young viewers, but still helped CBS cruise to an easy Sunday win overall and a tight victory in the key demographic.

Really, CBS’ key demo triumph was led by yet among robust performance from “Big Brother,” while other Sunday highlights include low numbers for “Crossing Lines” and a slight bump for “Whodunnit” on ABC.

For the night, CBS averaged a 1.3 rating among adults 18-49, just in front of the 1.2 rating for FOX in the key demographic. ABC was third with a 0.9 key demo rating, topping NBC’s 0.7 key demo rating.

Overall, CBS had more wiggle room, averaging 6.665 million viewers and a 4.3 rating/7 share for Sunday night. ABC was a distant second with a 2.0/4 and 3.27 million viewers, followed closely by the 1.9/3 and 2.95 million viewers for NBC and FOX’s 1.5/3 and 2.59 million viewers.

7 p.m. – CBS started the night in first with 8.225 million viewers and a 2.2 rating among adults 18-49 for “60 Minutes.” ABC was far back in second with a 2.5/5 and 4.26 million viewers for an “America’s Funniest Home Videos” repeat. NBC’s “America’s Got Talent” encore was third overall with 2.73 million viewers and fourth with a 0.6 key demo rating, compared to the 1.76 million viewers and 0.8 key demo rating for repeats of “American Dad” and “The Simpsons” on FOX.





8 p.m. – “Big Brother” dominated the 8 p.m. hour for CBS with 6.81 million viewers and a 2.2 rating among adults 18-49. NBC’s “America’s Got Talent” encore rose to 3.43 million viewers, finishing fourth with a 0.8 key demo rating. ABC’s “Celebrity Wife Swap” was third with 3.02 million viewers and a 1.1 key demo rating. FOX’s repeats of “The Simpsons” and “Bob’s Burgers” averaged 2.79 million viewers and second with a 1.4 key demo rating.

9 p.m. – The return of “Unforgettable” averaged 7.02 million viewers to win the 9 p.m. hour, even rising at the half-hour, but finished second with a 1.3 rating among adults 18-49. FOX’s repeats of “Family Guy” finished a distant second with 3.205 million viewers and won the hour with a 1.6 key demo rating. ABC’s “Whodunnit?” averaged 3.02 million viewers and a 1.1 key demo rating for third. NBC’s repeat of “Law & Order: Special Victims Unit” was fourth with 2.725 million viewers and a 0.7 key demo rating.

10 p.m. – A repeat of “The Mentalist” won the 10 p.m. hour with 4.6 million viewers and a 0.7 rating among adults 18-49 in the 10 p.m. hour. NBC’s “Crossing Lines” averaged 2.93 million viewers for second and a 0.5 key demo rating for third. ABC’s “Castle” repeat averaged 2.785 million viewers for third and a 0.6 key demo rating for second.

All ratings information comes from preliminary Fast National Nielsen data, which includes live and same-day DVR viewing. All numbers are subject to change.