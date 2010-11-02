TV Ratings: World Series clincher can’t top ABC’s ‘Dancing’ on Monday

Fast National ratings for Monday, November 1, 2010.
The San Francisco Giants defeated the Texas Rangers on Monday night, winning the World Series 4-games-to-1. The clincher delivered the same lackluster ratings as the rest of the series, getting crushed by ABC’s “Dancing with the Stars” and much of CBS’ comedy block.
Among adults 18-49, ABC and CBS both averaged a 3.6 rating, with FOX’s 3.3 rating close behind in the key demographic. NBC was a distant fourth with a 2.0 rating, topping the 1.0 rating for The CW.
Overall, it was an easy win for ABC, which averaged 17.02 million viewers and a 10.8 rating/17 share. FOX’s 6.8/10 and 11.39 million viewers finished second, just ahead of the 6.5/10 and 10.59 million viewers for CBS. NBC was far back in fourth with a 3.4/5 and 5.4 million viewers. The CW trailed with a 1.4/2 and 2.017 million viewers.
8 p.m. — ABC began the night in first with 18.9 million viewers and a 3.8 demo rating for “Dancing with the Stars.” FOX’s World Series coverage averaged 11.31 million viewers and a 3.1 demo rating in second overall, but third in the key demo. It was an “up” week for CBS’ “How I Met Your Mother” and “Rule of Engagement,” which averaged 8.92 million viewers and a 3.6 demo rating. NBC’s “Chuck” also had small improvements for the night, drawing 5.46 million viewers and a 2.0 demo rating. The CW’s “90210” averaged 2.055 million viewers for fifth, its most watched episode of the season.
9 p.m. — “Dancing with the Stars” improved to 20.37 million viewers and a 4.1 demo rating for ABC in the 9 p.m. hour. Any worries that Charlie Sheen’s recent difficulties would impact his comedy’s ratings were silly, as CBS’s “Two and a Half Men” (13.62 million and a 4.7 demo) and “Mike & Molly” (10.89 million and a 3.6 demo) combined to finish second for the hour overall and tie for the hourly demo win. FOX’s baseball was third with 11.9 million viewers and a 3.4 demo rating. NBC’s “Women of ‘Saturday Night Live'” special averaged 5.19 million viewers in fourth. “Gossip Girl” gave The CW 1.98 million viewers in fifth.
10 p.m. — The back and forth battle between ABC and CBS in the 10 p.m. hour continued. This week. “Castle” won overall with 11.8 million viewers, but finished second with a 2.8 demo rating. CBS’ “Hawaii Five-0” was second overall with 10.59 million viewers, but won the demo with a 3.0 rating. NBC’s “SNL” special was third with 5.56 million viewers and a 2.1 demo rating.
All ratings information comes from preliminary Fast National Nielsen data, which includes live and same-day DVR viewing. All numbers are subject to change, particularly in the case of live events.
http://ajax.googleapis.com/ajax/libs/jquery/1.2.6/jquery.min.js http://downloads.mailchimp.com/js/jquery.validate.js http://downloads.mailchimp.com/js/jquery.form.js
Get Instant Alerts – Breaking News from HitFix
Email Address
Can the real World Series (Yankees vs Phillies) start now?
no…and to all you non baseball fans, you can all go eff yourselves
this was the first ws played in years by guys who really care about the game…and not their pocketbooks
too bad that neither fox nor the mlb know how to market the series
you all missed some of the best pitching performances in the history of the game
not that it matters to a nation that makes jersey shore number one and is about to vote in a repuke congress
EFF YOU ALL
GIANTS ARE WORLD SERIES CHAMPS