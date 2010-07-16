TV Ratings: ‘Wipeout,’ ‘Big Brother’ fuel Thursday split

07.16.10 8 years ago
Fast National ratings for Thursday, July 15, 2010.
“Wipeout” (and to a lesser degree “Rookie Blue”) helped give ABC a Thursday win in the young adult demos, while a “Mentalist” repeat (and to a lesser degree “Big Brother”) helped CBS win Thursday night overall.
Among adults 18-49, ABC averaged a 1.8 rating, edging out the 1.7 rating for CBS in the key demographic. FOX was a close third in the demo with a 1.5 rating, while NBC’s 1.0 rating was fourth. The CW finished fifth with a 0.5 rating.
Overall, though, CBS averaged an estimated 7.057 million viewers to go with a 4.4 rating/8 share. ABC’s 3.8/7 was a second second, beating the 3.0/5 for FOX. NBC’s 2.0/4 and the 1.0/2 for The CW trailed.
“Wipeout” started the night in first for ABC doing a 4.3/8 and a 2.5 demo rating in the 8 p.m. hour. CBS’ first “Big Brother” elimination was a close second with a 4.1/8 and a 2.3 demo rating. FOX’s “Glee” repeat was a distant third with a 2.4/5, beating NBC’s repeats of “Community” and “30 Rock.” The CW’s “Vampire Diaries” repeat had a 1.0/2 for fifth.
CBS moved into first overall at 9 p.m. with a 4.3/8. ABC’s “Rookie Blue” was up from last week, doing a 4.0/7 for second. FOX’s “So You Think You Can Dance” was on the low side with a  3.5/6, but still won the hour with a 1.9 rating in the demo. NBC’s repeats of “The Office” and “Parks and Recreation” had a 1.8/3 for fourth. The CW’s “Moonlight” repeat was fifth, down slightly from its lead-in.
A repeat of “The Mentalist” won the 10 p.m. hour with a 4.8/9 for CBS, also taking the key demo with a 1.4 rating. ABC’s “Boston Med” was second with a 3.1/6, leaving NBC’s “Law & Order: Special Victims Unit” repeat in third.
All ratings information comes from preliminary Fast National Nielsen data, which includes live and same-day DVR viewing. All numbers are subject to change.

Around The Web

TAGSbig brotherBOSTON MEDNIELSEN RATINGSRATINGSROOKIE BLUEThe MentalistThursdayTV RATINGSWipeout

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

08.17.18 1 day ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.14.18 4 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.13.18 5 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Nicki Minaj, Trippie Redd, And Tomberlin

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Nicki Minaj, Trippie Redd, And Tomberlin

08.10.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.07.18 2 weeks ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.06.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP