TV Ratings: ‘Voice,’ CBS repeats lead Tuesday while ‘S.H.I.E.L.D.’ rises and ‘Boy’ falls

Fast National ratings for Tuesday, March 11, 2014.

Even with three procedural repeats, CBS was the most watched network on Tuesday night, while NBC's “The Voice” was the night's top show among young viewers and led a primetime sweep.

With “The Voice” down week-to-week, both “About a Boy” and “Growing Up Fisher” also posted drops — Somewhat sizable for “Boy” and a bit more modest for “Fisher.” However, with “Person of Interest” airing a repeat, “Chicago Fire” got to be up week-to-week.

Percentage-wise, the night's biggest gainer was actually “Mind Games” on ABC, which rose from a dismal 0.6 key demo rating to a dismal 0.9 key demo rating with “PoI” out. ABC's lineup had mixed returns, as “Marvel's Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.” was up, but “The Goldbergs” dropped a little.

Finally, “Glee” dropped to a 0.9 in the key demo rating, which tied with The CW's “Originals” for that hour.

On to the numbers…

Among adults 18-49, NBC averaged a 2.4 rating for Tuesday night, tops in the key demographic. ABC was second with a 1.4 key demo rating, followed by CBS' 1.3 key demo rating and the 1.1 key demo rating for FOX. The CW averaged a 0.7 key demo rating for the night.

Overall, though, CBS averaged an estimated 9.36 million viewers and a 6.2 rating/10 share for Tuesday, nipping the 9.22 million viewers and 5.9/10 for NBC for the night. There was a huge drop to ABC's 2.6/4 and 3.97 million viewers and to FOX's 2.4 million and 1.6/3. The CW averaged a 1.0/2 and 1.65 million viewers for the night.

[For perspective on how old the CBS Tuesday repeat audience skewed, the network averaged a 0.6 rating for the night among adults 18-34, tied with The CW.]

8 p.m. – “The Voice” led the 8 p.m. hour for NBC with 13.14 million viewers and a 3.4 rating among adults 18-49. Overall, CBS' “NCIS” repeat was second with 10.785 million viewers and third with a 1.3 rating among adults 18-49. ABC's “Marvel's Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.” was third with 5.785 million viewers and second with a 2.0 key demo rating. FOX's “Glee” averaged 2.34 million viewers and a 0.9 key demo rating, compared to the 1.94 million viewers and 0.9 key demo rating for The CW's “The Originals.”

9 p.m. – CBS' “NCIS: Los Angeles” repeat won the 9 p.m. hour with 9.68 million viewers and finished second with a 1.4 rating among adults 18-49. NBC was second overall and won the hour in the key demo with “About a Boy” (7.89 million viewers and a 2.1 key demo) and “Growing Up Fisher” (6.54 million and a 1.7 key demo). ABC was third overall and tied for third in the key demo with “The Goldbergs” (4.34 million and a 1.5 key demo) and “Trophy Wife” (2.92 million and a 0.9 key demo). FOX was fourth overall and tied for third in the key demo with “New Girl” (2.44 million and a 1.3 key demo) and “Brooklyn Nine-Nine” (2.46 million and a 1.2 key demo). The CW's repeat of “Supernatural” averaged 1.355 million viewers and a 0.6 key demo rating.

10 p.m. – Even with a repeat, CBS' “Person of Interest” won the 10 p.m. hour with 7.62 million viewers, finishing second with a 1.1 rating among adults 18-49. NBC's “Chicago Fire” averaged 7.3 million viewers for second and ruled with a 2.0 key demo rating. On ABC, “Mind Games” averaged 2.49 million viewers and a 0.9 key demo rating, a big improvement over last week.

All ratings information comes from preliminary Fast National Nielsen data, which includes live and same-day DVR viewing. All numbers are subject to change.