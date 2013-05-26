TV Review: ‘Arrested Development’ Season 4 brings laughter and lulls to Netflix

I skipped the communal madness of marathoning “House of Cards” when it premiered on Netflix earlier this year. I’ve still only seen six or seven episodes, though I like it enough that I’ll certainly finish it this summer. It’s a project I’m happy to undertake.
I also skipped the communal self-abuse of marathoning “Hemlock Grove” when it premiered on Netflix a couple months later. I may finish that one as well some day, but more out of my usual much-discussed completist sensibilities than any enjoyment.
Apparently, however, there was something forcing me to watch 15 episodes of “Arrested Development” Season 4 in only 15 hours. I queued up the first episode at seconds after midnight Pacific Time, as East Coasters on Twitter were still ranting about their inability to read clearly written premiere announcements. Poor East Coasters. I ran through eight episodes before passing out at 5 a.m. and then at 10:30 a.m. I was back to watching for the remaining seven.
That was a lot of “Arrested Development” in a very short period of time.
And it was much, much more “Arrested Development” than anybody had any reason to expect. Netflix initially announced a 10 episode season knowing that they were planning on making at least 13 and then those 13 became 15 episodes when all was said and done. But even saying that Season 4 of “Arrested Development” is 15 episodes is a distinct undersell. When it aired on FOX, “Arrested Development” episodes had a network-standard running time of 22-ish minutes. Netflix doesn’t care. Without any ad-load, it’s the Wild West out there and the shortest of the new episodes is 28 minutes and the longest is 37 minutes. An additional six or seven episodes of material is just squishing out of the sides of what’s here, like the melted filling of an ice cream sandwich.
One of the major causes of American obesity is, of course, and Netflix”s original programming has become like the Las Vegas buffet of entertainment options, and not the cheap, skuzzy buffets that you might get at the end of The Strip. I’m talking about the buffet at The Wynn or the Beluga, where you’re paying $40-ish and the dining experience becomes one of simultaneous gustatory delight and personal recklessness. Yes, you *could* just concentrate on the top-tier seafood items, do only shrimp and crab legs, and walk out after a quick meal. But that’s not what you’re there for. That’s not what you paid for. You paid for the Pan-Asian station and the pizza station and the prime rib and the dim sum and the seven kinds of pie. You paid for the sensation of disgusting satiation. You paid not for the individual quality or merit of anything that you ate, but for the totality of an experience in which the availability of excess supersedes the illusion of free choice.
I’m reasonably sure that on a level of intellectual appreciation, Netflix would do more honor to high quality shows like “House of Cards” and “Arrested Development” by parceling out the distribution. Let people digest each morsel, contemplate each idea. Drag viewers along for several weeks, even if not for the months that network shows require.
“That network shows require.” Netflix doesn’t want to be thought to be playing by network rules. While networks have been forced to provide more choice — OnDemand, iTunes, online streaming, DVD releases, etc — over the years, Netflix is all choice. Nobody’s forcing you to watch any particular way. You might get pulled into marathoning because you’re loving the show or because you’re a sheep, but that’s on you. And my very different approach to “House of Cards” and “Hemlock Grove” and “Arrested Development” proves, at least somewhat, that the freedom isn’t an illusion. If you don’t care about the Internet ruining things for you, you can take six months to watch one show. Or you can do it in one or two breathless spurts.
I don’t think “House of Cards” has suffered from my delays and I really can’t tell you if “Arrested Development” benefitted from my haste.
Shrug.
In its three years on FOX, I loved “Arrested Development.” In its 15 episodes on Netflix, I found myself frustrated by the wide variation of my response. Attempting to give the whole season a grade is pure folly. Out of 15 episodes, there are four or five episodes I’d put in the “A” range. There were two or three episodes I’d put in the “C” range. And the majority of the episodes were variably uneven, hardly devoid of brilliance and the sort of hilarity that most currently running shows can’t even approach, but usually diluted to an infuriating degree by the structure and lack of structure of the endeavor.
For “Arrested Development” creator Mitch Hurwitz and his talented team of writers, Season 4 rises and falls on that unusual pairing of self-imposed structure and self-denied limitations. At times, the 15 episodes work much better than you’d imagine they possibly could and at times they stumble on entirely avoidable obstacles.
More after the break. And yes, I already know that this is a rambling, loose, poorly edited review in which I’m going to complain about “Arrested Development” Season 4 being rambling, loose and poorly edited. Like Mitch Hurwitz, I am a victim of the freedom of the Internet.
“Arrested Development” Season 4 was always slightly hamstrung. Hurwitz was determined to fill in the gaps between when we left these characters and the present day, but he was never going to have access to a full cast of stars who all had busy schedules with a variety of regular and recurring TV roles elsewhere, as well as movie parts and theater parts and all manner of additional duties.
That’s how we ended up with a structure in which each episode mostly has a single point-of-view character and we see how that character’s live has played out, while also intersecting with the different members of the Bluth family. Part of the dizzying mastery of the show’s initial run was the ability to integrate most or all of the ensemble into every episode, interweaving characters with a dexterity that was sometimes astounding. Here, Hurwitz and co-director Troy Miller are working with time and space, making a puzzle that is no less ambitious as it skips around years and locations, often with very limited signposts and, initially, very few explanations.
“Arrested Development” has always had a game-like aspect for fans. Other than “The Simpsons,” it’s possible that no show has ever been as confident in its audience’s ability to retain information and just hold onto it, storing a set-up in the deep recesses of the brain for weeks or months just waiting for an eventual payoff, or returning to beloved recurring jokes with clockwork precision. The Season 4 model relies heavily on a highly trained fanbase. Hurwitz and the writers know that if a number of sequences are set-up in the first episode, viewers aren’t just watching what’s happening in the foreground. Yes, we’re paying attention to the foreground at a harbor festival or in a police station, but we’re also noticing in Lindsay and Tobias appear to be fighting in the background, if there’s a loud cough, if a reclining airplane seat crushes an unseen passenger, if a familiar automobile hastily zips by.
The game is much more important than the narrative or the character growth in “Arrested Development” Season 4 and, in this way, marathon viewing is ideal. The various stories, which I won’t spoil, are only limitedly engaging. A surprising amount of the season is spent on legal wrangling, whether it’s the securing of life-story rights for a movie, all matter of trademark and name rights, ownership rights in a new Internet venture, Maritime law or land rights in a border dispute. Because I have a somewhat misspelled connection to a newly introduced legal force this season, I was tolerant of much of what was happening without investing in any deep way. It’s OK that I wasn’t sucked into the plot of the new “Arrested Development” episodes, because the show was often marvel assemblages of moments with exactly enough thread to tie everything together every 22 minutes.
In this case, though, somebody took five or six stories that could have been told in 22 minutes, or at least in 66 or 88 minutes, and deconstructed it down to 15 episodes of component parts. There’s nowhere near enough plot to justify that. Instead of plot, Hurwitz and the writers string viewers along with little mysteries and they pay off reasonably well, leading right up to a finale that’s more of a prelude to the long-discussed “Arrested Development” movie than a conclusion to a season of TV. After 15 episodes, there’s almost no satisfaction of a journey fully realized and if I thought this were the last we’d be seeing of the Bluths, I’d probably be actively angry. Instead, I think a movie studio will notice the pent-up enthusiasm that spilled forth on Saturday night and they’ll figure that if the budget for a feature is kept on a reasonable scale, there’s be no way not to get a small, but tidy profit in no time.
When I praised the show’s ability to dance between characters and storylines in its original incarnation, I should add that you never really felt like “Arrested Development” was a show that came easily, but the talented creative team made it look smooth and effortless. The Netflix episodes are herky-jerky and awkward. There are disorienting directing and editing choices and I’m assuming weren’t choices at all, but the practical reality of the show’s production necessities. The amount of repetition of plot and character details to keep audiences in the look is pretty exhausting and as clever as Ron Howard’s voiceover narration may be, much more than in the original series, I felt like it was being used her to finesse over plotholes or to make sure that viewers were able to keep track of the moving pieces. For a show that is, as I’ve said, very conscious of the intelligence of its audience, this becomes jarring.
You sense Hurwitz and his team maybe aren’t sure how well everything comes together other than the dozens of interlocking mysteries that form the spine of the narrative, but not its body. Yes, the pieces go together, but there’s a flabbiness to the storytelling that isn’t “Arrested Development” at its very purest. It isn’t just the three or four minutes of repetition that could have been trimmed from every episode. There’s there in the jokes and there are even some jokes that don’t play exactly right. A perfect “Arrested Development” episode is and was like a Spartan warrior — perfectly molded for only one form and only one purpose, with zero percent body fat.
Here, if you don’t love certain characters, whole episodes become body fat. Linguistically speaking, George and George-Michael Bluth were the nouns and verbs of the original series. The cast was then made up of a lot of adjectives and adverbs and creative punctuation and other rhetorical flourishes. Most great ensembles function this way. A great ensemble is a great sentence. “Arrested Development” Season 4 is a disambiguated sentence. Some episodes are really simple, even if the noun and verb are well chosen. Some episodes are strangely flowery and impressionistic, almost like Henry Miller or beat poetry. And some episodes are just meaningless nonsense, 35 minutes periods, question marks and dashes. And I guess a lot comes down to your appreciation for different supporting characters.
You might notice that some people have been talking about how the show improves as it progresses. I suspect that’s slightly true, but I think it’s even more true that two of the first six episodes are George Senior’s story, while you have to wait for the second half of the season to get nearly enough time with Gob, George-Michael, Maeby and Buster.
I like Jeffrey Tambor and I like George Bluth. I don’t need 33 minutes of George Bluth, even if you also bring twin brother Oscar into play. If you did a chart of audience viewing excitement, I’m reasonably sure it would start high — the first episode is Michael-centric, but brings most of the characters together — dips with the first George episode, rises again with another Michael episode at Episode 4 and then craters with a second George episode in Episode 6. It’s not that I’d say George isn’t entitled to be the focus of a A-story, but he can’t be the focus of an A-story in episodes without a strong B, C and D stories. Michael can be. That’s just the way those characters happen to work. Lindsay, it turns out, cannot be the focus of a A-story in a single-narrative episode, especially not one that runs an absurd 37 minutes. Gob, however, can be. George-Michael can be. I don’t think Buster could have been the focus of more than one episode, but as a change-of-pace that doesn’t come until Episode 14, I thought the loopy absurdity of his episode was a welcome change-of-pace. I felt the same way about Maeby, who is so underserved through the majority of the season that Episode 12 succeeded in a way that it might not have if it had been earlier in the season. For reasons I can’t quite explain, the two Tobias-centric episodes were among the better constructed episodes in the season and they took a character who I wouldn’t have guessed could sustain two full episodes and made him work in interesting ways. [Much credit is due to Maria Bamford, who is terrific in the Tobias episodes and while she doesn’t ground Tobias’ outlandishness, her different kind of flair balances what David Cross is doing.]
