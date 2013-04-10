TV Ratings: Viewers hate ‘Ready For Love,’ but ‘The Voice’ still lets NBC split Tuesday

Fast National ratings for Tuesday, April 9, 2013.

NBC got yet another strong performance from “The Voice” and then watched the new reality dud “Ready For Love” squander nearly all of its lead-in. NBC still narrowly won Tuesday among young viewers, though a season low “NCIS” let CBS romp overall.

Meanwhile, ABC probably needs to stop referring to the plummeting “Splash” as a hit, CBS’ “Golden Boy” got an encouraging bump and FOX’s comedies were flat.

Among adults 18-49, NBC averaged a 2.4 rating on Tuesday night, edging out CBS’ 2.2 rating in the key demographic. FOX’s 1.8 rating and the 1.5 rating for ABC followed, while The CW did a 0.4 rating in the key demo.

Overall, though, CBS averaged an estimated 12.83 million viewers and an 8.1 rating/13 share, far ahead of ABC’s 5.8/9 and 8.68 million viewers for Tuesday primetime. NBC was third with 6.88 million viewers and a 4.4/7, topping FOX’s 2.5/4 and 3.96 million viewers. The CW averaged 956,000 viewers and a 0.7/1.

[Univision averaged 3.88 million viewers and a 1.6 rating among adults 18-49 for Tuesday night.]

8 p.m. – “NCIS” won the 8 p.m. hour overall for CBS with 16.67 million viewers and finished second with a 2.6 rating among adults 18-49, both well below season averages. NBC’s “The Voice” slipped only a hair from last week, averaging 12.95 million viewers and a 4.2 key demo rating. ABC’s “Splash” dropped once again with 5.17 million viewers for third and a 1.2 key demo rating for fourth. Even FOX’s “Hell’s Kitchen” was down with 4.395 million viewers and a 1.8 key demo rating. The CW’s “Hart of Dixie” returned after a brief layoff with 1.24 million viewers and a 0.6 key demo rating.

9 p.m. – “NCIS: Los Angeles” averaged 13.94 million viewers and a 2.6 rating among adults 18-49, winning the 9 p.m. hour for CBS. ABC’s “Dancing with the Stars” results show was second with 11.815 million viewers and a 1.9 key demo rating. For the hour, NBC’s “Ready For Love” averaged 4.55 and a 1.8 key demo rating. [“Ready For Love” did 5.37 million and a 2.1 key demo in its first half-hour and then dropped to 3.72 million and a 1.6 key demo and continued to lose viewers through each half-hour segment.] FOX was fourth overall and tied for third in the key demo with “New Girl” (4.23 million and a 2.2 key demo) and “The Mindy Project” (2.82 million and a 1.5 key demo). The CW’s “Top Model” repeat averaged 673,000 viewers and a 0.3 key demo rating.

10 p.m. – ABC’s “Body of Proof” was up week-to-week in viewers with 9.06 million to win the 10 p.m. hour, but slipped to second with a 1.4 rating among adults 18-49. CBS’ “Golden Boy” averaged 7.89 million viewers and a 1.5 key demo rating, both up from last week. And, in its second hour, “Ready For Love” was down to 3.15 million viewers and a 1.3 key demo rating.

All ratings information comes from preliminary Fast National Nielsen data, which includes live and same-day DVR viewing. All numbers are subject to change.