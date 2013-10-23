TV Ratings: ‘Voice,’ ‘NCIS’ lead Tuesday split, while ‘Brooklyn’ tops ‘New Girl’ in viewers

Fast National ratings for Tuesday, October 22, 2013.
A slight bump for “The Voice” helped NBC second a Tuesday ratings win among young viewers, while “NCIS,” “NCIS: Los Angeles” and “Person of Interest” helped CBS sweep primetime overall.
The week-to-week declines continued for ABC’s “Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.,” albeit at a very low level this week, with “The Goldbergs” possibly even posting a little growth, with ABC holding its position in a distant third for the night.
Over on FOX, “Brooklyn Nine-Nine” inched ahead of “New Girl” in total viewers for the first time and also grew a little bit in the key demo, while “Dads” added a few viewers as well.
And on The CW, both “The Originals” and “Supernatural” were down a little this week, but continued to do fairly steady numbers.
On to those numbers…
Among adults 18-49, NBC averaged a 2.7 rating for Tuesday night, nipping the 2.6 rating for CBS in the key demographic. ABC was third with a 1.7 key demo rating, beating FOX’s 1.5 key demo rating and the 1.0 key demo rating for The CW.
Overall, though, CBS won Tuesday night easily with 15.46 million viewers and a 9.8 rating/16 share, far ahead of the 9.02 million viewers and 5.7/9 for NBC. ABC was a distant third with 5.075 million viewers and a 3.2/5, with FOX’s 2.3/4 and 3.5 million viewers good for fourth. The CW averaged a 1.4/2 and 2.225 million viewers.
8 p.m. – “NCIS” kicked off primetime in first with 18.58 million viewers for CBS, also winning the hour with a 3.0 rating among adults 18-49. There was a big drop to “Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.” with 7.13 million viewers and a 2.6 key demo rating for ABC. NBC’s “The Biggest Loser” averaged 6.64 million viewers and a 2.0 key demo rating in third, beating FOX’s “Dads” (3.61 million and a 1.4 key demo) and “Brooklyn Nine-Nine” (3.78 million viewers and a 1.6 key demo rating). The CW’s “the Originals” averaged 2.15 million viewers and a 0.9 key demo rating.
9 p.m. – “NCIS: Los Angeles” kept CBS in first overall for the 9 p.m. hour with 14.87 million viewers and came in second with a 2.6 rating among adults 18-49. “The Voice” averaged 12.85 million viewers for second and topped the hour (and the night) with a 4.0 key demo rating. ABC was third overall but fourth in the key demo with “The Goldbergs” (5.26 million and a 1.7 key demo) and “Trophy Wife” (4.03 million and a 1.2 key demo), compared to FOX’s “New Girl” (3.76 million and a 1.8 key demo) and “The Mindy Project” (2.86 million and a 1.4 key demo). The CW’s “Supernatural” averaged a shade under 2.3 million viewers and a 1.0 key demo rating.
10 p.m. – “Person of Interest” completed CBS’ primetime sweep with 12.94 million viewers and also won the hour for the first time with a 2.2 rating among adults 18-49. NBC’s “Chicago Fire” was down with 7.59 million viewers and a 2.1 key demo rating, slipping under 7 million viewers in the 9:30 half-hour. ABC’s “Shark Tank” repeat averaged 3.45 million viewers and a 1.1 key demo rating, topping last week’s “Scandal” repeat in the hour.
All ratings information comes from preliminary Fast National Nielsen data, which includes live and same-day DVR viewing. All numbers are subject to change.
So, here’s the question I have:
I read that as “SHIELD got only slightly less viewers on the key demo despite having less than half the total raw viewers as NCIS.”
Concluding:
A) An awful lot of old people watch NCIS
B) It’s about as popular with young people as NCIS
Knowing that SHIELD is picking up a fair bit of audience in the DVR numbers, how worrying are these ratings for ABC? Sure, it’s not the mega-hit they were probably hoping for, but are these, in fact, reasonably solid numbers, or are they shaky?
(Disregarding the trend line for the moment. I’m just trying to get a handle on the context of the numbers themselves.)
Thanks for this feature, Dan. I’m really enjoying it. :)
The numbers for “S.H.I.E.L.D.” are fine. There’s zero chance this is what ABC was hoping for from the show and there’s even less chance this is what ABC was hoping for from its all-new Tuesday lineup. But it’ll suffice. For now. At a certain point, the “S.H.I.E.L.D.” numbers need to stop going down and then ABC can probably judge.
-Daniel
Is there any chance ABC moves SHIELD (I refuse to type the periods to 9? Either next season or this spring. Whatever I think of the quality of the show, ABC seems to be setting it up for mediocrity by putting it against NCIS when it could be a genuine draw for them at another hour.
How worrying is it? None worrying. There is zero chance of SHIELD being cancelled. A 2.6 rating is fully in safe territory on any network that’s not CBS, which is kind of a sad indictment of the state of network TV. In fact it’s their second-highest rated show in A18-49, behind only Modern Family. (The number of total viewers doesn’t really count for much when it comes to these decisions, as ad sales are driven by 18-49.) Moreover, ABC has much bigger problems elsewhere: Betrayal, Wonderland, Trophy Wife, and The Neighbors. If ABC had replacements ready, you can bet one or more of those would already be off the air.
This numbers are not complete. NCIS wins with 4.6 in adults 25-54 and has 3x more total viewers than shileld. In [www.nielsen.com] NCIS is the first since premiere. And is its eleven season… There are not only old people watching this show… there are a lot of people with NCIS and in dvr, more 40% for NCIS…
@Zalina: Yes, but SHIELD beats NCIS 2:1 amongst left-handed lesbian suburban moms.
There’s a lot of ways to measure audience. Only some of those measures are important. That’s what I was trying to get some context on. I didn’t mean to insult anyone for watching NCIS, which is, as near as I can tell, a perfectly enjoyable show.
(I’ve seen exactly 10 episodes of NCIS. All of them were Christmas episodes. I can’t say that’s given me a representative sample of the programme. *grin*)
Decent numbers for B99.