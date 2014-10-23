TV Ratings: World Series Game 2 leads FOX Wednesday, so-so ‘The 100’ return

Fast National ratings for Tuesday, October 22, 2014.

The Kansas City Royals won Game 2 of the World Series on Wednesday night, equalizing the Fall Classic, while FOX coasted to primetime victory in all measures.

Once again, it's worth noting that these are time-period ratings and with one of the World Series cities on the West Coast, they're extra-inexact and preliminary.

Among Wednesday positives, “Black-ish” was up slightly in viewers from last week and continued its steady retention behind “Modern Family.” Also remaining steady was “Stalker,” which has barely dropped from its premiere among young viewers, though the overall number is threatening to fall below 7 million.

And over on The CW, “Arrow” was up week-to-week, but the season premiere of “The 100” could only equal last week's “Flash” encore in that slot, which isn't all that bad, but also isn't all that great.

On to the numbers…

Among adults 18-49, FOX averaged a 2.9 rating for Wednesday night, tops in the key demographic. ABC and CBS tied for second with a 2.1 key demo rating, followed by NBC's 1.5 key demo rating. The CW averaged a 0.9 key demo rating for the night.

Overall, FOX averaged 11.13 million viewers and a 6.9 rating/11 share for Wednesday primetime, well ahead of the 8.75 million viewers and 5.5/9 for CBS for the night. NBC averaged a 4.8/8 and 7.37 million viewers, edging out the 7.17 million and 4.6/8 for ABC. The CW averaged 2.03 million viewers and a 1.3/2 for the night.

8 p.m. – FOX's World Series coverage led the 8 p.m. hour with 10.99 million viewers and a 2.7 rating among adults 18-49. CBS' “Survivor: San Juan Del Sur” was second with 9.11 million viewers and a 2.2 key demo rating, down from last week. NBC's “The Mysteries of Laura” was down with 8.07 million viewers for third and flat with a 1.3 key demo rating for fourth. ABC followed with “The Middle” (7.23 million and a 2.0 key demo) and “The Goldbergs” (6.98 million and a 2.2 key demo). The CW's “Arrow” averaged 2.5 million viewers and a 0.9 key demo rating, also beating NBC in the 18-34 demo.

9 p.m. – Baseball held its overall advantage for FOX, averaging 10.87 million viewers, but slipped to second with a 2.8 rating among adults 18-49 in the 9 p.m. hour. CBS' “Criminal Minds” was second with 9.83 million viewers and third with a 2.4 key demo rating. ABC won the hour in the key demo and finished third overall with “Modern Family” (9.97 million and a 3.3 key demo rating) and “Black-ish” (8.01 million viewers and a 2.5 key demo). NBC's “Law & Order: Special Victims Unit” was fourth with 7.23 million viewers and a 1.6 key demo rating. The CW's “The 100” premiere averaged 1.56 million viewers and a 0.5 key demo rating, not all that different from what it was doing in the late spring.

10 p.m. – “Stalker” averaged 7.32 million viewers and a 1.7 rating among adults 18-49 to win the 10 p.m. hour for CBS, just ahead of the 6.83 million viewers and 1.5 key demo rating for NBC's “Chicago PD.” ABC's “Nashville” averaged 5.405 million viewers and a 1.4 key demo rating.

All ratings information comes from preliminary Fast National Nielsen data, which includes live and same-day DVR viewing. All numbers are subject to change, particularly in the case of live events.