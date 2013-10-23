TV Ratings: ‘Voice,’ ‘NCIS’ lead Tuesday split, while ‘Brooklyn’ tops ‘New Girl’ in viewers

Fast National ratings for Tuesday, October 22, 2013.

A slight bump for “The Voice” helped NBC second a Tuesday ratings win among young viewers, while “NCIS,” “NCIS: Los Angeles” and “Person of Interest” helped CBS sweep primetime overall.

The week-to-week declines continued for ABC’s “Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.,” albeit at a very low level this week, with “The Goldbergs” possibly even posting a little growth, with ABC holding its position in a distant third for the night.

Over on FOX, “Brooklyn Nine-Nine” inched ahead of “New Girl” in total viewers for the first time and also grew a little bit in the key demo, while “Dads” added a few viewers as well.

And on The CW, both “The Originals” and “Supernatural” were down a little this week, but continued to do fairly steady numbers.

On to those numbers…

Among adults 18-49, NBC averaged a 2.7 rating for Tuesday night, nipping the 2.6 rating for CBS in the key demographic. ABC was third with a 1.7 key demo rating, beating FOX’s 1.5 key demo rating and the 1.0 key demo rating for The CW.

Overall, though, CBS won Tuesday night easily with 15.46 million viewers and a 9.8 rating/16 share, far ahead of the 9.02 million viewers and 5.7/9 for NBC. ABC was a distant third with 5.075 million viewers and a 3.2/5, with FOX’s 2.3/4 and 3.5 million viewers good for fourth. The CW averaged a 1.4/2 and 2.225 million viewers.

8 p.m. – “NCIS” kicked off primetime in first with 18.58 million viewers for CBS, also winning the hour with a 3.0 rating among adults 18-49. There was a big drop to “Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.” with 7.13 million viewers and a 2.6 key demo rating for ABC. NBC’s “The Biggest Loser” averaged 6.64 million viewers and a 2.0 key demo rating in third, beating FOX’s “Dads” (3.61 million and a 1.4 key demo) and “Brooklyn Nine-Nine” (3.78 million viewers and a 1.6 key demo rating). The CW’s “the Originals” averaged 2.15 million viewers and a 0.9 key demo rating.

9 p.m. – “NCIS: Los Angeles” kept CBS in first overall for the 9 p.m. hour with 14.87 million viewers and came in second with a 2.6 rating among adults 18-49. “The Voice” averaged 12.85 million viewers for second and topped the hour (and the night) with a 4.0 key demo rating. ABC was third overall but fourth in the key demo with “The Goldbergs” (5.26 million and a 1.7 key demo) and “Trophy Wife” (4.03 million and a 1.2 key demo), compared to FOX’s “New Girl” (3.76 million and a 1.8 key demo) and “The Mindy Project” (2.86 million and a 1.4 key demo). The CW’s “Supernatural” averaged a shade under 2.3 million viewers and a 1.0 key demo rating.

10 p.m. – “Person of Interest” completed CBS’ primetime sweep with 12.94 million viewers and also won the hour for the first time with a 2.2 rating among adults 18-49. NBC’s “Chicago Fire” was down with 7.59 million viewers and a 2.1 key demo rating, slipping under 7 million viewers in the 9:30 half-hour. ABC’s “Shark Tank” repeat averaged 3.45 million viewers and a 1.1 key demo rating, topping last week’s “Scandal” repeat in the hour.

All ratings information comes from preliminary Fast National Nielsen data, which includes live and same-day DVR viewing. All numbers are subject to change.