TV Ratings: ‘Voice,’ ‘The Winner Is’ preview lead NBC on Monday

Fast National ratings for Monday, June 10, 2013.

A performance episode for “The Voice” and a preview of the summer reality offering “The Winner Is” both easily won their hours and carried NBC to a comfortable ratings win on Monday night.

There were few other Monday notables, though ABC’s “Mistresses” got a small ratings bump in its second week after premiering against NBC’s “Revolution” finale last week.

Among adults 18-49, NBC won Monday night with a 2.8 rating, beating ABC’s 1.6 rating in the key demographic. CBS was third with a 1.0 key demo rating, followed by FOX’s 0.7 and The CW’s 0.3 key demo rating.

Overall, NBC averaged an estimated 9.89 million viewers and a 6.1 rating/10 share for Monday night, with ABC’s 3.7/6 and 5.18 million viewers a distant second. CBS averaged a 2.9/5 and 4.305 million viewers, with FOX’s 1.2/2 and 1.685 million viewers and the 0.5/1 and 769,000 viewers for The CW trailing.

[Univision averaged 3.28 million viewers and a 1.2 rating among adults 18-49 for Monday night.]

8 p.m. – “The Voice” started the night in first for NBC with 11.06 million viewers and a 3.0 rating among adults 18-49. ABC’s “The Bachelorette” was second with 5.62 million viewers and a 1.8 key demo rating. Repeats of “How I Met Your Mother” and “Mike & Molly” averaged nearly 4 million viewers and a 1.0 key demo rating, topping FOX’s “Raising Hope” repeat (2.11 million and a 0.8 key demo) and a new “Goodwin Games” (1.59 million and a 0.6 key demo). The CW’s “Oh Sit!” averaged 976,000 viewers and a 0.4 key demo rating, numbers that imply preemptions.

9 p.m. – NBC stayed on top for the 9 p.m. hour with 12.02 million viewers and a 3.5 rating among adults 18-49 for the second hour of “The Voice.” ABC’s “The Bachelorette” averaged 5.64 million viewers and a 1.7 key demo rating, remaining a distant second. CBS stayed third with 4.55 million viewers and a 1.2 key demo rating for repeats of “2 Broke Girls” and “Mike & Molly.” FOX followed with a “New Girl” repeat (1.34 million viewers and a 0.6 key demo) and a new “Anger Management” (1.71 million and a 0.6 key demo). The CW’s “Carrie Diaries” repeat averaged 562,000 viewers and a 0.2 key demo rating.

10 p.m. – “The Winner Is,” which will actually air on Thursdays starting in July, averaged 6.59 million views and a 1.9 rating among adults 18-49 in a Monday sampling for NBC. CBS’ repeat of “Hawaii Five-0” was second with 4.37 million viewers and third with a 0.9 key demo rating. ABC’s “Mistresses averaged 4.28 million viewers and finished second with a 1.4 key demo rating.

All ratings information comes from preliminary Fast National Nielsen data, which includes live and same-day DVR viewing. All numbers are subject to change.