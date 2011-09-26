TV Review: FOX’s ‘Terra Nova’

A fancy new restaurant opens up in your town.
The chef is a guy you’ve seen on countless Food Network specials, a true genius known for making every dish into a work of art.
The restaurant was also designed by an interior decorator who has been the focus of shows on Bravo and TLC, legendary for making the smallest space into a spectacle.
But just days before the restaurant is ready to begin serving, you notice some interviews with the people behind the restaurant, the financial backers or whatever, and they’re saying some weird things.
“Yes, people might talk about the food and design, but what we’d like to emphasize is our unobtrusive servers. There are lots of places people can go for a good meal and some fine ambiance, but we think diners will truly be impressed by how frequently their water glasses are refilled and the smooth removal of finished plates.”
That comment may make you stop and pause.
And it’d be similar to the reaction you might feel listening to the producers of FOX’s “Terra Nova” talk about their new show.
You’ve heard about “Terra Nova” because of Steven Spielberg’s involvement. You’ve heard about the ambitious shoot on locations down in Australia. You’ve heard about the motion-capture dinosaurs and special effects so special they’ve required months of extra development and implementation time in order to get “Terra Nova” on air at all.
And then you see the “Terra Nova” producers at WonderCon or Comic-Con or you read or watch interviews with them from myriad media events. And over and over and over again, they seem to be saying the same thing: Well, sure there are dinosaurs and time-traveling. But really, what “Terra Nova” actually is, is a family story. We want people to come and stay for the family.
That’s what the party line appears to be.
If this “Terra Nova” review gets one message across and one message only, it would be this: Do not watch FOX’s “Terra Nova” because it’s a family story. There are good family stories on TV and if you don’t feel there are good family stories on TV, just start rewatching your “Friday Night Lights” or “Gilmore Girls” DVDs. But don’t come to “Terra Nova” thinking you’re going to get a gripping (or even marginally engaging) family drama and that anything else will be gravy. Tune in to “Terra Nova” because it really isn’t like anything you’ve ever seen on TV before. The scope and special effects are exceptional and for all you’ve heard about the cost of the pilot, you won’t wonder where the money went. Yes, there’s a family story and that family story could improve as “Terra Nova” progresses, but it’s the dinosaurs and the giant insects and the waterfalls and the lush scenery (real and digital) that will hook audiences.
And it’s not like FOX doesn’t know this. Note how advertising has focused more on marauding carnivores than dinner table conversations.
There’s no particular shame in any of this, necessarily. “Terra Nova” does spectacle well. Why not own that? Why try to own “intimacy” and “domesticity,” which it doesn’t do nearly as well?
Full review after the break…
We begin “Terra Nova” with an intriguing (somewhat frustratingly so, since we may never return) look at the dystopic world of the 22nd Century, where the air is too nasty to breathe, population controls have capped families at two kids and the only true hope of survival is in either winning a lottery or earning a placement on one of the expeditions back in time by a whopping 85 million years.
Why 85 million years? That’s how far back the crack in time — it looks a ton like a Stargate — goes. And why would we want to go back to the time of dinosaurs? Because it’s better than “now.” And why aren’t we worried about the Butterfly Effect and other causal nonsense? Because, as the dialogue explains, this is a crack in time that takes us into an alternate time stream with no connection to our own. Might we be messing up the lives of Alternate Humanity in this Alternative Time Stream? Perhaps, but what are the odds that “Terra Nova” will last long enough for us to get our evolutionary answer to that question? Zero.
Anyway, we’re being introduced to Terra Nova through the eyes of the Shannons. Elisabeth (Shelley Conn) is a doctor, so she’s in demand. Jim (Jason O’Mara) is significantly less in-demand, having been sentenced to a mighty long time in a mighty nasty prison for picking a fight with the population control officers who aren’t comfortable with his family having a pouty teenage son (Landon Liboiron), a nerdy teenage daughter (Naomi Scott) and a younger daughter (Alana Mansour), whose mere existence violates future-law.
But anyway… The Shannons make it through to Terra Nova, where they’re greeted by Commander Nathaniel Taylor (Stephen Lang), who helpfully explains the rules of their new home and gives Jim a lot more backstory later in the two-hour premiere.
The producers keep talking about the Shannons as the reasons viewers will come back to “Terra Nova” in future episodes. I had hardly imagine this being the case. The Shannons may be pioneers, but they aren’t interesting pioneers, in large part due to tinkering done to the original pilot. Once upon a time, Jim and Elisabeth had serious marital issues and their decision to have the illegal third child was a desperate last-ditch effort to save their union. It wasn’t great drama, necessarily, but it was interesting to ponder how the show would handle a couple that kept doing these extreme things to stay together, but might now have run out of options. Now, thanks to some really brutal tinkering to the first 20 minutes of the pilot, Jim and Elisabeth are totally OK. Instead, the family tension comes from son Josh’s annoyance that his dad was away in jail for a couple years. So Josh is pouty. And that’s the only drama. When Jim and Elisabeth were having trouble, I didn’t know how to properly counsel my TV. Now that it’s just a bratty teenager grumbling about his dad, I have easy advice, “Get over it, you futuristic emo-dweeb.” And I’m not being judge-y here. You watch the pilot and see if you don’t wanna echo my sentiments.
It’s a bad move to shift the focus anyway, since Conn and O’Mara are the two strong actors in the Shannon clan and suddenly their interactions have no tension at all. They’re just two loving parents who happen to have been apart for a couple years while one spouse was in the hoosegow. Whatever. And the irony, of course, is that when the characters were butting heads, the actors had chemistry, while now without confrontation, there’s none. Oh well. Conn and O’Mara are much more energetic when they’re off at their respective Terra Nova jobs. O’Mara has been given a scene where he does topless weeding, while Conn gets to perform a particularly nasty piece of surgery, both scenes absent in the original pilot.
This leaves Lang carrying a lot of the acting heavy-lifting in the pilot. It helps that he’s obviously having a great time, transitioning from his “Avatar” role to “Conan” to this. The veteran of the original Broadway cast of “A Few Good Men” is a master when it comes to rigidly flawed authority figures. [Speaking of which, I’d like to find a rift in time that would let me travel back in time to see Lang play Col. Jessep on stage.] I’m guessing most viewers will come away from the pilot with absolutely no interest in learning more about the Shannons, but a true curiosity regarding Commander Taylor. In fact, I’d already be developing a “Terra Nova” prequel about Taylor and the first migration into the past.
Because Taylor’s backstory is so obviously interesting, “Terra Nova” has introduced a slew of mysteries in the pilot that will be enough to keep me going and enough to keep me ignoring the Shannons in order to get bigger answers. There are puzzles involving the 6th Migration, some cryptical geological designs and a future conspiracy. Those details will be far more persuasive than then Shannons in bringing me back.
But really, I’ll watch “Terra Nova” for a while because it’s a marvelously produced TV show. Like Sunday night’s premiere of “Pan Am,” this was one of the most expensive pilots of the fall and like “Pan Am,” nobody’s going to turn the TV off afterwards asking where the money went.
All of those reports regarding special effects delays or missing footage from the initial pilot recede into the background when Taylor and Jim climb to the top of a hill and overlook the Terra Nova valley. The parts of the footage that are real Australian locations seem to justify the decision to take the production to a place most network shows don’t venture, while the parts that were added in post look painterly and beautiful.
Questions about the ability to do movie-quality effects for the small screen vanish when you see the dinosaurs charge at Taylor or when you spot the slashers circling their potential prey. I’m not going to say that any of the “Terra Nova” dinosaurs I’ve seen so far look appreciably different from what Spielberg gave us in the “Jurassic Park” films over the years, but they definitely pass the “cool” test. And even when working without special effects, the second half of the premiere successfully generates some thrills as the dinosaurs pick off a few expendable characters, but also terrorize some of the folks we’ve met. You don’t exactly care about any of them yet, but you also don’t want to see them eaten. At least not immediately.
I could certainly wish that there were more intellect in the background of “Terra Nova.” The lack of a single strong creative force in the narrative is evidence in the lack of voice, but more importantly in the lack of clear theme. This doesn’t need to be “Fern Gully,” but there are ways of approaching this exact story that would dwell more convincingly on the impact humanity had in creating the crisis in the future and the steps being taken to prevent a similar catastrophe back in the past. The message doesn’t have to be explicitly “Green,” but why would it hurt? I just like the idea that humanity going back to restart civilization would take an ethos with them and two hours ought to have been enough time for evidence of that ethos to set in.
Who am I kidding? “Theme,” like “character” and “acting” and “the family,” won’t be what’s bringing viewers to “Terra Nova” and it won’t be what brings them back. So the question is whether or not “Terra Nova” has enough sizzle to justify the irrelevance of the steak. And the answer, at least so far, is “Mostly, yes.”
“Terra Nova” premieres at 8 p.m. on Monday (September 26) night on FOX.
I thought it was OK… but will I keep watching? Doubt it.
totally agree, Stupidburg
Really bad.. Bad plot… Dinosaurs that cant be killed by bullets and were horribly done graphically. The little 6 year old girl acting like she is 2 years old. Very disappointing.
They like this
Perhaps ‘stunning visual effects’ of Terra Nova would be stunning in an alternate time line 20 years ago. They look obvious, murky and not at all convincing. Maybe I am missing something here? Maybe my eyesight is too good to instantly detect visual ‘sloppiness’. Steven Spielberg seems to be making worse and worse stuff. I expected more, much more.
The story could have been made more human. The ‘jungle’ element clearly comes from Lost. But where Lost delivers real stunning vistas, Terra Nova looks dysfunctional and plastic-cheap. Where Lost shows character and stories, Terra Nova features meaningless posturing and juvenile plots, probably in an attempt to be ‘hip’ yet ‘family friendly’. Oh so transparent. I expected real struggle, a mystery deep and entangling, but got only an inadequate mix of out-of-place visual effects and a story that struggles between Hercules-like aspirations and teenage giggling from 90210. I do not foresee bright future for Terra Nova.
I liked the concept and thought I would like the show, but now that I’ve seen it, it is cartoony and overly obvious. I might watch next week just to see if it gets any more subtle or well-written, but I kind of doubt it will. Also, on another board, someone commented that the men were generally white, while the women and children a trendy “café au lait,” but no one was actually black. I noticed that, too, and if it seemed odd enough to distract me from the plot, I guess it’s odd! As for special effects, dinosaurs were terribly fake-looking. “Earth 2” was infinitely better — but Spielberg reportedly “hated” that show (from his production company), distanced himself from it, and did not promote it. I guess its quality was too high! Go figure! Oh well. There is now officially no good Sci Fi on TV. (Too bad SyFy doesn’t care about Sci Fi!)
Plot was stupefyingly bad…but then I expected that the moment I saw Brannon Braga’s name in the credits. CGI was mediocre…and I mean it was mediocre for a TV show, not just a movie. But the single worst part was the subtle racism. All leads are white folks, save Mrs. Lead who’s Indian (with a British accent, of course)…which means of course she’s a doctor. No minorities in major rolls in the Terra Nova compound and all are relegated to menial tasks (Asian is a farmer/gardner). However, we do have African/Americans in secondary roles, two of whom get killed and two others who are the main villains.
I won’t be watching any future episodes.
Though I have become accustomed to seeing predominately White people in roles, I have been pleased when there have been people of color, especially Black people. As much as I was looking forward to this two-hour show and encouraged my 13-year old son to watch with me, it was disappointing. I counted about six or so Blacks, and that includes the two teens (erratic female) who may or may not survive their slashing along with one or two displayed in market or audience. Hopefully the Black female from the other side of the fence, hee hee, will be portrayed as intelligent and positive. Whites don’t seem to understand that we and our children don’t get to see enough portrayals of our race acting and speaking intelligently and in positive roles. The roles we are allowed to play as sidekicks or even prominent mostly have us speaking ebonics and acting foolishly. U.S. will soon be celebrating Chris Columbus on Oct. 10th; shaking my head at how hypocritical the powers that be really are. Time to stop watching this crap box and movie screen mostly filled with Whites and only sprinkled with Blacks.
You assholes that through the work racism around better know what the fuck it means.
noun
1.
a belief or doctrine that inherent differences among the various human races determine cultural or individual achievement, usually involving the idea that one’s own race is superior and has the right to rule others.
2.
a policy, system of government, etc., based upon or fostering such a doctrine; discrimination.
3.
hatred or intolerance of another race or other races.
How in the fuck does Terra Nova meet any of that? Because it has white leads there’s subtle racism? Give me a fucking break.
Sgt and D .. Ditto on the racism portrayed on Fox’s Terra Nova. I’m offended and I’m a white dude! You just can’t count on two black minor characters walking around in the background of the bazaar or getting killed off in the first episode to give you racial cred. Honestly people .. its the 21st century.
It is so tiresome to see shows revolving around the same ‘tough-talking, no-nonsense white guys’ running things and ‘pretty young thing’ white girls stirring up all the romantic action. I’m starting to feel like all the white folks are just masturbating to their television sets while they’re watching themselves, and getting off on it.
Same with the award shows, whites giving other whites kudos in a nearly all-white rewards system. There’s just no excuse now there are plenty of actors of color these days. It’s all very incestuous and a bit sickening.
I’m sorry, but I think our media needs to reflect demographics .. If it is made or set here in the present-day U.S., generally you should see 6 Whites, 2 Latinos, 1 Black or Asian, and either an Indigenous person or Pacific Islander for every ten people represented.
May be all too ‘pc’ .. but I’m just sayin’ ;-)
This is one of the few shows on primetime tv that actually portrays women of color. Most shows just have all white women surrounded by diverse men. Yet this show is singled out as being racist. This show’s depiction of diversity (men AND women of different races) is far more realistic than the typical hollywood diversity (white women and diverse men).
GOD! I can’t stand you people, always complaining about your freaking color. If you had your way, everybody would be black in all the shows, then who is MY kid going to look up to? It’s going to go into this inevitable ping pong back and forth and back and forth, just shut up and enjoy the show. Jesus christ. You have no concept of the future, just INSTANT gratification, you’re such a racist idiot for wanting ALL The leads to be black, it’s absurd. You want all the women to be white and all the leaders to be these educated black physicist/biochemists/neurobiologists/astrophysicists/engineers, AND the lead role. Well you just wany EVERYTHING don’t you?? If Stephen Lang was black, you’d complain they made another “brainless” black role, where he’s just a violent military grunt. You people can’t be pleased. If you want it so bad, go make your own dang show and stop taking away things I like.
I was so looking forward to this!! Had high hopes it would be as intriguing as Lost (make us think!). Felt like I was watching a cross between Wall-E and a poor version of Jurassic Park. SN: I think Wall-E is a better actor ;)
I thought SOME of the special effects were good, especially with the city in the beginning. The dinosaurs were fairly well done, especially for TV. Of course, I’m also used to watching Dr. Who and Torchwood SFX, so I have low standards right now.
However, I was completely rooting for the dinosaurs to eat everyone except Taylor. A bloodbath that took out the stupid obnoxious son would’ve caused a celebration in my house.
I liked it a lot better than that horrible “Falling Skies”, at least the characters and actors were interesting, where in FS, I could care less if the aliens pop off a few characters each episode. I just HOPE that the story line isn’t going to be pouty, bratty teen rebels each week, goes outside compound and adults have to rescue him/them…THAT will make me find alternative shows to watch. They have a good chance to make a good “repopulating the world” show here, not unlike Malevil or Lucifers Hammer. Besides, this show has what FS totally lacks, Stephen Lang!!! He is always great!
Everytime Feinberg talked about the budget of these new TV shows I just picture Don Draper as a TV exec yelling at a producer “That’s what the money is for!!!”
Anyway, this show has got promise but it has major flaws: the family is boring and lacks chemistry, the son is definently crossing into Tyler-from-V territory and I don’t think he’s that good of an actor anyway (most of the young folk on this show aren’t very good), and I get this feeling like Lang is pulling back as not to overshadow the rest of the cast, but he shouldn’t. Hopefully this show sticks around long enough to get better, otherwise I fear it going to the Fox Friday sci-fi purgatory right before death.
Simply horrible on so many levels…It makes 70’s cringer ‘Land of the Lost’ look like Shakespeare. The members of the family are some of the worst actors in any TV show in recent memory. No real emotion, just widening of the eyes or making an ‘0’ with the mouth to convey feeling. I had a feeling about this one but hoped it would be better-it was not. I think that the producers believed this was better than it was because they show a dino biting a guy and one paper mache dino head supposedly knawing on a guys leg! Hardcore, FOX! This show will sink faster than the Titanic.
I’m waiting for a couple seasons to go by until they start using their futuristic tech to strap weapons on the dinosaurs and this show becomes a live action Dino-Riders (that cheesy cartoon & toy line from the 80’s.)
Stupidburg worst ScFi in a long time, plot sucked, Sp effects sucked bet it does not make a full season!
For me the subtle racism isn’t so much about lack of Black characters (and other non-whites), but about how you are set up with two opposing sides as Season 1 progressed. You have Terra Nova, led by a soldier-type white guy and Terra Nova, though it has its flaws as a settlement, overall is well-organized, smart, and productive. Then you have the Sixers, led “coincidentally ” by a Black female which has more of a tribal mentality, and they live in some make shift shanty town, and are apparently nomadic. Not too subtle institutionalized racism in my opinion.