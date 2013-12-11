TV Ratings: ‘Victoria’s Secret’ leads CBS Tuesday, while ‘S.H.I.E.L.D.’ drops big

Fast National ratings for Tuesday, December 10, 2013.

CBS’ latest airing of the “Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show” was down from last year’s telecast among young viewers, but still led Tuesday night in the key demo, helping the network win in all key measures.

And remember that big bump “Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.” got two weeks ago when “NCIS” was away? It didn’t last long. With “NCIS” back on the schedule, “Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.” plummeted to a series low on Tuesday. Having “S.H.I.E.L.D.” back did, however, help give “The Goldbergs” and “Trophy Wife” a slight boost after last week’s declines.

NBC’s “Biggest Loser” and “The Voice” also dropped with “NCIS” and “NCIS: Los Angeles” back, but “Chicago Fire” benefited from the lack of “CSI” and gained overall viewers.

Finally, The CW discovered that the only thing that draws a smaller audience than a new “IHeart Radio” special is a repeat of a previously low-rated special.

On to the numbers…

Among adults 18-49, CBS averaged a 2.8 rating for Tuesday night, topping the 2.4 rating for NBC in the key demographic. ABC and FOX both did a 1.4 key demo rating, while The CW had a 0.2 key demo rating for the night.

Overall, CBS averaged an estimated 14.42 million viewers and a 9.0 rating/14 share for Tuesday primetime. NBC was a distant second with 8.9 million viewers and a 5.6/9, still far ahead of the 5.09 million viewers and 3.1/5 for FOX. ABC’s 2.8/4 and 4.4 million viewers came in fourth, while The CW averaged a 0.4/1 and 592,000 viewers for the night.

8 p.m. – “NCIS” dominated the 8 p.m. hour for CBS with 18.84 million viewers and a 2.8 rating among adults 18-49. NBC’s “The Biggest Loser” was second overall with 6.22 million viewers and a close third with a 1.9 key demo rating. After rising over 9 million viewers and to a 2.5 key demo rating two weeks ago, ABC’s “Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.” sunk back to 5.92 million viewers and a 2.0 key demo rating. FOX’s telecast of the American Country Awards averaged 5.39 million viewers and a 1.5 key demo rating in fourth. The CW drew 749,000 viewers and a 0.3 key demo rating for an encore airing of the “IHeart Radio Album Release Party with Katy Perry.”

9 p.m. – “NCIS: Los Angeles” won the 9 p.m. hour overall with 14.71 million viewers and finished second with a 2.4 rating among adults 18-49. NBC’s “The Voice” was second with 11.21 million viewers and won the hour with a 3.1 key demo rating. FOX’s American Country Awards broadcast averaged 4.78 million viewers for third and a 1.3 key demo rating for fourth. ABC was fourth overall and third in the demo with “The Goldbergs” (4.85 million and a 1.7 key demo) and “Trophy Wife” (3.49 million and a 1.2 key demo). The CW’s IHeart Radio encore with Lady Gaga averaged only 435,000 viewers and did a 0.2 key demo rating.

10 p.m. – CBS’ “Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show” averaged 9.71 million viewers and a 3.4 rating among adults 18-49, down a hair in the demo from last year, but up slightly in total viewers. NBC’s “Chicago Fire” was second with 9.27 million viewers and a 2.2 key demo rating, way ahead of the 3.11 million viewers and 0.9 key demo rating for ABC’s “What Would You Do?”

UPDATE: The numbers for “Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.” weren’t quite as bad as initially feared. In Finals, “S.H.I.E.L.D.” ticked up to a 2.1 rating among adults 18-49 and to 6.11 million viewers, though that viewer bump wasn’t enough to put ABC ahead of “The Biggest Loser” for the hour overall. On the other hand, “The Goldebergs” went down slightly, dropping to a 1.6 key demo rating and 4.77 million viewers.

All ratings information comes from preliminary Fast National Nielsen data, which includes live and same-day DVR viewing. All numbers are subject to change.