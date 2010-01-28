TV Ratings: Wednesday ‘Idol’ dominates State of the Union night

Fast National ratings for Wednesday, January 27, 2010.

Before the networks all turned their programming over to President Obama’s State of the Union address, FOX’s “American Idol” dominated its hour, carrying the network to easy wins in all key measures.

Among adults 18-49, FOX averaged a 6.4 rating, with ABC’s 1.8 rating, NBC’s 1.5 rating and the 1.4 rating for CBS in a close pack. The CW’s 0.5 rating trailed.

Overall, FOX averaged an estimated 17.24 million viewers to go with a 9.6 rating/15 share. ABC’s 3.9/6 was a distant second, with NBC’s 3.7/6 and CBS’ 3.6/6 following. The CW’s 0.8/1 trailed.

In the 8 p.m. hour, “American Idol” did a 13.4/21, averaging 24.75 million viewers and a 9.1 demo rating. ABC’s repeats of “Modern Family” and “The Middle” and CBS’ repeats of “The New Adventures of Old Christine” and “Gary Unmarried” both drew a 3.4/5 for second, though ABC averaged more viewers and a higher demo rating. NBC’s “Mercy” repeat had a 2.7/4 for fourth. The CW’s “Gossip Girl” repeat trailed.

President Obama capitalized on his “American Idol” lead-in to do a 5.7/9 for his State of the Union in the 9 p.m. hour on FOX, which also averaged a 3.6 demo rating. ABC’s State of the Union coverage was second with a 4.7.7, with NBC’s 4.5/7 coming in third. CBS finished fourth. The CW’s “Life Unexpected” repeat was fifth with a 1.0/1.

In the 10 p.m. hour, NBC’s State of the Union coverage and ABC’s “State of the Union plus a “Cougar Town” repeat tied for first with a 3.7/6. CBS’ State of the Union plus “Two and a Half Men” finished third.

All ratings information comes from preliminary Fast National Nielsen data, which includes live and same-day DVR viewing. All numbers are subject to change.