It’s nice to learn which characters can and cannot sustain 30+ minutes in the spotlight, but even in the very best episodes, you don’t forget that something is lost. A great ensemble isn’t a great ensemble simply because you happen to have assembled a tremendous cast. An great ensemble works because of the interactions both as smaller component pieces but also, ideally, in larger groups as well. The new “Arrested Development” has entirely eliminated the pleasures of its larger ensemble and mostly limited the pleasures of the best groupings within that ensemble. Because all of the characters only exist in these dozen intermeshed backdrops, the chances for different small pairings and groupings are limited and even the best scenes end up being tantalizing. Yes, Michael and George-Michael get lots of time together and Buster spends plenty of time with Lucille, but if you happen to decide that you find George-Michael and Gob hilarious together, don’t get invested because they have one great scene over 15 episodes. So much of the fun of the show is the entertainment from watching four or five characters from the core cast going at it. That pleasure just isn’t possible in this set-up. It’s rare that more than two or three main characters are interacting.
Because of the variable availability of the core cast, there’s a lot of weight that’s being put on guest stars, some of whom are probably OK to spoil, but many of whom I’ll let you wait to discover yourself.
I was surprised by how big a role Liza Minelli’s Lucille 2 seemed to play in the main arc of the season and, if I’m being honest, I wasn’t entirely pleased. It’s a one or two joke character who pops up too frequently without adding humor in these new episodes. I kept waiting for more value from folks like Mary Lynn Rajskub and John Slattery, who are trapped trying to bring mirth to George plotlines. Playing a thinly veiled version of Herman Cain, Terry Crews is another actor trapped in too many of the duller plotlines, while several of the biggest names popping up for cameos must have seemed like funny ideas on paper, but not so much in execution.
Other than the previously mentioned Bamford, my favorite of the new additions is probably Isla Fisher, who plays a key romantic foil and gets several chances to actually be funny in addition to being adorable. Ron Howard plays Ron Howard with self-effacing aplomb and you’ll never hear me complaining about “Arrested Development” favorites like Henry Winkler or Carl Weathers or Judy Greer or, particularly, the excellent Mae Whitman. LA-based viewers may be very pleased with the amount of John Beard-related humor, but I can’t speak for anybody else.
[Much of the casting boils down to “What Does Mitch Hurwitz Watch On TV?” so the opening episode features the core cast of “Workaholics,” later episodes include a large percentage of the cast of “Outsourced” and a later episode includes a distracting number of supporting players from “The Office.” Everybody loves “Arrested Development,” so it isn’t surprisingly that Hurwitz got pretty much anybody he wanted.]
There are episodes of the new “Arrested Development” season that are pretty much the funniest thing to air in the past calendar year, equaling or surpassing the home stretch of “30 Rock” or the highest points of the “Parks and Recreation” season. If Hollywood parody makes you laugh, “The B. Team” and “Colony Collapse” have an outstanding punchline rate and are reminders of how good Jason Bateman and Will Arnett are. Michael Cera’s awkward-yet-impeccable timing has a great showcase in “It Gets Better” and Tony Hale executes the goofiness of “Off the Hook” confidently.
But there are, as I’ve said, duds. Big duds. “Arrested Development” thrives on rewatchability and the advantage of the deep ensemble has always been that even if you didn’t like what was happening in one storyline, you could find other things to laugh at. With this structure, I’m pretty sure that “Borderline Personalities,” “Double Crossers” and “Red Hairing” are among episodes I won’t ever feel like seeing again.
The lack of closure by the fifteenth episode is a problem if you’re looking for an “Arrested Development” that hits the show’s Emmy-winning heights. Many of the “lessons” and “destinations” for these characters are being held for a movie or a fifth season or some future Bluth adventures, so when Episode 15 finishes and the Netflix menu takes you back around to the pilot, the moment is a little too hollow for me. But if you don’t expect full unity and you don’t expect the stealthy-yet-effective soul that always lurked behind the show’s dark, dark heart, these 15 episodes deliver many laughs.
For many of the episodes in this run, my B+ grade feels much too low. For several episodes, it feels way too high. “Arrested Development” was always going to be going against hefty expectations and those expectations were only amplified by the Netflix deluge.
That was a lot of “Arrested Development” in a very short period of time and the result was both exhilarating and a wee bit disappointing.
What’d you think? And apologies for typos. I didn”t sleep much.
Best write-up yet. Got to say though, best show in Sitcom history. Bring on Season 5!!
Best review yet! I still loved every minute – bring us Season 5!!
I feel this new style, based on the cast availability, was the only way to get new episodes of the series. I also noticed the ups and downs of particular episodes, but I see the genius of the writers and actors. If they were to get the movie deal or another attempt at a series, but with better scheduling, I think the old magic would be there like 10 years ago.
Having only watched two episodes so far, I do wonder about the way the cast was used. It seems like if you can afford to have an entire scene with Tobias and Lindsay fighting in the background, surely you can find a way to integrate that into the storyline of the episode rather than (presumably) saving it for a later episode. If the entire show was shot before it was released and the entire show was written before it was shot, surely they could have written, filmed, and edited the show the storylines could be better melded together.
“and the entire show was written before it was shot”
From what I’ve read of the production, that isn’t even close to being true. They had the season mapped out, but on a scene by scene basis, there was a ton of Milch style last minute writing based on week-to-week or even day-to-day actor availability.
“It seems like if you can afford to have an entire scene with Tobias and Lindsay fighting in the background”
I think greenscreening played a major part in the production of this season. A lot of the background character moments were filmed separately (and apparently some main scenes were filmed with the actors separately even when they’re having conversations)
Then again, Red Hairing had what might be my favorite exchange of the season:
Lucille 2: I used to wear that with the Captain. And I was …
Lindsay: Tennille?
Lucille 2: And not make eye contact, yes!
That is EXACTLY how I felt.
The Tobias episodes were easily the funniest. Seriously had some gut-busters in there.
For me, the editing of the episodes was disappointing. Too much fat.
Who was editing, James Cameron?
No, it was Peter Jackson.
Thank you for articulating the reasons the new episodes didn’t live up to the past ones, Dan. (And the reasons why I’ve enjoyed watching the new ones anyway.)
I’ve watched through episode nine, and I gotta say I don’t envy the critics who have to come up with an analysis, especially in such short order. Yours is a very solid and appropriate one.
I have to say, I’m only through six episodes, but I feel like this is very kind. I love AD. It was a huge part of how I fell in love with TV to begin with. The fact that fan force and internet thrust essentially resurrected the series is very excited — even if also problematic. But the execution was just not good. It wasn’t. I don’t want to have to try to talk myself into liking one of my favorite shows ever. I’m glad it came back because it was justice for a show that great at its peak, but I haven’t found a single episode of the first six that has made me laugh more than an average episode of New Girl this year and everything feels so off: too little, too much, too distracting.
I went to sleep after the first six thinking the new season was going to be a major letdown but then when I started again later with the 7th it picked up with one of the best episodes. I think the first ones had to set up the later episodes and therefore most of the punchlines are in the later episodes. In fact I view the whole season as one gigantic episode instead of 15 that can stand alone. So that makes you feel like nothing is happening in the beginning.
Given the constraints of cast availability that Hurwitz and company had to work around the structure of the series is effective and rather brilliant, although not as perfectly executed as AD used to be in its prime. Bays and Craig and Thomas and Carter could benefit from studying this season as they set about trying to frame 22 episodes of television around a single wedding weekend.
I should have mentioned in my comment below that I agree that part of the problem is that not all of the actors were available full time and it is completely understandable that the season had to be structured this way. However, I wouldn’t hold my breath about Bays and Craig and Thomas and Carter writing a season that is on par with this. I hope they can, but based on their recent output, I sincerely doubt it.
I’m not deluded enough to think that team is capable of writing at this caliber (not to mention the caliber of the first four seasons of HIMYM), I’m simply suggesting that this kind of structure could help redeem what is left of that show’s legacy.
Full disclosure: i’ve only watched the first 7 episodes. That said, I don’t think I’ve ever read a review of anything (for any media) that I so wholeheartedly agree with. I even agree with which characters can sustain a whole episode and which can’t. Some of the episodes (the Tobias episode and the Gob episode) are flat out brilliant, while others (George Sr.’s episodes and Lindsey’s episode) fall completely flat. What I don’t get is why the writers didn’t at least try to give each character their own episode before they started to give away 2nd episodes. It seems weird that I have seen almost none of Maeby or Buster, but I’ve seen a ton of George Sr. and Tobias. Even so, I’m glad to have the show back even if every episode isn’t in the A to A+ range and I hope we get a fifth season or a movie.
I think it had a lot to do with the availability of the actors. Tony Hale and Will Arnett both had shows going on; the other actors were more flexible.
I’m only through Episode 8, and you NAILED IT! Not having the cast together is what is killing it for me. I’ve been a huge fan since the Pilot aired on Fox and watched them all LIVE every week. Episodes 2 & 6 were 20 minutes too long, and not having a 22 minute limit hurt them. They weren’t forced to “trim the fat” and it shows. Great writeup, I’m still a fan of the show, but hopefully they learn to keep the whole cast together in Season 5, no one needs a movie.
Why do people keep screaming out movie? I’m 8 episodes in and while I’m enjoying them, obviously not as much as S1-S3, the one thing I’m taking away is the format is really hurting and not aided from the longer show lengths. Those 22 min from the network days seem like a godsend, keeping the show zippy and concise. The added runtime is leaving the episodes bloated and wandering aimlessly. I don’t think having a 2 hour movie is gonna make it any better. There is still lots of life in this show and in the characters and the actors who play them and hopefully the show sees enough success to get another season but one done in a more traditional way. It’s not as though any of the actors are in committed roles in which they can’t get out of.
I don’t think the run time is the problem, but the separation of the cast. a 37 minute long episode, or a 2 hour movie, wouldn’t be problematic if the ensemble was functioning as an ensemble and not a rotating stable of leading characters.
While I agree that a normal TV series is the best option, I’m not sure you’re right that the actors don’t have roles that they can get out of easily. Bateman, Cera, and Tambor each have movie careers to varying degrees of success. I think Arnett has another pilot coming up. Walters is a regular on Archer (though admittedly, that’s just a voice spot). And Hale is a regular on Veep (I think he’d probably be the toughest to swing). It’s definitely possible, but I don’t think it would be as easy you’re implying
Instead of “seasons”, we should refer to this Netflix contributions as “albums”. This is more like a music album being dropped and we can listen to all the songs at once, rather than waiting for each single to be released to the radio.
Six episodes in and everything you say is spot on. They all suffer from a lack of meaningful character interaction, but there have still been some pretty great episodes.
Eps 1, 4 & 5 were pretty great.
Eps 2, 3 & 6 were pretty flat. Especially 2.
Ep. 6 was saved by a couple of funny scenes with Michael and Gob. Sadly, it just went to highlight how off the show is when it’s not having the regulars riff off each other. (John Slattery is great, but I could easily go without seeing him and George Sr. have another convo in these next 9 episodes.)
So based on the general reactions I’ve read so far, it’s looking like season 4 episodes are going to be like Woody Allen movies. Everyone will agree that some of them are great, some are merely good, and some are downright bad, but nobody will be able to agree on which ones are which, except for the extremes in both directions.
This is actually a pretty fair description.
I would say the episodes staring Tobias, Gob, Michael, and Maeby are the strongest.
The George-Michael, Lucille, and Buster are the okay ones.
The George Sr. and Lindsay ones are easily the worst.
And just to prove my point, the Lindsay ones were actually among my favorites (the first one in particular), and she was never my favorite in the show’s original incarnations.
Good review with really good points. I especially agree with the fact that there wasn’t enough GM, Maeby, Buster, and GOB early on. I was still a big fan though. But yes, there was a dud or two. I think that had more to do with the length of the episode than the format itself.
Zero disappointment. Not pure perfection, but playing with house $$$ the whole time!
House money, no disappointment.
I’m enjoying it. The limitation in having each episode about one character is pretty obvious. A lot of these characters are (way) over the top and are better in small doses.
All of this being said, I do feel that the season comes together pretty well as a cohesive, funny whole.
Also, I am obviously in the minority here, but I loved Red Hairing. There are a number of tremendous parts, and the episode is really an homage to the Lindsay character throughout the show. And the end with her declaring herself a Bluth was pretty great, at least I thought.
Is there a group of people that hate Red Hairing. I thought it was great.
I hated both the Lindsay episodes…the only way those were saved was because of how they connected to the Maeby one which is my favorite so far…I’m on 13 now
I agree with most of this review..great job by the way. I’m on 12 and I have to say I didn’t mind the George Sr. ones that much..they weren’t excellent but they didn’t make want to skip to the next one like the Lindsay ones. They were just dreadful.
I was really surprised by how much I liked the Tobias ones….I thought he’d be one of the characters that would be tiresome to have on their own…but wow was I wrong
I’ve only watched 1.5 episodes thus far, but from reading Dan’s review and the comments, it sounds as if the best episodes are those starring the best characters, and the weakest episodes are those starring the weakest characters.
Lindsay and George Sr. were always the least interesting characters, so it’s not surprising to hear that their episodes aren’t very interesting.
For those only part way through the season, stick with it. A lot of the setups in early episodes get payoffs toward the end.
Through the first few you wonder what is going on and feel like they aren’t telling as many jokes as they did in seasons 1-3… but in reality they’re setting things up for a punchline that comes down the road.
This season was really meant for binge viewing. If you had to wait a week or more between episodes I feel like they’d lose viewers’ attention.
Great write-up Dan. Watching this reminds of how I felt watching Lost, where my excitement, and the show’s effectiveness, could vary wildly depending on whom the episode focused (including the frustration over certain characters getting multiple episodes before others have had one).
I’m still processing after watching all the episodes. I think they did a really brilliant job constructing a season long storyline like this, what other comedies construct something this seamless and interconnected and do it while focusing on one character per episode (for the most part)? It took a little while to get off the ground, like The Wire it forced you to wait for the payoff and wait to see how all the storylines fit together. After the first three episodes (when I went to bed), I was feeling disappointed because it wasn’t as funny and yeah, George Sr. and Lindsay had a hard time holding an episode but it was good seeing the character again. I thought there was a lot of funny moments and jokes and some amazing callbacks and guest stars. Even if it didn’t meet my expectations of the first three seasons of AD, I’m still happy to get S4 and get to be with these people again and there’s plenty of story left here. I do think the lack of an ensemble cast hurt them which is why I hope for the movie but I came in trying to keep my expectations fairly low because of it. In the end I was satisfied, unsatisfied and still in love with my favorite family again.
Glad I watched all at once as it really felt like an interconnected, beautiful story, if a bit too much in some places. I have plenty of time to rewatch one episode at a time, watch them all at once after a s1-3 rewatch and actually marathon all 15 at once. That’s the power of Arrested Development, it stands up to the test of time.
This season is just so…. weird. To compare and contrast it to another beloved comedy that just had a 4th season, it just didn’t feel like itself. But in a way that is good. With Community it just felt like a former version of itself trying to recapture past glories. With AD it threw a lot out of the window and completely reinvented itself, which I respect because in the end it did pay-off in spades, even if early on it was hard to get used to. It is easily one of the most ambitious things I’ve seen in television, though it felt a lot more like one long movie. Though that might because I shotgunned ten episodes straight, went to sleep, finished the rest.
The major criticism I have with it though is the fact that it was too much plot, but your writeup made me realize that it was too much of the same plot. There was just no room to breathe. I just marathoned the first three seasons this past week and I never had a problem with that. It is because the plots did switch up and let you get away from certain things. The start of each new episode did feel good because it was a relief to be on something else, but you do want to switch to another character usually. I know that has mostly to do with the fact of how they had to shoot for the cast being available, so it is more just unfortunate. Instead of being too much plot, it is just too much of the same plot. Some gags also went on for too long, like with GOB’s roofie circle, it really did feel like it was never going to end but in a bad way. The only gag like that that really hit for me was with the dorm voting, both times!
A small criticism was the production, it just felt a lot cheaper and not as well done, but I did eventually get used to it about halfway through.
The positives however. The ambitiousness of the big plot, and it really does get better as pieces start falling in place. I’m sure on rewatch it will get better. Most of the newer characters were very welcome additions. I felt Marky was the best part of Lindsay’s storyline, really the only good part actually. Same goes for George and Oscars friends, especially Slattery. I haven’t gotten into Mad Men yet, but now seems like the right time. The best new character for me though would have to Debrie. She really helped make Tobias’ storyline. Also got to give a shout out to P-hound!
My high points would be GOB’s episodes, George Michaels episodes, and Maeby’s episode. My low point is most certainly Linday’s first episode. A vapid and shallow character makes for a vapid and shallow piece of …. you know. While George Sr.s were not all that good either, I did like the supporting characters enough to where I would put it over lindsay’s stuff. They really should of given Lindsay’s second episode to Lucille or Maeby, or done something completely different and give a whole episode to a bit character.
Favorite gags would have to be the reason for George Michael’s “new friends”. That was great, especially since they threw in an old Bluth company employee. Also heartfire speaking telepathically, and anything dealing with Slattery’s character.
Least favorite gags would I guess have to be Lindsay’s character as a whole. The only thing funny from her was when she couldn’t throw her wad. Other than that it seems like her character wasn’t even supposed to be funny, just kinda sad. With Michael that worked, with her it didn’t.
