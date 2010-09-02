TV Ratings: Wednesday viewers favor ‘Big Brother,’ ‘America’s Got Talent’

Fast National ratings for Wednesday, September 1, 2010.

Following recent Wednesday night patterns, NBC’s “America’s Got Talent” drew the biggest audience, CBS’ burgeoning “Big Brother” drew the biggest demo audience and, despite not winning either of its hours, FOX’s “Masterchef” boosted its network among young adults.

For the night, FOX and CBS both averaged a 2.0 rating among adults 18-49, nipping the 1.9 rating for NBC in the key demographic. ABC was a close fourth with a 1.7 rating, while The CW’s 0.4 rating trailed.

Overall, though, NBC averaged an estimated 7.524 million viewers to go with a 4.7 rating/8 share. CBS’ 4.3/7 was a solid second with ABC’s 3.7/6 a close third. FOX slipped to fourth with a 2.9/5. That left The CW in fifth with a 0.8/1 for the night.

CBS kicked things off in first with a 4.7/8 for “Big Brother,” which also did a 2.8 rating to top the key demo. ABC’s “CMA Music Festival: Country’s Night to Rock” was second with a 3.9/7, just ahead of the 3.7/7 for NBC’s “Minute to Win It.” FOX’s “Masterchef” was fourth overall with a 2.8/5 and second in the demo. The CW was fifth with a repeat of “America’s Next Top Model.”

NBC grabbed first in the 9 p.m. hour with a 6.1/10 for “America’s Got Talent,” which also did a 2.5 demo rating. CBS’ repeat of “Criminal Minds” edged out the 3.7/6 for ABC’s “CMA Music Festival.” FOX’s “Masterchef” was up to a 3.0/5 and stayed second in the demo. The CW’s “Plain Jane” finale was fifth with a 0.7/1.

A “Law & Order: Special Victims Unit” repeat won the 10 p.m. hour for NBC with a 4.2/7, barely topping CBS’ “CSI: NY” repeat overall. ABC’s “CMA Music Festival” had a 3.5/6, but won the hour with a 1.6 demo rating.

All ratings information comes from preliminary Fast National Nielsen data, which includes live and same-day DVR viewing. All numbers are subject to change.