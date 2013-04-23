TV Ratings: ‘Voice’ and ‘Castle’ lead Monday, while ‘Following’ rises pre-finale

Fast National ratings for Monday, April 22, 2013.

Staying true to recent form, “The Voice” led NBC to Monday wins in young demos, while “Dancing with the Stars” carried ABC to a slim win overall. Both reality hits were down week-to-week.

Among the shows that were up week-to-week were ABC’s “Castle” and FOX’s “The Following,” while “Revolution” was flat in its return after last Monday’s preemption.

For the night, NBC averaged a 3.9 rating among adults 18-49, tops in the key demographic. FOX and ABC both averaged a 2.1 rating in the key demo, topping CBS’ 1.3 key demo rating. The CW averaged a 0.3 key demo rating.

Overall, though, ABC averaged an estimated 12.96 million viewers and an 8.4 rating/13 share for Monday night, beating the 6.8/11 and 11.325 million viewers for NBC. FOX was a distant third with 6.92 million viewers and a 4.3/7, topping the 4.98 million viewers and 3.3/5 for CBS. The CW averaged a 0.5/1 and 709,000 viewers for a night of original programming.

[Univision averaged 3.62 million viewers and a 1.5 rating among adults 18-49 for Monday night.]

8 p.m. – “The Voice” led the 8 p.m. hour both overall (13.445 million viewers) and among adults 18-49 (4.5 rating) for NBC. ABC’s “Dancing with the Stars” was a close second with 13.445 million viewers and a distant second with a 2.0 key demo rating. “Bones” was steady in third with 6.805 million viewers and a 1.9 key demo rating. CBS was fourth with a “How I Met Your Mother” repeat (4.16 million and a 1.3 key demo) and a new “Rules of Engagement” (4.96 million and a 1.5 key demo). The CW’s “Oh Sit!” was down to 826,000 viewers and a 0.3 key demo rating in its second week.

9 p.m. – NBC stayed in first for the 9 p.m. hour with 14.29 million viewers and a 5.0 rating among adults 18-49 for “The Voice.” “Dancing with the Stars” remained in second overall for ABC with 14.08 million viewers and finished third with a 2.1 key demo rating. The season’s penultimate episode of FOX’s “The Following” rose to 6.97 million viewers in third and a 2.4 key demo rating for second. CBS was fourth with 5.13 million viewers and a 1.4 key demo rating for repeats of “2 Broke Girls” and “Mike & Molly.” The CW’s “90210” averaged 592,000 viewers and a 0.3 key demo rating.

10 p.m. – “Castle” moved ABC into first for the 10 p.m. hour with 11.71 million viewers and tied for the lead with a 2.2 rating among adults 18-49. NBC’s “Revolution” averaged 6.24 million viewers and a 2.2 key demo rating, though the drama’s second half-hour was well below “Castle” in the demo. CBS’ repeat of “Hawaii Five-0” finished third with 5.24 million viewers and a 1.2 key demo rating.

All ratings information comes from preliminary Fast National Nielsen data, which includes live and same-day DVR viewing. All numbers are subject to change.