Overall I really respect what they did and most of it did work out for me, and it really does get better as it goes. I give it an A- despite some pretty big flaws, they were able to do something truly unique while being true to the characters and what came before it.
Ultimately my stance is this. It was a season of television. Some of them were amazing, some of them were good, some were so-so and some were below average. It was like any other season of television. Not every Parks and Rec, or Workaholics is a home run, and that was the case here. But either way I got 15 more episodes of my favorite comedy of all time and that’s what matters to me.
Ultimately my stance is this: it was a season of television. Some of them were brilliant, some of them were good, some of them were so-so, some of theme were below average. No different than any other season of television other than the unorthodox release. Not every ep of Parks and Rec or Workaholics is a home run. At the end of the day I got 15 more episodes of my favorite comedy of all time. How could I possibly complain?
Colony Collapse was the worst episode by far. Terrible. I enjoyed most of this season though.
I’m four episodes in and am enjoying the hell out of it. I’m constantly rewinding the video to catch parts I missed or see a gag again.
This is such an amazing achievement. AD has been brought back by Netflix. The company that can drop an entire season for the whole planet at once. They have the freedom to make episodes longer or shorter like HBO.
Whereas I criticize season 4 of Community which has been subpar on so many levels, I give this show a complete pass. It may not be quite up to snuff as the original run, it still has the heart and a lot of the humour. It sounds like they had to work around a lot of people’s schedules to do it but no one can tell me this season isn’t a labour of love by the showrunners and the cast.
We are so lucky to have AD back and Netflix is the perfect home for it. I hope this pays back huge dividends and that Netflix can go on to resurrect other series that ended far too soon.
what the hell was that ending…come on movie…or season 5..
Seriously!
It was a terrible ending. Also don’t like that Michael Cera’s ego means that George-Michael can’t be as nerdy as he once was and that the his and Maeby’s romance totally got dumped for that rehashed Marta-plot (which was made sense with two brothers who don’t get along then a devoted widower father and his son).
It makes Michael look like a creep and messed up the michael-george michael dynamic…that might be the result of having Michael Cera on the writing staff.
I have some points of disagreement with this review. I have only watched the first 5 episodes so I can’t really comment on the season as a whole. Based on what I have watched I can say that with all the limitations (seven years, working around cast’s other commitments) Hurwitz et al have managed to reach the heights of the initial 3 seasons. I’m not going to nitpick since that would be akin to picking a favorite child. I realize that is Fienberg’s job but it isn’t mine. I’m just a fan. And as a fan, flush with the first throes of a rekindled relationship, I can only love, even the warts. I will say that while other series may have been inspired by AD, NONE have reached its heights of self-referentiality and density, Simpsons be damned. Welcome back Bluths – you have been missed.
Probably the best write up I’ve read from you, Dan. Good stuff.
I’m a big fan of the show but to be completely honest I was very disappointed. I’m not trying to be rude or mean in any way because I can only imagine the pressure and amount of hard work that went into this (also not claiming to know how a good tv show should be done just speaking as a fan and viewer). I only laughed twice out of all 15 episodes. I wasn’t ever really sure what was going on even in the last episode. I guess I was waiting for things to be fulfilled but left me feeling like I waisted my Sunday. It was just very different and to me not really funny. I was distracted by all the different stories trying to figure out what was going on. I almost feel like the whole thing was a gag or an inside joke for the cast and writers. I wouldn’t watch season 4 again.
After reading the other comments I found something that I really agree with that I think was the biggest problem for me. The characters don’t interact nearly enough with each other. Considering the different schedules of the actors I can understand how that would be hard to work out but the lack of interaction really hit the nail on the head.
This is a well-written, thought out review that encapsulates my feelings. But as a person who loved AD from the airing of the pilot, I’m not disappointed. I’m only through 7 episodes and while a couple of them aren’t great, a couple are as layered (I think even more layered) than the original episodes and made me laugh more than any other comedy episodes this season. Fortunately, my expectations were tempered, because until about a week ago, I wasn’t even really looking forward to it. I didn’t want them to ruin something that was perfect in my eyes (I have similar reservations for Anchorman 2). Ultimately though, I am glad the Bluths are back, even if a few episodes aren’t the greatest.
I was expecting it to be somewhat like this, still don’t love it, but I do not regret for a second that it returned, I just hope someone out there decides to edit this whole thing into 4 really good episodes.
as a die hard fan (seeing every episode of the first seasons like a hundred times each). I found there were moments where i was like “thats kinda out of character for that character”. The shows structure did ultimately did take away from what made the show so great.. i understand why they did it and think they compensated as best they could due to schedule problems with the cast, but the moments where it didn’t feel like the old show i knew were many. Oh and Kristen Wig as lucille was Amazing.. Seth rogan as George..not so much. Hopefully everyone signs on for a 5th season and by then the show will be much tighter like it used to be. Overall season 4’s a win but not as tight as it used to be.
Oh and wtf did Portia do to her face?
FACT: If you look closely Lucille Bluth’s prison numbers read 07734 when turned upside down read “hello” Annyong!!!
I have watched 2 episodes and was bored silly. Kristen Wiig is pretty much the only funny thing there. Sad.
I also watched all episodes within a 24 hour period and was both satisfied and hungry for more. Your lower grades on certain episodes and excessive criticism on others. Does not coincide with your obsessive viewing in a short period such as myself. In total, script, cast and delivery more than measured up to the hype and certainly quenched the long time hiatus of this next level dare I say genius program. I pray they have the good sense to continue with more seasons and hopefully a film to satisfy true fans further.
