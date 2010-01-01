TV Ratings: ‘Wild Hogs,’ Dick Clark help ABC rule New Year’s Eve

Fast National ratings for Thursday, Dec. 31, 2009.

The final night of 2009 was controlled by ABC’s telecast of the feature film “Wild Hogs,” plus the beginning of the annual Dick Clark New Year’s Eve tradition.

Among adults 18-49, ABC controlled the night with a 2.1 rating. CBS was second in the key demographic with a 1.1 rating, with NBC’s 1.0 rating and the 0.9 rating for FOX close behind. The CW was fifth with a 0.3 rating.

Overall, the ratings say CBS averaged a 4.0 rating/8 share and ABC was second with a 3.9/8, but ABC averaged 7.17 million viewers in primetime, compared to the 6.43 million for CBS. FOX was third with a 2.2/4, with NBC’s 1.94 and the 0.6/1 for The CW trailing.

[Again, all regular scripted programming was repeats on Thursday.]

ABC won the 8 p.m. hour with the feature “Wild Hogs,” which did a 3.7/7 overall and a 1.7 rating in the key demo. FOX was second with a 2.8/6 for “Bones,” which edged CBS’ “Medium.” NBC’s two “30 Rock” episodes were fourth with a 2.2/4. The CW’s “Vampire Diaries” trailed with a 0.7/1.

CBS moved into first at 9 p.m. with a 4.4/9 for a “CSI: Crime Scene Investigation” repeat. ABC’s movie had a 3.9/8 for second overall and won the demo with a 2.0 rating. NBC’s “30 Rock” episodes edged the 1.5/3 for FOX’s “Fringe,” while The CW trailed again with a 0.5/1 for “Supernatural.”

At 10 p.m., CBS remained in first in ratings with the 4.9/10 for “The Mentalist.” ABC’s primetime Dick Clark special had a 4.1/9, but averaged more viewers than CBS and also won the hour with a 2.7 demo rating. NBC’s “New Year’s Eve with Carson Daly” had a 1.9/4.

All ratings information comes from preliminary Fast National Nielsen data, which includes live and same-day DVR viewing. All numbers are subject to change.