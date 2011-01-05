TV Ratings: ‘V,’ ‘Live to Dance,’ ‘Loser’ premieres key busy Tuesday

Fast National ratings for Tuesday, January 4, 2011.

The first busy premiere night of 2011 saw NBC get strong premiere numbers for “The Biggest Loser: Couples,” while CBS and ABC could probably see positives in the premiere ratings for “Live to Dance” and “V.”

For the night, NBC averaged a 2.9 rating among adults 18-49, beating CBS’ 2.2 rating for tops in the key demographic. ABC was third for the night with a 1.7 rating, beating FOX’s 1.5 rating and the 0.3 rating for The CW.

Overall, though, CBS averaged an estimated 10.23 million viewers and a 6.5 rating/10 share, winning the night. NBC was second with a 4.8/8 share and 7.835 million viewers. ABC’s 3.8/6 and 6.16 million viewers finished third, with FOX’s 2.7/4 and 4.26 million viewers in fourth. The CW was fifth with 925,000 viewers and a 0.6/1.

8 p.m. – The first hour of CBS’ “Live to Dance” premiere averaged 10.32 million viewers for tops overall, doing a 2.4 rating among adults 18-49 for second in the key demo. NBC’s “Biggest Loser: Couples” premiere was second overall with 8.265 million viewers and won the hour with a 3.0 demo rating. ABC was third with the 6.75 million viewers and 1.9 demo rating for “No Ordinary Family.” FOX’s “Glee” repeat was fourth overall with 4.72 million viewers. The CW’s repeat of “One Tree Hill” averaged 1.02 million viewers in fifth.

9 p.m. – “Live to Dance” slipped only slightly to 10.13 million viewers and stayed steady with a 2.4 demo rating in the 9 p.m. hour. NBC’s “Biggest Loser” was second with 9.21 million viewers and stayed in first in the demo with a 3.6 rating. The return of ABC’s “V” averaged 6.58 million viewers and a 2.1 demo rating, holding viewers at the half-hour. FOX’s “Million Dollar Money Drop” was fourth with 3.795 million viewers. The CW’s “Life Unexpected” repeat was fifth with 827,000 viewers.

10 p.m. – CBS closed out its overall primetime sweep with 10.32 million viewers for an “NCIS” repeat. NBC’s “Parenthood” was second overall with 6.03 million viewers and won the hour with a 2.3 demo rating. ABC’s new “Detroit 187” was third with 5.16 million viewers.

All ratings information comes from preliminary Fast National Nielsen data, which includes live and same-day DVR viewing. All numbers are subject to change.