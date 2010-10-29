TV Ratings: World Series Game 2 lets FOX split Thursday with CBS

10.29.10 8 years ago
Fast National ratings for Thursday, October 28, 2010.
With plenty of TV alternatives, viewers showed less interest in World Series Game 2 than in Wednesday’s opener. Instead, overall audiences favored CBS’ late-evening procedurals, while “Big Bang Theory” allowed CBS to also split the key demographic.
Among adults 18-49, FOX and CBS both averaged a 3.4 rating, tops in the all-important demographic. ABC’s 2.9 and NBC’s 2.4 followed, while The CW trailed with a 1.3 rating. 
Overall, though, CBS won the night easily, averaging 13.515 million viewers and an 8.2 rating/13 share. FOX was second with a 7.3/12 and 12.05 million viewers. ABC’s 5.4/9 and 8.475 million viewers finished third, beating the 5.91 million viewers and 3.4/6 for NBC. The CW’s 1.9/2 and 3.04 million viewers trailed.
8 p.m. — FOX started the night in first overall with an estimated 12.32 million viewers for the start of the Rangers-Giants showdown, finishing second in the demo with a 3.4 rating. CBS topped the demo and finished second overall with “The Big Bang Theory” (12.8 million and a 4.1 demo rating) and “$#*! My Dad Says” (10.82 million and a 3.1 demo rating). ABC’s “It’s the Great Pumpkin, Charlie Brown” finished third overall with 6.98 million viewers, but fourth in the key demo. On NBC, “Scared Shekless” (8.19 million viewers and a 2.4 demo) gave a boost to a zombie-filled “Community” (5.69 million viewers and a 2.4 demo). The CW’s “The Vampire Diaries” averaged 3.49 million viewers and a 1.7 demo rating.
9 p.m. — CBS moved into first in the 9 p.m. hour with the 14.125 million viewers for “CSI: Crime Scene Investigation,” though the procedural tied for third in the key demo. FOX’s baseball coverage was second overall with 11.775 million viewers and second in the demo with a 3.4 rating. ABC’s “Grey’s Anatomy” was third in viewers with 10.67 million, but won the demo with a 3.8 rating. NBC’s “The Office” (8.05 million and a 3.9 demo) and “Outsourced” (5.92 million and a 2.7 rating), were both solidly up from last week. The CW’s “Nikita” averaged 2.59 million viewers.
10 p.m. — “The Mentalist” closed primetime in first for CBS with 14.61 million viewers and a 3.2 demo rating. ABC’s “Private Practice” was second with 7.77 million and a 2.7 demo rating. And as for NBC? Well, “The Apprentice” was up this week! Yup, “The Apprentice” was up to 3.81 million and a 1.4 demo rating.
All ratings information comes from preliminary Fast National Nielsen data, which includes live and same-day DVR viewing. All numbers are subject to change, particularly in the case of live events.

