TV Ratings: ‘Vampire Diaries,’ ‘Secret Circle’ premiere well, while CBS wins Thursday

Fast National ratings for Thursday, September 15, 2011.

Solid season premieres for “The Vampire Diaries” and “The Secret Circle” helped The CW spend a rare Thursday night out of last place, but it was ABC and CBS that claimed primetime victories.

Among adults 18-49, ABC and CBS averaged a 1.8 rating, tops in the key demographic. The CW averaged a 1.4 rating, beating FOX’s 1.0 rating and the 0.9 rating for NBC.

Overall, CBS averaged an estimated 8.06 million viewers to go with a 5.3 rating/9 share in primetime. ABC was well back in second with a 3.4/6 and 5.55 million viewers. FOX averaged a 2.6/4 and 3.79 million viewers in third. The CW’s 1.9/3 and 2.989 million viewers beat NBC’s 1.9/3 and 2.7 million viewers.

[Univision averaged 3.72 million viewers and primetime and a 1.5 rating among adults 18-49.]

8 p.m. – CBS’ repeats of “The Big Bang Theory” started primetime in first with 8.42 million viewers and a 2.4 rating among adults 18-49. ABC was second with 6.49 million viewers and a 2.0 key demo rating for “Wipeout.” FOX’s “Bones” repeat finished third with 3.7 million viewers. The CW was fourth with 2.985 million viewers and a 1.4 key demo rating for “The Vampire Diaries,” which tied last September’s premiere in the key demo and was down by only a hair in total viewers. On NBC, repeats of “Community” (2.17 million) and Wednesday’s premiere of “Up All Night” (2.59 million) finished fifth.

9 p.m. – CBS stayed first overall for the 9 p.m. hour with 7.31 million viewers for a “Mentalist” repeat. ABC’s “Wipeout” was second overall with 6.95 million viewers and tops among adults 18-49 with a 2.4 rating. Another FOX “Bones” repeat stayed third with 3.87 million viewers. On The CW, the series premiere of “The Secret Circle” averaged 2.99 million viewers and a 1.3 rating among adults 18-49. While “Secret Circle” averaged fewer viewers than “Nikita” did last year, it outstripped “Nikita” in the 18-49 demo and actually matched a CW all-time high for the time period among women 18-34. NBC’s repeats of “The Office” (3.13 million) and “Free Agents” (2.39 million) trailed.

10 p.m. – Another “Mentalist” repeat kept CBS in first for the 10 p.m. hour with 8.435 million viewers and a 1.6 rating among adults 18-4. ABC’s “Grey’s Anatomy” repeat averaged 3.21 million viewers, beating the 2.96 million for NBC’s “Law & Order: Special Victims Unit.”

All ratings information comes from preliminary Fast National Nielsen data, which includes live and same-day DVR viewing. All numbers are subject to change.