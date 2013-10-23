TV Ratings: ‘Voice,’ ‘NCIS’ lead Tuesday split, while ‘Brooklyn’ tops ‘New Girl’ in viewers

#The Voice #Agents Of SHIELD
10.23.13 5 years ago 7 Comments
Fast National ratings for Tuesday, October 22, 2013.
A slight bump for “The Voice” helped NBC second a Tuesday ratings win among young viewers, while “NCIS,” “NCIS: Los Angeles” and “Person of Interest” helped CBS sweep primetime overall.
The week-to-week declines continued for ABC’s “Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.,” albeit at a very low level this week, with “The Goldbergs” possibly even posting a little growth, with ABC holding its position in a distant third for the night.
Over on FOX, “Brooklyn Nine-Nine” inched ahead of “New Girl” in total viewers for the first time and also grew a little bit in the key demo, while “Dads” added a few viewers as well.
And on The CW, both “The Originals” and “Supernatural” were down a little this week, but continued to do fairly steady numbers.
On to those numbers…
Among adults 18-49, NBC averaged a 2.7 rating for Tuesday night, nipping the 2.6 rating for CBS in the key demographic. ABC was third with a 1.7 key demo rating, beating FOX’s 1.5 key demo rating and the 1.0 key demo rating for The CW.
Overall, though, CBS won Tuesday night easily with 15.46 million viewers and a 9.8 rating/16 share, far ahead of the 9.02 million viewers and 5.7/9 for NBC. ABC was a distant third with 5.075 million viewers and a 3.2/5, with FOX’s 2.3/4 and 3.5 million viewers good for fourth. The CW averaged a 1.4/2 and 2.225 million viewers.
8 p.m. – “NCIS” kicked off primetime in first with 18.58 million viewers for CBS, also winning the hour with a 3.0 rating among adults 18-49. There was a big drop to “Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.” with 7.13 million viewers and a 2.6 key demo rating for ABC. NBC’s “The Biggest Loser” averaged 6.64 million viewers and a 2.0 key demo rating in third, beating FOX’s “Dads” (3.61 million and a 1.4 key demo) and “Brooklyn Nine-Nine” (3.78 million viewers and a 1.6 key demo rating). The CW’s “the Originals” averaged 2.15 million viewers and a 0.9 key demo rating.
9 p.m. – “NCIS: Los Angeles” kept CBS in first overall for the 9 p.m. hour with 14.87 million viewers and came in second with a 2.6 rating among adults 18-49. “The Voice” averaged 12.85 million viewers for second and topped the hour (and the night) with a 4.0 key demo rating. ABC was third overall but fourth in the key demo with “The Goldbergs” (5.26 million and a 1.7 key demo) and “Trophy Wife” (4.03 million and a 1.2 key demo), compared to FOX’s “New Girl” (3.76 million and a 1.8 key demo) and “The Mindy Project” (2.86 million and a 1.4 key demo). The CW’s “Supernatural” averaged a shade under 2.3 million viewers and a 1.0 key demo rating.
10 p.m. – “Person of Interest” completed CBS’ primetime sweep with 12.94 million viewers and also won the hour for the first time with a 2.2 rating among adults 18-49. NBC’s “Chicago Fire” was down with 7.59 million viewers and a 2.1 key demo rating, slipping under 7 million viewers in the 9:30 half-hour. ABC’s “Shark Tank” repeat averaged 3.45 million viewers and a 1.1 key demo rating, topping last week’s “Scandal” repeat in the hour.
All ratings information comes from preliminary Fast National Nielsen data, which includes live and same-day DVR viewing. All numbers are subject to change.

Around The Web

TOPICS#The Voice#Agents Of SHIELD
TAGSagents of shieldCHICAGO FIREdadsLUCKY 7MARVEL'S AGENTS OF SHIELDNCISNCIS: LOS ANGELESNEW GIRLNIELSEN RATINGSPERSON OF INTERESTRATINGSSUPERNATURALTHE GOLDBERGSTHE ORIGINALSTHE VOICETROPHY WIFETuesdayTV RATINGS

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

08.03.18 1 day ago
Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 4 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 4 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 5 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

07.27.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.24.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP