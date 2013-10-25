TV Ratings: World Series Game 2 weakens ‘Big Bang Theory,’ ‘Scandal’ on Thursday

Fast National ratings for Thursday, October 24, 2013.

“Big Bang Theory” was still Thursday’s most watched show in most measures, but Game 2 of the World Series took a big bite out of the hit comedy overall and helped FOX cruise to nightly wins.

The competitive game between the Red Sox and Cardinals also took audience from ABC’s “Scandal” and from CBS’ “The Millers” and “Crazy Ones,” but it wasn’t all bad news. Both “Two and a Half Men” and “Elementary” were up after last week’s dismal performances, while NBC’s “Sean Saves the World,” “The Michael J. Fox Show” and “Parenthood” all at least stayed flat. And, for the first time, “Sean Saves the World” outdrew “Michael J. Fox,” becoming the first NBC comedy in several weeks to top 4 million viewers.

And, predictably, The CW’s “Reign” took a drop in its second week, but with “Vampire Diaries” also slipping, it’s doubtful The CW will be hugely concerned.

On to the numbers…

Among adults 18-49, FOX averaged a 3.2 rating for its two hours of Thursday primetime, beating CBS’ 2.7 rating in the key demographic (the game rose as it progressed, so FOX’s margin-of-victory is greater if you include its 10 p.m. hour). ABC averaged a 2.3 rating, followed by NBC’s 1.3 key demo rating and the 0.9 key demo rating for The CW.

Overall, FOX averaged an estimated 12.25 million viewers and a 7.6 rating/12 share for its two Thursday primetime hours, followed by CBS’ 10.29 million viewers and 6.4/10. ABC was third with 7.17 million viewers and a 4.9/8 for the night, followed by NBC’s 4.36 million viewers and 2.9/5. The CW averaged a 1.4/2 and 2.17 million viewers.

[Univision averaged 3.37 million viewers and a 1.2 rating among adults 18-49 for Thursday night.]

8 p.m. – CBS started primetime in first with “The Big Bang Theory” (16.47 million viewers and a 4.9 key demo) and “The Millers” (10.88 million and a 2.8 key demo). FOX’s baseball coverage was second with 11.39 million viewers and a 2.8 rating among adults 18-49. NBC aired a “Voice” filler episode and drew only 5.24 million viewers and a 1.3 key demo rating, which still beat the 4.34 million viewers and 1.1 key demo rating for ABC’s “Once Upon a Time in Wonderland.” The CW’s “The Vampire Diaries” averaged 2.5 million viewers and tied ABC with a 1.1 key demo rating (beating both ABC and NBC among adults 18-34).

9 p.m. – FOX’s World Series coverage improved to 13.1 million viewers and a 3.6 rating among adults 18-49 to win the 9 p.m. hour easily. CBS was second overall and third in the key demo with “The Crazy Ones” (8.77 million and a 2.3 key demo rating) and “Two and a Half Men” (8.42 million and a 2.3 key demo rating). ABC’s “Grey’s Anatomy” was third with 8.53 million viewers and second with a 2.8 key demo rating. NBC’s “Sean Saves the World” (4.03 million and a 1.1 key demo) and “The Michael J. Fox Show” (3.74 million and a 1.2 key demo) were fourth, beating the 1.84 million viewers and 0.6 key demo rating for the second episode of The CW’s “Reign.”





10 p.m. – Among non-baseball-airing networks, “Scandal” won the 10 p.m. hour with 8.645 million viewers and a 3.0 rating among adults 18-49. CBS’ “Elementary” was a close second with 8.59 million viewers and a distant second with a 1.8 key demo rating. NBC’s “Parenthood” was third with 3.96 million viewers and a 1.3 key demo rating.

All ratings information comes from preliminary Fast National Nielsen data, which includes live and same-day DVR viewing. All numbers are subject to change.