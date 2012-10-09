TV Ratings: ‘Voice,’ ‘Dancing’ rise to Monday split as ‘Gossip Girl’ returns low

Fast National ratings for Monday, October 8, 2012.
There was lots of good news on Monday night, as “The Voice” and “Dancing with the Stars” both saw week-to-week growth and helped carry NBC and ABC to their regular Monday split.
Also seeing Monday growth were CBS’ “Mike & Molly,” “Hawaii Five-0” and the endangered “Partners,” plus ABC’s “Castle.”
The news was less good for FOX’s troubled “The Mob Doctor” and The CW’s impressively low-rated premieres for “90210” and the final season of “Gossip Girl.”
Also down a tiny bit was NBC’s “Revolution,” though the freshman hit posted its smallest drops yet, which either does or doesn’t count as an achievement given that its lead-in continues to rise.
Anyway… On to the numbers…
Among adults 18-49, NBC comfortably won Monday night with a 4.2 rating, far ahead of the 2.8 rating for CBS in the key demo graphic. ABC was third with a 2.2 key demo rating, beating FOX’s 1.4 key demo rating. The CW averaged a 0.4 key demo rating for the night.
Overall, though, ABC averaged an estimated 12.41 million viewers and an 8.2 rating/12 share, beating NBC’s 6.5/10 and 11.12 million viewers. Both networks were up from last week, but ABC still expanded its overall margin-of-victory. CBS was third with a 5.3/8 and 8.67 million viewers, far ahead of FOX’s 3.2/5 and 5.27 million viewers. The CW averaged a summer-esque 883,000 viewers and a 0.6/1 for a night of in-season original programming.
8 p.m. – “Dancing with the Stars” began primetime in first overall with 12.79 million viewers, but in third with a 2.0 rating among adults 18-49. NBC’s “The Voice” averaged 11.99 million viewers and an hour-winning 4.3 key demo rating for the start of its Battles. CBS was third overall and second in the demo with “How I Met Your Mother” (8.14 million viewers and a 3.2 key demo) and “Partners” (6.345 million and a 2.2 key demo). FOX’s “Bones” averaged 7.09 million viewers and a 2.0 key demo rating (a hair under ABC’s key demo in fourth). The CW’s premiere of “90210” averaged 998,000 viewers and a 0.5 key demo rating.
9 p.m. – ABC stayed in first overall with 13.87 million viewers for “Dancing with the Stars” and also stayed in third with a 2.2 rating among adults 18-49. NBC’s “The Voice” was second with 13.17 million viewers and easily won the hour with a 5.1 key demo rating. CBS stayed third overall and second in the demo with a rising “2 Broke Girls” (10.12 million viewers and a 3.7 key demo) and “Mike & Molly” (9.42 million viewers and a 3.1 key demo). FOX’s “The Mob Doctor” averaged 3.46 million viewers and slipped to a 0.9 key demo rating. On The CW, the “Gossip Girl” premiere averaged 768,000 viewers and a 0.4 key demo rating.
10 p.m. – “Castle” won the 10 p.m. hour overall with 10.56 million viewers and tied for second with a 2.2 key demo rating. CBS’ “Hawaii Five-0” got a big bump to 9.01 million viewers and also did a 2.2 rating among adults 18-49. NBC’s “Revolution” was down to third overall with 8.21 million viewers, but easily won the hour with a 3.1 rating among adults 18-49.
All ratings information comes from preliminary Fast National Nielsen data, which includes live and same-day DVR viewing. All numbers are subject to change.
The Mob Doctor is reaching The CW levels.
I’ve stopped watching Revolution after the third episode.
Balaji – Presumably “Vampire Diaries” will do better demo numbers than “Mob Doctor” when it premieres on Thursday. Probably not better overall numbers…
-Daniel
How does the CW still exist? If the premiere numbers are 0.7-0.9 million bad, by winter they will be down in the 500K numbers. Semi “popular” youtubers get more views in their regular videos than that.
Belinda – The CW has stopped even pretending to care about ratings, so they’re assuming that their shows do good enough iTunes and OnDemand and CW.com numbers to be monetizable in some mysterious way. “Gossip Girl” was already dead and I’m sure The CW knows that this is also the last season for “90210,” but “Hart of Dixie” and “Supernatural” had more successful premieres last week and we’ll see what the numbers look like for “Arrow.”
But yeah. It’s a wee bit weird…
-Daniel
FYI, those CBS numbers may be slightly inflated due to the fact that the game last night was simulcast on the Houston CBS affiliate.
Yup. Should have mentioned that in the article…
-Daniel