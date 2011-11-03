TV Ratings: ‘X Factor,’ ‘Survivor’ help FOX, CBS split Wednesday

Fast National ratings for Wednesday, November 2, 2011.

FOX got another solid two-hour block from the newly renewed “X Factor” to win Wednesday night in the all-important young adult demos, but CBS’ “Survivor” and “Criminal Minds” carried that network to the overall win for the evening.

Meanwhile, it was another very good night, particularly among young viewers, for ABC, with “Suburgatory,” “Happy Endings” and “Revenge” all continuing to hold their own along with the network’s established successes.

On to the numbers…

Among adults 18-49, FOX averaged a 3.9 rating for the night, tops in the key demographic. ABC’s 3.5 rating and the 3.3 rating for CBS were close behind. There was the usual big drop to NBC in fourth with a 1.5 rating and then to The CW’s 0.6 rating on the night.

Overall, though, CBS averaged an estimated 11.77 million viewers to go with a 7.2 rating/11 share in primetime, holding off FOX’s 6.8/10 and 11.5 million viewers. ABC’s 5.9/9 and 9.35 million viewers were good for third, still easily topping the 4.1/6 and 6.065 million viewers for NBC. The CW averaged a 1.0/2 and just under 1.5 million viewers.

[Univision averaged 3.27 million viewers and a 1.4 rating among adults 18-49 for the night.]

8 p.m. – CBS’ “Survivor: South Pacific” continued its in-season growth with 11.87 million viewers to win the 8 p.m. hour for CBS, along with a second place 3.5 rating among adults 18-49. FOX’s “The X Factor” won the hour in the key demo with a 3.7 rating and averaged 11.18 million viewers in second overall. ABC was a respectable third with “The Middle” (9.35 million viewers and a 2.9 key demo) and “Suburgatory” (8.49 million and a 3.1 key demo). NBC’s new “Up All Night” (4.75 million viewers and a 1.8 key demo) and an “Up All Night” repeat (3.39 million and a 1.2 key demo) struggled. On The CW, a repeat of “Ringer” averaged nearly 1.2 million viewers.

9 p.m. – “Criminal Minds” won the 9 p.m. hour overall for CBS with 12.8 million viewers and finished a solid third with a 3.6 rating among adults 18-49. “The X Factor” put FOX in second overall with 11.81 million viewers and second in the key demo with a 4.1 rating. ABC won the key demo and finished third overall with “Modern Family” (13.25 million and a 5.6 demo rating) winning its hour and “Happy Endings” (7.85 million and a 3.5 key demo rating) showing retaining last week’s decent audience. NBC was fourth with 7.09 million viewers and a particularly anemic 1.1 key demo rating for “Harry’s Law.” The CW’s “America’s Next Top Model” slipped to 1.8 million viewers and a 0.8 key demo rating, both down from last week’s season highs.

10 p.m. – CBS’ “CSI: Crime Scene Investigation” won the hour with 10.64 million viewers and finished second with a 2.7 rating among adults 18-49. While ABC’s “Revenge” was down a little from last week with 8.57 million viewers, it was up in the key demo with a 3.0 rating. NBC’s “Law & Order: Special Victims Unit” was third with 7.04 million viewers and a 2.1 key demo rating.

All ratings information comes from preliminary Fast National Nielsen data, which includes live and same-day DVR viewing. All numbers are subject to change.