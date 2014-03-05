TV Ratings: ‘Voice’ and comedies lead NBC Tuesday, while ‘S.H.I.E.L.D.’ and ‘Trophy Wife’ hit lows

Fast National ratings for Tuesday, March 4, 2014.

NBC got decent news with the season's first real week of original comedies in the 9 p.m. hour, as “About a Boy” and “Growing Up Fisher” comfortably beat the sitcoms on FOX and ABC, joining with “The Voice” and “Chicago Fire” for a comfortable primetime win among young viewers.

CBS, of course, swept primetime overall, though all of its drama procedurals were nearing series lows.

Speaking of series lows ABC's “Marvel's Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.” and “Trophy Wife” both had miserable nights, but if the network wants a tiny bit of solace, “The Goldbergs” held up decently in the middle of the morass. “Trophy Wife,” in turn, sent “Mind Games” to rather impressive lows in its second week.

On the negative side of things, FOX also got miserable numbers for “Glee.”

Finally, over on The CW, “Supernatural” was down from last week, tightening the gap with the stable “Originals.”

On to the numbers…

Among adults 18-49, NBC averaged a 2.7 rating for Tuesday night, easily topping CBS' 2.1 rating in the key demographic. ABC and FOX both posted a 1.2 key demo rating, while The CW did a 0.9 rating in the key demo.

Overall, though, CBS averaged an estimated 14.185 million viewers and a 9.0 rating/14 share for Tuesday primetime, far ahead of the 9.78 million viewers and 6.0/10 for NBC. There was a big drop to ABC's 3.545 million viewers and 2.2/4, which topped the 1.7/3 and 2.68 million viewers for FOX. The CW averaged 1.94 million viewers and a 1.2/2 for The CW.

8 p.m. – “NCIS” ruled the 8 p.m. hour for CBS rising from last week with 17.68 million viewers, but down from last week with a 2.4 rating among adults 18-49. NBC's “The Voice” was up from last week with 14.38 million viewers and an hour-winning 4.0 key demo rating. From there, there was a big drop to ABC's “Marvel's Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.,” which drew 5.11 million viewers and a 1.7 key demo rating, still far better than the 2.595 million viewers and 1.0 key demo rating for FOX's “Glee.” On The CW, “The Originals” averaged 1.85 million viewers and a 0.8 key demo rating.

9 p.m. – “NCIS: Los Angeles” maintained CBS' overall hold with 14.285 million viewers and finished second with a 2.1 key demo rating, like its lead-in rising overall and falling among adults 18-49. NBC was second overall and won the hour in the key demo with “About a Boy” (8.71 million and a 2.6 key demo) and “Growing Up Fisher” (7.06 million and a 2.0 key demo). ABC was third overall and fourth in the demo with “The Goldbergs” (4.16 million and a 1.6 key demo) and “Trophy Wife” (2.64 million and a 0.8 key demo rating), compared to FOX's “New Girl” (2.93 million and a 1.5 key demo) and “Brooklyn Nine-Nine” (2.615 million and a 1.3 key demo).

10 p.m. – “Person of Interest” won the 10 p.m. hour for CBS with 10.59 million viewers and finished second with a 1.7 rating among adults 18-49. “Chicago Fire” had NBC in second overall with 7.09 million viewers and won the hour with a 1.9 key demo rating. ABC's “Mind Games” averaged 2.12 million viewers and a 0.6 key demo rating. [I'd like to give you some astoundingly low “Mind Games” demo as a punchline, but the numbers are consistently week across all demos.]

All ratings information comes from preliminary Fast National Nielsen data, which includes live and same-day DVR viewing. All numbers are subject to change.