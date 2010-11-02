TV Ratings: World Series clincher can’t top ABC’s ‘Dancing’ on Monday

#Dancing With The Stars #How I Met Your Mother
11.02.10 8 years ago 2 Comments
Fast National ratings for Monday, November 1, 2010.
The San Francisco Giants defeated the Texas Rangers on Monday night, winning the World Series 4-games-to-1. The clincher delivered the same lackluster ratings as the rest of the series, getting crushed by ABC’s “Dancing with the Stars” and much of CBS’ comedy block.
Among adults 18-49, ABC and CBS both averaged a 3.6 rating, with FOX’s 3.3 rating close behind in the key demographic. NBC was a distant fourth with a 2.0 rating, topping the 1.0 rating for The CW.
Overall, it was an easy win for ABC, which averaged 17.02 million viewers and a 10.8 rating/17 share. FOX’s 6.8/10 and 11.39 million viewers finished second, just ahead of the 6.5/10 and 10.59 million viewers for CBS. NBC was far back in fourth with a 3.4/5 and 5.4 million viewers. The CW trailed with a 1.4/2 and 2.017 million viewers.
8 p.m. — ABC began the night in first with 18.9 million viewers and a 3.8 demo rating for “Dancing with the Stars.” FOX’s World Series coverage averaged 11.31 million viewers and a 3.1 demo rating in second overall, but third in the key demo. It was an “up” week for CBS’ “How I Met Your Mother” and “Rule of Engagement,” which averaged 8.92 million viewers and a 3.6 demo rating. NBC’s “Chuck” also had small improvements for the night, drawing 5.46 million viewers and a 2.0 demo rating. The CW’s “90210” averaged 2.055 million viewers for fifth, its most watched episode of the season.
9 p.m. — “Dancing with the Stars” improved to 20.37 million viewers and a 4.1 demo rating for ABC in the 9 p.m. hour. Any worries that Charlie Sheen’s recent difficulties would impact his comedy’s ratings were silly, as CBS’s “Two and a  Half Men” (13.62 million and a 4.7 demo) and “Mike & Molly” (10.89 million and a 3.6 demo) combined to finish second for the hour overall and tie for the hourly demo win. FOX’s baseball was third with 11.9 million viewers and a 3.4 demo rating. NBC’s “Women of ‘Saturday Night Live'” special averaged 5.19 million viewers in fourth. “Gossip Girl” gave The CW 1.98 million viewers in fifth.
10 p.m. — The back and forth battle between ABC and CBS in the 10 p.m. hour continued. This week. “Castle” won overall with 11.8 million viewers, but finished second with a 2.8 demo rating. CBS’ “Hawaii Five-0” was second overall with 10.59 million viewers, but won the demo with a 3.0 rating. NBC’s “SNL” special was third with 5.56 million viewers and a 2.1 demo rating.
All ratings information comes from preliminary Fast National Nielsen data, which includes live and same-day DVR viewing. All numbers are subject to change, particularly in the case of live events.

http://ajax.googleapis.com/ajax/libs/jquery/1.2.6/jquery.min.js http://downloads.mailchimp.com/js/jquery.validate.js http://downloads.mailchimp.com/js/jquery.form.js

Get Instant Alerts – Breaking News from HitFix

By subscribing to this e-alert, you agree to HitFix Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and to occasionally receive promotional emails from HitFix.

Follow HitFix on

RSS Facebook Twitter

 

http://images.hitfix.com/assets/580/bn_alert_newjs.js

Around The Web

TOPICS#Dancing With The Stars#How I Met Your Mother
TAGSCHUCKDANCING WITH THE STARSHawaii Five0HOW I MET YOUR MOTHERMIKE & MOLLYMondayNIELSEN RATINGSRATINGSTV RATINGSWORLD SERIES

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

08.03.18 3 days ago
Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 6 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 6 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 6 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

07.27.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.24.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP