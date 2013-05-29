TV Ratings: Wilting ‘Voice,’ ‘NCIS’ repeats lead Tuesday

Fast National ratings for Tuesday, May 28, 2013.

“The Voice” hit yet another series low on Tuesday, but that hour was still enough to help NBC score a narrow win among young viewers, but not enough to help push NBC above CBS overall.

CBS won Tuesday in total viewers entirely on the strength of repeats of “NCIS” and “NCIS: Los Angeles,” because the series premiere of “Brooklyn D.A.” was a disappointment for the network.

Among other notables, ABC’s “Extreme Weight Loss” had a weak premiere, “Body of Proof” did OK overall numbers in its finale on the network and FOX’s “So You Think You Can Dance” was steady.

For the night, NBC averaged a 1.9 rating among adults 18-49, edging out FOX’s 1.8 rating in the key demographic. ABC’s 1.2 key demo rating and the 1.1 key demo rating for CBS followed, while The CW averaged a 0.2 key demo rating.

Overall, though, CBS won Tuesday night with 7.27 million viewers and a 4.9 rating/8 share, topping NBC’s 4.2/7 and 6.58 million viewers. ABC was third with a 3.6/6 and 5.29 million viewers, with FOX’s 3.1/5 and 4.96 million viewers close behind. The CW averaged 680,000 viewers and a 0.4/1 for the night.

[Univision averaged 3.41 million viewers and a 1.3 key demo rating for Tuesday night.]

8 p.m. – A repeat of “NCIS” ruled the 8 p.m. hour overall for CBS with 8.64 million viewers and tied for third with a 1.1 rating among adults 18-49. NBC’s “The Voice” encore was second with 6.38 million viewers and second with a 1.7 key demo rating. FOX’s “So You Think You Can Dance” won the hour with a 1.8 key demo rating and finished third with 4.95 million viewers. ABC was fourth with 4.15 million viewers for the frequently retitled “Extreme Weight Loss,” which tied for third with a 1.1 key demo rating. The CW’s “Hart of Dixie” repeat averaged 890,000 viewers and a 0.3 key demo rating.

9 p.m. – “The Voice” delivered Tuesday’s best numbers with 10.44 million viewers and a 3.0 rating among adults 18-49 to lead NBC in the 9 p.m. hour. “NCIS: Los Angeles” was second overall with 8.19 million viewers and tied for third with a 1.2 key demo rating. FOX’s “So You Think You Can Dance” was flat with 4.965 million viewers and a 1.8 key demo rating. ABC’s “Extreme Weight Loss” drew 4.28 million viewers and averaged a 1.2 key demo rating in its second hour. On The CW, a repeat of “America’s Next Top Model” averaged only 470,000 viewers and a 0.2 key demo rating.





10 p.m. – The “Body of Proof” finale drew 7.45 million viewers and a 1.2 rating among adults 18-49 to lead the 10 p.m. hour for ABC. CBS’ premiere of “Brooklyn D.A.” averaged 4.99 million viewers and a 1.0 key demo rating, compared to 2.91 million viewers and a 1.0 key demo rating for NBC’s encore of the series finale of “The Office.”

All ratings information comes from preliminary Fast National Nielsen data, which includes live and same-day DVR viewing. All numbers are subject to change.