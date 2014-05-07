TV Ratings: ‘Voice,’ ‘Supernatural’ dip while ‘Mindy,’ ‘New Girl’ rise on Tuesday

Fast National ratings for Tuesday, May 6, 2014.

CBS' hit drama procedurals swept Tuesday night overall and also led primetime in the key demographic on a night characterized by drops almost across the board.

Among the shows drooping on Tuesday were “NCIS,” “Person of Interest,” “The Voice,” both NBC comedies, both ABC dramas and “The Originals” and “Supernatural” on The CW.

There were a few rays of sunshine. NBC's “Chicago Fire” got a small demo uptick, as did “NCIS: Los Angeles.” And FOX got finale bumps for both “New Girl” and “The Mindy Project,” which improved on its lead-in in Fast Nationals for the second straight week (though the two shows ended up tied in Finals).

On to the numbers.

Among adults 18-49, CBS averaged a 2.1 rating for Tuesday night, edging out NBC's 1.9 rating in the key demographic. ABC was third with a 1.3 key demo rating, topping FOX's 1.0 key demo rating and the 0.7 key demo rating for The CW.

Overall, CBS won easily with an estimated 13.56 million viewers and an 8.7 rating/14 share for Tuesday night. NBC was a distant second with 7.74 million viewers and a 5.0/8, more than doubling the 3.715 million viewers and 2.3/4 for ABC. FOX was fourth with 2.29 million viewers and a 1.5/3, beating The CW's 1.64 million viewers and 1.0/2.

[Univision averaged 2.77 million viewers and a 1.1 rating among adults 18-49 for Tuesday night.]

8 p.m. – “NCIS” ruled the 8 p.m. hour with 15.66 million viewers and finished within 0.1 of “The Voice” among adults 18-49 with a 2.3 rating. “The Voice” was second overall with 10.42 million viewers and won the hour with a 2.4 key demo rating. ABC's “Marvel's Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.” averaged 5.08 million viewers and a 1.8 key demo rating and has been reliably rising in Finals in recent weeks. FOX's “Glee” averaged 2.16 million viewers and a 0.8 key demo rating to edge out The CW's 1.51 million viewers and 0.6 key demo rating for “The Originals.”

9 p.m. – “NCIS: Los Angeles” led the 9 p.m. hour with nearly 14 million viewers and also with a 2.2 rating among adults 18-49. NBC was second with down weeks for “About a Boy” (6.36 million viewers and a 1.5 key demo) and “Growing Up Fisher” (5.22 million and a 1.2 key demo rating). ABC's “The Goldbergs” (4.07 million and a 1.3 key demo) and “Trophy Wife” (2.44 million and a 0.7 key demo) finished third overall but fourth in the demo compared to FOX's “New Girl” (2.39 million and a 1.2 key demo) and “The Mindy Project” (2.45 million and a 1.3 key demo). After getting a bump for last week's nested spinoff, “Supernatural” dipped to 1.77 million viewers and a 0.8 key demo.

10 p.m. – “Person of Interest” led the 10 p.m. hour overall with 10.41 million viewers and finished second with a 1.7 rating among adults 18-49 for CBS. NBC's “Chicago Fire” was second with 7.01 million viewers and led the hour with a 1.9 key demo rating. ABC's “Celebrity Wife Swap” averaged 2.81 million viewers and a 0.9 key demo rating.

All ratings information comes from preliminary Fast National Nielsen data, which includes live and same-day DVR viewing. All numbers are subject to change.