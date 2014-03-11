TV Ratings: ‘Bachelor’ finale tops ‘Believe’ sneak as ABC, NBC split Monday

[Apologies for the lateness of this ratings story! I'm in Calgary and I spent the day on the set of FX's “Fargo.” That means lots of “Fargo” interviews pre-premiere (April 15), but it also means I couldn't get to ratings the morning. On the other hand, these are National Live+SD ratings, so I got to delete my normal “preliminary and subject to change” caveat.]

National ratings for Monday, March 10, 2014.

Monday night's sneak of “Believe” basically equalled last week's “Blacklist” for NBC, but it couldn't keep up with the final hour of ABC's “The Bachelor” finale. The result was a narrow ABC win among young viewers and a comfortable NBC win overall.

Probably due to the stronger-than-normal “Bachelor” numbers, “How I Met Your Mother” was way down for CBS, while “Star-Crossed” and “Beauty and the Beast” also slipped for The CW.

Even if there was a slightly bigger audience watching “The Bachelor” and “Believe” than normally tunes in for “Castle” and “Blacklist,” CBS' “Intelligence” got a small bump without its normal competition.

Over on FOX, “Bones” returned to Monday with familiar “Bones”-y numbers, but couldn't stop “The Following” from slipping back under 5 million viewers.”

On to the numbers…

Among adults 18-49, ABC averaged a 3.5 rating for Monday primetime, edging out NBC's 3.4 rating in the key demographic. CBS and FOX both averaged a 1.6 key demo rating, with The CW averaging a 0.2 key demo rating.

Overall, NBC averaged an estimated 12.73 million viewers and a 7.7 rating/12 share for Monday primetime. ABC was second with a 6.7/11 and 10.38 million viewers for the night. CBS' 6.615 million viewers and 4.4/7 finished third, beating FOX's 5.71 million viewers and 3.5/6. The CW's 894,000 viewers and 0.6/1 trailed.

8 p.m. – “The Voice” started NBC's night in first with 12.9 million viewers and a 3.4 rating among adults 18-49. The first hour of ABC's “The Bachelor” was second with 9.5 million viewers and a 3.0 key demo rating. CBS was narrowly second with “How I Met Your Mother” (7.7 million viewers and a 2.7 key demo rating) and a repeat of “2 Broke Girls” (5.26 million and a 1.3 key demo rating), which edges the 6.55 million viewers and 1.7 key demo rating for FOX's “Bones.” The CW's “Star-Crossed” slipped slightly to 992,000 million viewers and a 0.3 key demo rating.

9 p.m. – NBC's “The Voice” improved to 14.6 million viewers and a 4.0 rating among adults 18-49, staying ahead of the 10.5 million viewers and 3.6 key demo rating for ABC's “The Bachelor.” CBS' “Mike & Molly” (7.67 million and 1.8 key demo rating) and a “Mom” repeat (5.81 million and a 1.3 key demo rating) topped the 4.86 million viewers and a 1.5 key demo rating for FOX's “The Following.” The CW's “Beauty and the Beast” had its “spring finale” and averaged 796,000 viewers and a 0.2 key demo rating.

10 p.m. – ABC's “Bachelor” post-rose special averaged 10.97 million viewers and a 3.8 rating among adults 18-49, edging out the 10.56 million viewers and 2.7 key demo rating for NBC's preview of “Believe.” CBS' “Intelligence” averaged 6.625 million and a 1.3 key demo rating in third.