But the thing is, without Lindsay’s “pale” episode (episode 3), you won’t understand some of the funniest moments (like the seat reclining, wrong baggage or bus hitting) in Tobias’ episode (episode 5).
I very much agree with this review after my first go-round but, after watching “Flight of the Phoenix” with my wife last night, I’m thinking I might appreciate some of the weaker episodes upon a rewatch. Not to say that “Flight of the Phoenix” was a weaker episode, just that it got that much stronger with the rewatch.
This is the best review yet. I also had moments where I was laughing aloud, joke after joke…but I felt as though some episodes or long stretches of time I did not even break a smile.
I felt as though some of the gags became a little too slapstick (which was my problem with “Mr. F” and much of season 3…although still the best thing on TV).
Unfortunately, the reasons everyone lists as to why they loved the show during it’s original run, felt to be exploited similar to watching a 3D where the plot will nearly stop and they will exploit the 3D capabilities for a few seconds.
We all like quirky things, but the development should have actually been arrested for some of the characters because they seemed to be exaggerated to a point that did not make them air-headed in loveable way, but rather just air-headed.
Lucille(1) & Buster have amazing chemistry and the way they were written in season 4 is exactly how I wanted every character to be written. When Lucille blew smoke into the mouth of Buster for the very first time, I thought I might wet my pants.
Most of the other characters are okay (the main 9), and I have ALWAYS loved the supporting characters (Steve HOLT!, Lucille 2, Barry, Kitty, Oscar), but it seemed as though they were featured way too much in main plot. This is something I was confused by until I understood that most of the actors filmed their portions at different times and using actors with smaller parts in the first 3 seasons to tie all the loose ends together was likely a necessity.
I am a fan of Netflix, Fox, and all of the writers/producers/directors/editors and actors working on the show. I feel as though Netflix should be commended for giving Arrested another season, and the cast and crew should be thanked for doing it (and doing it for less $$$ than they probably deserved). I think I figured out what was wrong with the quality being slightly lower than seasons 1-3.
Reason 1. All of the characters have been somewhat difficult to relate to (which makes them hilarious) BUT they have always been loveable and the writing in season 4 did not make some of the characters into anything other than a caricature of their character in seasons 1-3.
Reason 2: FOX, for everything they did wrong with the show during the original run, gave Mitch Hurwitz a frame for which to squeeze everything into and make it incredibly tight. Without structure I think genius is nothing…they might tinker in the garage or develop something. But without someone to oversee them or aid them, it becomes difficult to understand. So for this I actually thank FOX during the original airing.
Reason 3: Way too many cameo appearances (similar to late in season 3), way to many very minor characters having 2-3 min of screen time, and way too many “clues” “wait-for-it” “gotta pay tribute to it” moments and my least favorite “Narrator interacting with plot” (love the narrator…just should not overstay his welcome)
Although I enjoyed watching it and will absolutely re-watch it…it was not as good as the original (although moments were even funnier than the original).
I am a pretty smart guy (I guess you will need to trust me on that), but I could not really say to you with confidence what some of the sub-plots were about, where they came from or how they ended.
1. How did the Tobias/Methadone story end
2. Tobias, Maybe, Lindsay? Where is that relationship?
3. I must have been focused on a previous joke when they told us what/where the ostriches came from and why they were there in the first place.
4. Why would the apartment be empty for 3 years? Buster left, but I forgot where he stayed because Lucille 2 did not let him stay
5. What happened with the wall ultimately?
6. What happened with the politician?
7. I am not entirely sure what or where George/Oscar are, why they are there or what they are doing
8. I was never clear on why the Oyster bar became the courtroom.
9. What is the status of the relationship between Lindsay and the guy with an inability to recognize faces?
10. I dont have any idea where GOB/Tony Wonder are
11. I did not understand the introduction of the Fantastic 4.
Lucille, Buster, George-Michael, Michael, Maybe (surprisingly) – Can have their own episodes.
George Sr cannot…
Tobias might be able to and he is my favorite character but for him to be at his best he needs to play off of Lindsay.
FOR ALL THE CHARACTERS TO BE AT THEIR BEST THEY NEED TO INTERACT WITH THE OTHER CHARACTERS not just one at a time. My favorite scene from the 1-3 three seasons is when everyone is laying around and Michael asks if their is a gas leak in the building…those jokes cannot be done if only one or two main characters are on at a time.
You may need to rewatch – because a lot of these things were very, very clear.
1. Tobias found out it was a Methadone clinic when he took DeBrie to the hospital, clueless that she was a drug addict, thinking she was a fellow actress.
2. That relationship is still up in the air.
3. The ostrich came from Lindsay’s boyfriend Marky’s ostrich farm – when they left the farm to move to the penthouse, they brought the ostrich.
4. It wasn’t empty for three years. Maeby lived there until Lindsay moved in with Marky, then they stayed for at least a year, after which Michael moved in.
5 & 6. Nothing yet. In the movie, maybe?…
7. They’re both there, Oscar’s becoming a douche and George is becoming a woman LOL
8. Because she’s being tried on Maritime Law
9. Unresolved – they’re supposed to be together but Lindsay ditched him to be with Love
10. By the end of the timeline, GOB and Tony have slept with each other, GOB remembers but Tony doesn’t
11. I’m pretty sure it’s just all a joke and something they had the rights to. Also, the fantastic 4 alludes to the 4 Bluth children: GOB, Michael, Lindsay and Buster.
I hate that this is a prelude to the movie and not a self-contained season. And I don’t understand why they couldn’t get more of the cast for most of the episodes. Netflix has the money and they are not *that* busy.
