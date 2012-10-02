TV Ratings: ‘Voice,’ ‘Castle’ lead Monday with ‘Mob Doctor,’ ‘Partners’ in jeopardy

Fast National ratings for Monday, October 1, 2012.

“The Voice” dominated Monday night among young viewers and combined with “Revolution” to give NBC another rout in the key demographic. In fact, “The Voice” also edged out ABC’s struggling “Dancing with the Stars” in total viewers, though “Castle” allowed the network to still claim Monday overall.

Meanwhile, the First Show Cancelled race continues to focus on FOX’s “The Mob Doctor” and CBS’ “Partners,” which continued to droop in their third and second episodes, respectively.

[Note that The CW’s Chicago affiliate was showing the Bears-Cowboys game, so take numbers for the network’s IHeartRadio Music Festival with several grains of salt.]

On to the numbers…

Among adults 18-49, NBC averaged a 4.0 rating for Monday night, easily beating CBS’ 2.6 rating in the key demographic. ABC’s 2.0 rating and the 1.6 rating for FOX. The CW averaged an inflated 0.7 key demo rating.

Overall, though, ABC averaged an estimated 11.58 million viewers and a 7.7 rating/12 share for Monday primetime, edging out NBC’s 11.01 million viewers and 6.6/10. CBS was third with 7.8 million viewers and a 5.0/8, still well ahead of the 3.2/5 and 5.23 million viewers for FOX. The CW averaged a 1.0/2 and 1.72 million viewers.

8 p.m. – ABC won the first primetime hour overall with 11.82 million viewers, but finished fourth with a 2.0 rating among adults 18-49 for “Dancing with the Stars,” which shed roughly 2.5 million viewers from an already unimpressive premiere. In contrast, NBC’s “The Voice” was up again week-to-week with 11.67 million viewers and a 4.0 key demo rating. CBS was third overall and second in the key demo with “How I Met Your Mother” (8.15 million viewers and a 3.2 key demo rating) and “Partners” (5.71 million and a 2.1 key demo). FOX’s “Bones” slipped a little to 6.92 million viewers and a 2.1 key demo rating. On The CW, the IHeartRadio Music Festival averaged 1.44 million viewers and a 0.6 key demo rating.

9 p.m. – “The Voice” moved into first for the 9 p.m. hour with 12.97 million viewers and a 4.9 rating among adults 18-49. ABC’s “Dancing with the Stars” averaged 12.6 million viewers and moved up to third with another 2.0 key demo rating. CBS was third overall and second in the key demo with “2 Broke Girls” (9.02 million viewers and a 3.7 key demo) and “Mike & Molly” (8.51 million viewers and a 2.9 key demo). FOX’s “The Mob Doctor” dropped to 3.54 million viewers and a 1.0 key demo rating. The CW’s music special averaged 2.01 million viewers and a 0.9 key demo rating.

10 p.m. – ABC’s “Castle” won the 10 p.m. hour overall with 10.33 million viewers, coming in a distant second with a 1.9 key demo rating. NBC’s “Revolution” dropped a little to a still-impressive 8.4 million viewers and a 3.2 rating among adults 18-49. CBS’ “Hawaii Five-0” averaged 7.72 million viewers and a 1.9 key demo rating.

All ratings information comes from preliminary Fast National Nielsen data, which includes live and same-day DVR viewing. All numbers are subject to change, particularly in the case of live events.