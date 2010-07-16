TV Ratings: ‘Wipeout,’ ‘Big Brother’ fuel Thursday split

Fast National ratings for Thursday, July 15, 2010.

“Wipeout” (and to a lesser degree “Rookie Blue”) helped give ABC a Thursday win in the young adult demos, while a “Mentalist” repeat (and to a lesser degree “Big Brother”) helped CBS win Thursday night overall.

Among adults 18-49, ABC averaged a 1.8 rating, edging out the 1.7 rating for CBS in the key demographic. FOX was a close third in the demo with a 1.5 rating, while NBC’s 1.0 rating was fourth. The CW finished fifth with a 0.5 rating.

Overall, though, CBS averaged an estimated 7.057 million viewers to go with a 4.4 rating/8 share. ABC’s 3.8/7 was a second second, beating the 3.0/5 for FOX. NBC’s 2.0/4 and the 1.0/2 for The CW trailed.

“Wipeout” started the night in first for ABC doing a 4.3/8 and a 2.5 demo rating in the 8 p.m. hour. CBS’ first “Big Brother” elimination was a close second with a 4.1/8 and a 2.3 demo rating. FOX’s “Glee” repeat was a distant third with a 2.4/5, beating NBC’s repeats of “Community” and “30 Rock.” The CW’s “Vampire Diaries” repeat had a 1.0/2 for fifth.

CBS moved into first overall at 9 p.m. with a 4.3/8. ABC’s “Rookie Blue” was up from last week, doing a 4.0/7 for second. FOX’s “So You Think You Can Dance” was on the low side with a 3.5/6, but still won the hour with a 1.9 rating in the demo. NBC’s repeats of “The Office” and “Parks and Recreation” had a 1.8/3 for fourth. The CW’s “Moonlight” repeat was fifth, down slightly from its lead-in.

A repeat of “The Mentalist” won the 10 p.m. hour with a 4.8/9 for CBS, also taking the key demo with a 1.4 rating. ABC’s “Boston Med” was second with a 3.1/6, leaving NBC’s “Law & Order: Special Victims Unit” repeat in third.

All ratings information comes from preliminary Fast National Nielsen data, which includes live and same-day DVR viewing. All numbers are subject to change.