And regarding your tweet, cancel your self-pity party because we care what you think just as much as Sepinwall! ;)
Ok so I figure anyone reading this review has seen at least the first episode so I don’t think I am spoiling anything here but did anyone else just hate the whole Kristen Wiig and Seth Rogen as young Lucille and George Sr.? I thought a lot of the writing of these scenes wasn’t bad, I was just annoyed at the actors playing them. I get that everyone loves Kristen and Seth and I am a semi Kristen fan and Seth doesn’t annoy me like he used to but for die-hard AD fans like myself and I assume most people who watched these episodes, it just made no sense. There are many flashbacks we saw in original episodes and young George Sr. and Lucille were played by Jeffrey Tambor and Jessica Walter and I loved it. Motherboy, the lessons, cornballer all took place in the 70’s/80’s so for them to have these two characters played by these two in what was supposed to be 1982 was just annoying and seemed like stunt casting and not what AD is about. No one ever cared that Jeffrey Tambor and Jessica Walter always still looked old in the flashbacks, it was all about the humor of the flashbacks and what made them even funnier. The one that made the least sense was the George Michael baby flashback when George Sr. clearly should have already been played by Jeffrey Tambor. The cameos and stunt casting annoyed me the most. Not sure if they need a movie or another season but if they do please drop all the lame cameos and ignore all the hollywood stars begging for a part, any part in Arrested Development and just stay true to what we love about it,a great ensemble cast, this season tarnished my memory enough.
That bothered me, as well. They even had to cutdown a Cornballer flashback so you couldn’t see George Sr.’s face. I think they could have allowed for some suspension of disbelief for having them playing younger versions of themselves again, even if they are a few years older now. I would have even forgiven bad prosthetics.
I’m pretty sure the use of different actors were based on actor availability rather than wanting to make the characters look younger. While Tambor and Walters don’t look THAT much older than they did in the original show, I’m sure that coordinating that many extra scenes for the two of them would’ve been a pain.
You maybe right about availability but Jeffrey tambor seemed the most available from the sheer number of scenes he had and we all know they green screened it a lot. I also can’t imagine that Seth and Kristen were more avail than Jessica and Jeffrey. There were also scenes of Kristen Wiig just yelling in the audience of Michael’s play for no reason so this is why I believe it to be more stunt casting/ cameo crap than anything. We always had to suspend belief with the aging with Lucille and George looking mostly the same in the flashbacks as current time, again it never mattered it was about the humor.
I know you were expecting abusive comments, Dan, but I just wanted to say that your review was spot on. I loved the season, but it did fall flat when there were episodes centred around certain characters, and the interactions among the family members was severely missed.
Where I disagree is that there’s a lot of fat in each episode. I would argue that it SEEMS like there’s superfluous stuff in the episodes, but a lot of those scenes became useful in later episodes.
Given that the season was incredibly open ended, one could even assume that the things which seem unnecessary now will eventually come back in typical AD style (although that hope understandably doesn’t count towards a review of what we have now).
I agree there are some weak episodes. I don’t think I really laughed until the first Tobias episode. Luckily, though, the weak episodes are towards the beginning and by the later episodes I felt like I was watching the same show I always loved. (I also think that some of those weaker episodes might be better with repeat viewings.) The whole season felt like one really long episode, and I appreciated the way they kept building on moments seen in the previous episodes to reveal more and more about the overall story. I was kind of expecting more of a final payoff with everything culminating to one grand moment, but I enjoyed the ride up to the end, so it was okay that that didn’t happen.
I was afraid this was going to feel like a zombie version of the show, but, for the most part, it felt like my favorite show was back, and that made me really happy.
I feel like they are reaching way too often compared to the first 3 seasons. Part if the pas seasons’ amazing appeal to me was its ability to do very little of that.
I don’t particularly care to see Ron Howard in the episodes.
But there are still some amazingly funny moments. Buster blowing Lucille’s smoke out was brilliant!!
I enjoyed it. For the most part, it feels very much like Arrested Development, even though it does miss the editing charms of the previous seasons – and because of how the plot is all spread out across over a season, it also lacks that certain snappiness old episodes have where things come together in a much swifter pace, which is a shame. The jokes are still snappy and quick, but the plot arcs over each episodes aren’t. So yeah, there’s fat to be trimmed everywhere because each episode was so long, and lacked an interesting end to each of them (especially the first batch of eps, because you’re not aware of how the other pieces fall in yet even if you’re seeing them).
And yep, the inability for us to see the mains interact more frequently with one another took away some of that old AD magic, and it also contributed to the lack of theme (which the old eps excelled at bringing everyone under a general episodic theme) in some ways to each episode (other than it being a “hey this is what’s been happening with this character for the past 7 years).
The last episode irked me a little as well, as I was expecting a sort of ‘everyone’ episode not just under one character’s POV, and have that one be the after of the big 7(? however long it has been) year timeline of each episode to sort of wrap things up. It ended up feeling a bit abrupt.
But hey, I totally enjoyed it, and definitely was happy to spend the weekend watching the season. Perhaps some of the episodes wouldn’t seem as weak upon rewatch.
Was the subpar cinematography and post production work a reflection of a reduced budget or a meta commentary on Arrested Development just being another “internet show” with shoddy lighting, bad editing, and uneven audio?
Well said. With the exception of the great episodes, I missed the ensemble feel of the original show. Most of these characters are at their best playing off one another. I’m (maybe foolishly) hoping that returns if another season/movie/broadway play happens.
NEVER MIND THE FIENBERGS, IT’S ARRESTED DEVELOPMENT
But seriously, I found this consistently funny. I enjoyed the structure, and seeing how it all came together, even though it was probably adopted out of expediency rather than some great MASTER PLAN. I watched it all in one sitting and never got bored or wanted to turn it off. Which means I’m a brainwashed fanboy or it was just a thoroughly entertaining extension of the show we all know and love.
Was it less than perfect? Sure.
Was it our old beloved ARRESTED DEVELOPMENT? Most definitely.