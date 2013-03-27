TV Ratings: ‘Voice’ return boosts ‘Go On,’ but ‘NCIS’ duo leads CBS to Tuesday wins

Fast National ratings for Tuesday, March 26, 2013.

The Tuesday return of “The Voice” gave NBC’s struggling comedies a reasonable boost, but couldn’t lift the next above “NCIS”-driven CBS, despite a week of drooping numbers for “Golden Boy.”

On an eventful Tuesday, “The Voice” actually suffered big declines from its Monday premiere, while still taking big bites out of the second week of “Splash” on ABC, as well as siphoning some viewers from “NCIS.” Even with the “Voice” bump, which was a substantial 110 percent among young viewers, “Go One” still couldn’t beat FOX’s “New Girl.”

Among adults 18-49, CBS averaged a 2.4 rating for Tuesday night, edging out the 2.2 rating for NBC in the key demographic. ABC and FOX were a close third with a 1.9 rating, while The CW did a 0.3 key demo rating.

Overall, CBS won comfortably with an averaged of 13.49 million viewers and an 8.5 rating/13 share for Tuesday primetime, far ahead of the 9.77 million viewers and 6.5/10 for ABC. NBC was third with 6.58 million viewers and a 4.2/7, beating the 4.05 million viewers and 2.5/4 for FOX. The CW averaged 898,000 viewers and a 0.5/1 for the night.





8 p.m. – “NCIS” won the 8 p.m. hour overall for CBS with 18.06 million viewers, coming in second with a 3.1 rating among adults 18-49. NBC’s “The Voice” was second with 12.02 million viewers and led the hour with a 3.9 rating in the key demo. ABC’s “Splash” averaged roughly The Number of the Beast with 6.66[6] million viewers and slipped to a fourth place 1.6 key demo rating in its second week. FOX’s “Hell’s Kitchen” held up well against the increased competition with 4.57 million viewers and a 1.9 key demo rating. On The CW, “Here Comes Peter Cottontail” averaged 1.14 million viewers and a 0.4 key demo rating.

9 p.m. – “NCIS: Los Angeles” won the 9 p.m. hour overall for CBS with 14.32 million viewers and was also victorious among adults 18-49 with a 2.6 rating. ABC’s “Dancing with the Stars” results averaged 13.07 million viewers and a 2.3 key demo rating, both good for second. NBC was a distant third overall and fourth in the key demo with “Go On” (5.64 million viewers and a 2.1 key demo) and “The New Normal” (3.58 million and a 1.4 key demo rating). [For “Go On,” that’s obviously not great retention from “The Voice” and it’s below the retention the comedy was doing in the fall.] FOX was fourth overall and third in the key demo with “New Girl” (4.26 million and a 2.2 key demo) and “The Mindy Project” (2.81 million and a 1.5 key demo). The CW’s encore of “Beauty and the Beast” averaged 655,000 viewers and a 0.2 key demo rating.

10 p.m. – “Body of Proof” continued its momentum since the return of “Dancing” with 9.58 million viewers and a 1.7 rating among adults 18-49, both enough to win the 10 p.m. hour for ABC. “Golden Boy” slipped to 8.08 million viewers and a 1.4 key demo rating for CBS. Even “Smash” got a tiny boost from “The Voice,” rising to 3.11 million viewers and a 1.0 key demo rating.

All ratings information comes from preliminary Fast National Nielsen data, which includes live and same-day DVR viewing. All numbers are subject to change.