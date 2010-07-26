TV Ratings: Young Sunday viewers favor ‘Big Brother,’ ‘Family Guy’

Fast National ratings for Sunday, July 25, 2010.

On yet another sluggish summer Sunday, “Big Brother” and “60 Minutes” helped carry CBS to an overall win, while younger viewers favored the animated repeats on FOX.

Among adults 18-49, FOX won the night with a 1.6 rating, edging the 1.4 rating for CBS. ABC and NBC tied for third in the key demographic with a 1.0 rating.

Overall, though, CBS averaged an estimated 5.76 million viewers to go with a 3.6 rating/7 share. NBC was second with a 2.7/5, with ABC’s 2.4/4 close behind. FOX was fourth overall with a 2.0/4.

CBS started the night in first with a 4.9/10 for “60 Minutes,” which pulled in the night’s biggest audience with 7.58 million viewers. NBC’s “Dateline” and ABC’s “America’s Funniest Home Videos” were second with a 3.1/6, with the ABC repeat winning the hour in the demo with a 1.4 rating. FOX’s new “Sons of Tucson” and an “American Dad” repeat finished fourth.

“Big Brother” kept CBS on top in the 8 p.m. hour with a 4.3/8 and a 2.5 demo rating. NBC’s “Law & Order: Criminal Intent” had a 2.8/5 for second, nipping ABC’s “Extreme Makeover: Home Edition” repeat. FOX’s repeats of “The Simpsons” and “The Cleveland Show” were fourth with a 2.1/4 and second in the key demo.

In the 9 p.m. hour, FOX’s “Family Guy” repeats and CBS’ “Undercover Boss” repeat won with a 2.9.5, though FOX averaged more viewers and won the demo with a 2.4 rating. NBC’s “America’s Got Talent” repeat was third, beating the 2.1/3 for a new episode of “Scoundrels” on ABC.

For the 10 p.m. hour, CBS’ “The Good Wife” repeat had a 2.4/4 to edge NBC’s repeat of “America’s Got Talent,” though NBC’s repeat averaged more viewers and won the hour with a 1.1 demo rating. ABC’s “The Gates” was third with a 2.0/3.

All ratings information comes from preliminary Fast National Nielsen data, which includes live and same-day DVR viewing. All numbers are subject to change.