TV Ratings: Vikings-49ers preseason matchup leads NBC on Sunday

Fast National ratings for Sunday, August 25, 2013.

NFL preseason action between the Vikings and 49ers helped NBC win Sunday night among young viewers, while “60 Minutes” and “Big Brother” let CBS triumph overall.

Cable ratings, including MTV’s VMAs and “Breaking Bad” among other notables won’t be available until Monday afternoon at the soonest.

Among adults 18-49, NBC averaged a 1.9 rating for Sunday primetime, topping CBS’ 1.4 rating in the key demographic. FOX was third with a 1.2 key demo rating, while ABC averaged a 0.8 key demo rating.

Overall, though, CBS averaged an estimated 6.72 million viewers and a 4.3 rating/7 share for Sunday, beating out NBC’s 3.8/6 and 6 million viewers for the night. There was a drop to ABC’s 2.5/4 and 3.92 million viewers and then to FOX’s 1.8/3 and 2.975 million viewers.

[Univision averaged 1.96 million viewers and a 0.7 rating among adults 18-49 for Sunday night.]

7 p.m. – CBS started primetime in first overall with 8.59 million viewers for “60 Minutes,” though the newsmagazine was finished third with a 1.1 rating among adults 18-49. ABC was second with 4.99 million viewers for a repeat of “America’s Funniest Home Videos,” coming in fourth with a 1.0 key demo rating. NBC’s coverage of the Madden NFL Pigskin Pro-Am (and football in some markets) averaged 4.24 million viewers for third and tied for the hour lead with a 1.3 key demo rating. FOX’s mixture of NFL preseason overrun and animation repeats averaged 3.3 million viewers for fourth and a 1.3 key demo rating to tie for first.

8 p.m. – There was a tight race in the 8 p.m. hour with NBC’s preseason football averaging 7.26 million viewers and a 2.3 rating among adults 18-49, compared to the 7.095 million viewers and 2.3 key demo rating for CBS’ “Big Brother.” ABC’s “Family Dance Off” averaged 3.45 million viewers for third and a 0.7 key demo rating for fourth. On FOX, repeats of “The Simpsons” and “Bob’s Burgers” averaged 2.76 million viewers and a 1.2 key demo rating.

9 p.m. – CBS stayed in first overall with 6.75 million viewers for “Unforgettable,” but slipped back to third with a 1.2 rating among adults 18-49 in the 9 p.m. hour. NBC’s preseason football with a close second with 6.69 million viewers and won the hour with a 2.1 key demo rating. ABC’s “Secret Millionaire” was third with 4 million viewers and fourth with a 0.9 key demo rating, while FOX’s repeats of “Family Guy” averaged 2.87 million viewers and a 1.3 key demo rating.

10 p.m. – NBC’s 49ers-Vikings coverage averaged 5.79 million viewers and a 2.0 rating among adults 18-49 to lead the 10 p.m. hour. CBS’ repeat of “The Mentalist” averaged 4.46 million viewers and a 0.8 key demo rating, compared with 3.18 million viewers and a 0.6 key demo rating for ABC’s “Castle” repeat.

All ratings information comes from preliminary Fast National Nielsen data, which includes live and same-day DVR viewing. All numbers are subject to change, particularly in the case of live events.