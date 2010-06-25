TV Ratings: ‘Wipeout,’ ‘Rookie Blue’ premiere boost ABC to Thursday split

Fast National ratings for Thursday, June 24, 2010.

ABC got strong demo ratings from “Wipeout” and decent premiere numbers from the cop drama “Rookie Blue,” but that was only enough to split Thursday night with CBS’ regular procedural repeats.

Among adults 18-49, ABC averaged a 1.9 rating, edging the 1.8 rating for FOX. CBS was third in the key demographic with a 1.4 rating, beating the 0.8 rating for NBC and The CW’s 0.4 rating.

Overall, though, CBS averaged an estimated 7.39 million viewers to go with a 4.8 rating/9 share. ABC’s 4.0/7 was second, topping the 3.3/6 for FOX. NBC was a distant fourth with a 1.5/3, leaving The CW in fifth with a 0.7/1.

CBS had the highest overall ratings in the 8 p.m. hour with a 4.3/8 for a “CSI: Crime Scene Investigation” repeat. ABC’s “Wipeout” was close behind with a 4.2/8, but averaged nearly 1.4 million more viewers than CBS and dominated the hour in the key demo with a 2.6 rating. FOX’s “Glee” repeat was third with a 2.6/5, beating the 1.4/3 for NBC’s “Community” repeat and a new “100 Questions.” On The CW, a repeat of “Vampire Diaries” was fifth.

Another “CSI” repeat won the 9 p.m. hour for CBS with a 4.6/8. ABC’s “Rookie Blue” premiere had a 4.3/8, averaging 7.25 million viewers and a 2.0 demo rating, beating CBS in viewers and in the demo. While the “Rookie Blue” numbers fell from their lead-in, they didn’t drop meaningfully at the half-hour, which has to be encouraging for ABC. FOX’s “So You Think You Can Dance” results show finished third overall with a 3.9/7 and won the hour with a 2.3 demo rating. NBC’s repeats of “The Office” and “30 Rock” finished fourth. On The CW, “Moonlight” had a 0.7/1 for fifth.

In the 10 p.m. hour, CBS’ “The Mentalist” repeat drew the night’s biggest audience with a 5.7/10 and also won the hour with a 1.7 demo rating. ABC’s premiere of “Boston Med” finished second with a 3.4/6, falling to an estimated 5.1 million viewers. NBC’s repeats of “The Office” and “Parks and Recreation” finished third.

All ratings information comes from preliminary Fast National Nielsen data, which includes live and same-day DVR viewing. All numbers are subject to change.