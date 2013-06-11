TV Ratings: ‘Voice,’ ‘The Winner Is’ preview lead NBC on Monday

Fast National ratings for Monday, June 10, 2013.
A performance episode for “The Voice” and a preview of the summer reality offering “The Winner Is” both easily won their hours and carried NBC to a comfortable ratings win on Monday night.
There were few other Monday notables, though ABC’s “Mistresses” got a small ratings bump in its second week after premiering against NBC’s “Revolution” finale last week.
Among adults 18-49, NBC won Monday night with a 2.8 rating, beating ABC’s 1.6 rating in the key demographic. CBS was third with a 1.0 key demo rating, followed by FOX’s 0.7 and The CW’s 0.3 key demo rating.
Overall, NBC averaged an estimated 9.89 million viewers and a 6.1 rating/10 share for Monday night, with ABC’s 3.7/6 and 5.18 million viewers a distant second. CBS averaged a 2.9/5 and 4.305 million viewers, with FOX’s 1.2/2 and 1.685 million viewers and the 0.5/1 and 769,000 viewers for The CW trailing.
[Univision averaged 3.28 million viewers and a 1.2 rating among adults 18-49 for Monday night.]
8 p.m. – “The Voice” started the night in first for NBC with 11.06 million viewers and a 3.0 rating among adults 18-49. ABC’s “The Bachelorette” was second with 5.62 million viewers and a 1.8 key demo rating. Repeats of “How I Met Your Mother” and “Mike & Molly” averaged nearly 4 million viewers and a 1.0 key demo rating, topping FOX’s “Raising Hope” repeat (2.11 million and a 0.8 key demo) and a new “Goodwin Games” (1.59 million and a 0.6 key demo). The CW’s “Oh Sit!” averaged 976,000 viewers and a 0.4 key demo rating, numbers that imply preemptions.
9 p.m. – NBC stayed on top for the 9 p.m. hour with 12.02 million viewers and a 3.5 rating among adults 18-49 for the second hour of “The Voice.” ABC’s “The Bachelorette” averaged 5.64 million viewers and a 1.7 key demo rating, remaining a distant second. CBS stayed third with 4.55 million viewers and a 1.2 key demo rating for repeats of “2 Broke Girls” and “Mike & Molly.” FOX followed with a “New Girl” repeat (1.34 million viewers and a 0.6 key demo) and a new “Anger Management” (1.71 million and a 0.6 key demo). The CW’s “Carrie Diaries” repeat averaged 562,000 viewers and a 0.2 key demo rating.
10 p.m. – “The Winner Is,” which will actually air on Thursdays starting in July, averaged 6.59 million views and a 1.9 rating among adults 18-49 in a Monday sampling for NBC. CBS’ repeat of “Hawaii Five-0” was second with 4.37 million viewers and third with a 0.9 key demo rating. ABC’s “Mistresses averaged 4.28 million viewers and finished second with a 1.4 key demo rating.
All ratings information comes from preliminary Fast National Nielsen data, which includes live and same-day DVR viewing. All numbers are subject to change.
Last nights premier of The Winner Is was amazing! I can’t wait to watch the rest of the season!
The winner is was stupid the black senior group won over the country guy? All the winners that were chosen sucked done watching that stupid show after the first episode