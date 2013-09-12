TV Ratings: Weak ‘X Factor’ premiere still helps FOX win Wednesday

Fast National ratings for Wednesday, September 11, 2013.
Despite facing less competition than last year, FOX’s “The X Factor” started its third season with double-digit declines, but still combined with the “MasterChef” finale to help FOX win Wednesday.
Last year’s “X Factor” premiere was a two-hour launch and the overall numbers for that premiere were depressed in their first hour against NBC’s “The Voice” before getting a big bump. Comparing 8 p.m. hour to 8 p.m. hour year-to-year, “The X Factor” was down by 22 percent among young viewers and 17 percent overall.
NBC’s “America’s Got Talent” was still Wednesday’s most-watched show, but it lost to “MasterChef” among young viewers and remains significantly down year-to-year.
For the night, FOX averaged a 2.2 rating among adults 18-49, easily winning Wednesday in the key demographic. CBS’ 1.5 key demo rating was good for second, followed by NBC’s 1.4 key demo rating and the 1.0 key demo rating for ABC. The CW averaged a 0.3 rating in the key demo.
Overall, FOX averaged just over 6.18 million viewers and a 3.7 rating/6 share for Wednesday primetime, while NBC averaged just under 6.18 million viewers and a 3.9/6. CBS was a close third with a 3.9/6 and 5.92 million viewers. There was a drop to ABC’s 2.4/4 and 3.56 million viewers and to The CW’s 0.7/1 and 1.05 million.
8 p.m. – CBS won the 8 p.m. hour with 6.68 million viewers and a 2.2 rating among adults 18-49 for “Big Brother,” which was up from the comparable episode last year (against “X Factor” and “The Voice”). FOX’s “The X Factor” averaged 6.17 million viewers and a 2.1 key demo rating, getting a reasonably big bump in its second half-hour. NBC’s “Million Second Quiz” continued its downward trend with 5.24 million viewers and a 1.2 key demo rating, roughly on part with the 4.91 million viewers and 1.2 key demo rating for ABC’s repeat of “Shark Tank.” The CW’s “Arrow” repeat averaged 1.175 million viewers and a 0.3 key demo rating.
9 p.m. – “America’s Got Talent” pushed NBC into first for the 9 p.m. hour with 9.785 million viewers and finished second with a 2.1 rating among adults 18-49. FOX’s “MasterChef” finale averaged 6.195 million viewers in second and won the hour with a 2.4 key demo rating. CBS was third with 5.07 million viewers for a repeat of “Criminal Minds,” beating the 3.56 million viewers for ABC’s “Modern Family” repeats, while both networks did a 1.1 key demo rating. The CW’s “Supernatural” repeat averaged 917,000 viewers and a 0.4 key demo rating.
10 p.m. – CBS closed primetime in first with 6 million viewers and a 1.2 rating among adults 18-49 for a repeat of “CSI: Crime Scene Investigation.” NBC’s “Camp” was second with 3.5 million viewers and a 0.9 key demo rating, followed by the 2.205 million viewers and 0.5 key demo rating for ABC’s “Nashville” repeat.
All ratings information comes from preliminary Fast National Nielsen data, which includes live and same-day DVR viewing. All numbers are subject to change.
Yeah … this is going to be the last season of X Factor. A 2.1 in the demo against weak summer competition is bad enough. Those numbers are only going to get worse when X Factor has to go up against stronger competition later this month. When the show is hovering around 1.5 in October, I’m willing to bet Fox will revisit the idea of making Simon Cowell a godfather-type offer to revitalize American Idol and let his pet project die with whatever dignity it still has left – which isn’t much. Even if he doesn’t take it, it’s time to let this show go.
Then again, X Factor has already suffered through enough turmoil to kill a less resilient show several times over. Maybe Fox executives will refuse to acknowledge their failure yet again. Or maybe Cowell has compromising photos of every single Fox scheduling executive. I wouldn’t rule out either of these possibilities.
Either way, Dan, I think that it’s safe for you to stop recapping the show. Unless you want to be present when they actually call time of death – which is a privilege that I think you’ve earned. Sometimes, you just need to see things through to the bittersweet end.
It would be more of a “Let’s allow you to save some face because you just lost in overall and in the demo to Big Brother” offer than a godfather offer.
True. At this point, Cowell’s leverage is poor and getting worse. If negotiations get too contentious, Fox could probably just cut him loose, but my guess is that they’ll be a little more generous than they really need to be in order to minimize the negative publicity, of which there is already going to be a ton. I could absolutely see Cowell delivering some kind of angry public tirade if he feels that Fox didn’t show him the proper respect (I think that they’ve shown him far more deference on this project than was warranted, but that wouldn’t stop him, so whatever). There’s no guarantee that bringing him back to Idol would provide a substantial boost to that show either, but there’s a small chance – which is more chance than the X Factor has of recovering from this new low.
I predict a rough fall for Fox. X-Factor is down, Glee is likely to be down with it (barring a brief peak for the first few episodes sans Cory Monteith). I doubt the Tuesday comedies will do much better than they did last year. Unless Sleepy Hollow or Almost Human break out or American Idol manages to bounce back, Fox could end up in third or even fourth this year.
Fox does have the Super Bowl this year. That should keep them out of fourth, at least. But beyond that … yeah, it’s grim. Their dramas are either aging (Bones, Glee) or limited (The Following), their comedies are critically respected (the upcoming ‘Dads’ being the exception) but moderately rated at best, and they have no bench to speak of. They need a new breakout show, and I don’t see one on their upcoming slate.
Gah, I forgot about the Super Bowl. They’ll have the NFC Championship Game, too, so that’ll probably keep them in second.
What horrible numbers. And the fall season has not even started yet. Isn’t X Factor airing against Big Bang Theory on Thursdays? Wow. Once BBT airs new episodes, XF is screwed. Goodbye, Simon Cowell.